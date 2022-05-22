In the last year alone, actress Sydney Sweeney has appeared in two of HBO’s most popular shows: Euphoria and White Lotus. Similarly, Martha Kelly jumped from Season 2 of Euphoria to the current season of Hacks just months apart. Why does it seem like the streaming platform recasts familiar faces in major productions? And who are some of their favorites?

As it turns out, the network has an unofficial “recycling program” thanks to longstanding relationships with a particular talent. Looking back at the last few decades, for example, Michael K. Williams went from starring in The Wire to taking on a lead role in Boardwalk Empire just two years later. And he’s not the only one, as fans have come to expect the inclusion of certain actors and actresses in HBO’s vast collection of original shows, films, and miniseries.

Michael K. Williams: 7 Movies & Shows

Although Michael K. Williams did not get the small role he auditioned for in Oz, an HBO casting director felt that his talent could be transferred into the network’s next hit, The Wire. For five seasons, the late actor played Omar Little, a stick-up man from the streets of Baltimore.

Two years after The Wire ended, Williams was cast in yet another HBO production, Boardwalk Empire, and remained in the role until the series ended. He has been credited in countless television shows and movies throughout the years. Williams’ final performance for the network came from his portrayal of Montrose Freeman in the Afro futuristic-horror series Lovecraft Country. A profound legacy for a strong actor.

Edie Falco: 4 Movies & Shows

Before playing Carmela Soprano on The Sopranos, Edie Falco portrayed a correctional officer for three seasons in Oz. The two shows overlapped at one point, which is why Falco had to leave Oswald Maximum Prison to take on the role of the headstrong wife of a New Jersey mob boss.

For eight years, she remained on The Sopranos and was even asked to return for the network’s 2021 prequel, The Many Saints of Newark. Unfortunately, Falco’s scenes were deleted from the final cut, but she has kept the same working relationship with HBO even today. Falco is set to appear in the upcoming movie The Parenting, which is currently in production, and lent her voice to the short-lived animated series Animals for one episode.

Alexander Skarsgard: 5 Movies & Shows

After getting his start in Swedish television, Alexander Skarsgård spearheaded his relationship with HBO in the 2008 miniseries Generation Kill. In this role, Skarsgård practiced and perfected his American accent, which would come in handy as he went on to star in True Blood years later.

Naturally, Skarsgård was skeptical about playing a vampire on television, but 2008-2014 were big years for the supernatural (ahem, Twilight), and the role paid off. The award-winning actor took home an Emmy for his role in HBO’s Big Little Lies, and most recently, he joined the cast of Succession as a young tech mogul bound to stir up trouble. It took some time for Skarsgård to break into American film and television, but if not for that first break on HBO, who knows if he had continued to try.

Domenick Lombardozzi: 8 Movies & Shows

Domenick Lombardozzi first appeared on Oz in a small role for two episodes and later joined the cast of The Wire as a series regular shortly after. He played Baltimore detective Thomas “Herk” Haulk for 51 episodes. In addition, Lombardozzi has shown up in HBO originals like Boardwalk Empire and Bored to Death and has made cameos on the hit series, Entourage.

Fast-forward to the last few years of HBO originals, you can find him in episodes from Mrs. Fletcher, The Deuce, and the current show We Own This City. It’s not often that HBO pulls actors from its earlier shows into current ones, but Lombardozzi is an exception.

Clarke Peters: 8 Movies & TV Shows

Perhaps best known as Lester Freamon on The Wire, Clarke Peters helped shape the HBO original into what fans appreciate even today. His depiction of an earnest detective against the backdrop of the Vietnam War hit close to home for the actor, who participated in protests in the 1970s.

But it isn’t just this show that has brought Peters notoriety with HBO over the years; he also made appearances in Oz, True Detective, The Deuce, and more. In 2019, Peters joined the cast of His Dark Materials, a BBC production distributed by HBO. This role, in some sense, bridges the longtime actor’s relationship with the two networks, for which he is credited most.

Evan Rachel Wood: 4 Movies & Shows

Evan Rachel Wood currently stars in the award-winning series Westworld as Dolores Abernathy (though it’s suspected that her character will change in the upcoming season). Before that, Wood had a small recurring role on True Blood as the Vampire Queen of Louisiana and starred in the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce. Most recently, Wood appeared as herself in the HBO documentary Phoenix Rising, which chronicles domestic abuse and advocacy from her own experiences.

In reference to Westworld’s changing storylines, Wood told Collider in a 2020 interview, “It’s bittersweet because you get to know these characters really well and you like them how they are and you have to kind of start over every season.” The same goes for every role Wood takes, whether she’s a vampire, a humanoid, or simply acting like herself. She may not have appeared in too many HBO originals, but one thing is for sure — she is bound to make an impact with whatever role she takes on.

Jeffrey Wright: 12 Movies & Shows

He’s taken on dueling roles in Westworld and played Valentin Narcisse in 11 episodes of Boardwalk Empire. But that only scratches the surface of what Jeffrey Wright has appeared in on HBO. The actor has starred in captivating originals from HBO films — like Lackawana and O.G. — and even partook in the production side for We Are Not Done Yet. In 2003, Wright reprised his stage role in the on-screen adaptation of Angels in America — winning a Tony and Emmy (respectively) for each performance.

Wright has over 30 years of credited roles under his belt, but he is a seasoned veteran of HBO productions. Whether writing, acting, or lending his voice to an animated series, Wright has proven himself to be an asset and then some to the network and many of its originals.

Stephen Tobolowsky: 8 Movies & Shows

With quick cameos in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and Entourage, Stephen Tobolowsky is an HBO pro in his own right. But he has also held a recurring role in the network’s short-lived series, Deadwood, and a CEO in Silicon Valley. That’s not to mention roles in countless miniseries and TV films.

Toblowsky is one of those versatile actors; his credits encompass a variety of genres and character descriptions. This is true, too, for his roles in HBO programs. Though many of these can be considered “blink-and-you-miss-it” appearances, he’s undoubtedly a go-to actor for the network.

John Turturro: 4 Movies & TV Shows

John Turturro is many things: an actor, director, writer, and producer. He has been credited in over 60 movies and shows since the ‘80s, and four happen to be HBO originals. They recently starred in two miniseries from the network: The Night Of and The Plot Against America.

But Turturo’s relationship with HBO began many years before streaming was even a reality. In 1995, he led the cast of Sugartime, an American crime film that often goes forgotten. Yet, Turturo is doing something right with HBO, who remains in partnership after nearly 30 years.

Bobby Cannavale: 5 Movies & Shows

Many of Bobby Cannavale's appearances in HBO originals were brief; a brief stint on Oz and an episode in Sex and The City, for example. The actor’s first credit with HBO is in the 1998 television film When Trumpets Fade. It was a small role in the war film in which Cannavale played a commander.

But in the 2010s, the actor took on larger characters. He portrayed a New York City gangster in Boardwalk Empire, Gyp Rosetti, and won an Emmy Award for the role in 2013. A few years later, Cavanale led the cast of Vinyl, where he played a record executive in the 1970s. It may have taken some time to gain traction at the network, but when he did, the roles spoke for themselves.

