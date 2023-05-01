It can be challenging and exciting to play two identical characters with contrasting personalities and lifestyles, which most actors find appealing. Even though it's a difficult job, it's astonishing that so many performers have accepted the challenge and not only nailed the parts but also, over time, made those characters iconic.

On Reddit, the question of whether films have twins performed by the same actor or actress is very popular and receives a lot of responses. There are a number of movies chosen by Redditors who were thoroughly entertained by these cases of movie magic.

10 Jackie Chan in ‘Twin Dragons’ (1992)

On Reddit, funkinghungry suggests “Jackie Chan in Twin Dragons,” which follows identical twins who are split at birth; one grows up to be a skilled mechanic and the other a celebrated conductor of classical concerts. When they finally cross paths as adults, they are each mistaken for the other and drawn into each other's worlds.

The movie contains a lot of common cliches, like most separated-at-birth twins movies, yet is nevertheless able to make spectators laugh. In contrast to Jackie Chan's usual martial arts flicks, this one focuses more on comedy. Chan shines with ease, plays each role to perfection, and still manages to add charm.

9 Armie Hammer in ‘The Social Network’ (2010)

On Reddit, “Armie Hammer - The Social Network” is suggested by user Thatoneasian9600. The Social Network depicts the founding of the social networking site Facebook through the legal proceedings taken by the Winklevoss Twins (Armie Hammer), who asserted that Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) stole their concept, and by the co-founder, Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield) who was ultimately forced out of the company.

It was found that Hammer only actually played one twin, with Josh Pence serving as a body double. Hammers likeness was imposed digitally on Pence in post-production. However, the fact that the audience can easily identify between the two characters only enhances Hammer’s facial acting is remarkable. Despite having a small amount of screen time, he is able to leave a lasting impression.

8 Lily Tomlin and Bette Midler in ‘Big Business’ (1988)

Redditor klystron commented, “Lily Tomlin and Bette Midler in Big Business (1988).” The film centers on two sets of twins who were born on the same night in the same hospital. However, when the on-duty nurse mistakenly mixes up the twins, one child from each set is assigned to a family from a different social circle.

Tomlin and Midler, each play a set of twins in the film, showcasing their tremendous, albeit varied, comedy abilities. The movie is one of a few underappreciated '80s classics that should merit more recognition for both the comedy and the acting of the leads.

7 Gene Wilder and Donald Sutherland in ‘Start The Revolution Without Me’ (1970)

With a similar plot, user klystron also recommended “Gene Wilder and Donald Sutherland in Start The Revolution Without Me (1970),” which also centers on two sets of identical twins accidentally switched at birth. Then, both sets are caught up in palace intrigue on the eve of the French Revolution.

The movie bombed at the box office, but as Wilder's fame expanded over the following years, it became a cult favorite. The acting skills of Wilder and Sutherland are also highly acclaimed; they slyly worked together to create four very different yet similar characters.

6 Edward Norton in ‘Leave of Grass’ (2009)

On Reddit, user robbievega suggested “Edward Norton - Leave of Grass” which follows the intertwined lives of two identical twins; one is an Ivy League philosophy professor, and the other is a small-time marijuana grower as the former returns to his hometown for a failed plot against a local drug lord.

Norton played Bill and Brady Kincaid which is one of the best performances in his career, and it was overpowered by the film’s several abrupt tonal changes. Norton truly constructed two identical but very different characters with competing personalities and accents, setting a higher standard for all actors who play twins in the future.

5 Tom Hardy in ‘Legend’ (2015)

“Legend. Tom Hardy plays the Kray Twins. Seems like two completely different people.” said Redditor monstere316. Legend is adapted from the book The Profession of Violence: The Rise and Fall of the Kray Twins by John Pearson, and it follows Reggie and Ron Kray through their grisly career to life in prison in 1969.

It’s undeniable that Hardy's performance exemplifies his acting abilities and demonstrates his range. As commented by the aforementioned Redditor, Hardy truly and expertly plays two separate individuals sharing the same face to perfection, raising the bar for other actors.

4 Lindsay Lohan in ‘The Parent Trap’ (1998)

On Reddit, Itunes44 recommended “Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap.” Remade of the 1961 film of the same name and an adaptation of the 1949 German novel Lisa and Lottie by Erich Kästner, The Parent Trap follows Hallie Parker and Annie James, who were split up at birth, who are unintentionally reunited during summer camp. To reconnect with their absent parents and get them back together, they, therefore, intended to pose as the other.

Lohan can successfully pull off a British accent while portraying the formal and quiet Annie, while she can also convincingly portray the outgoing Californian, Hallie. She also contributes a streetwise aspect to each of her roles, and the viewers can discern the difference between them even though no one else in the movie can.

3 Hayley Mills in ‘The Parent Trap’ (1961)

Redditor mgnrckrt suggested “Hayley Mills, The Parent Trap,” which shares the same plot as its 1998 remake. The movie centers on a pair of teenage twins who scheme to trade places with one another to bring their estranged parents back together. Mills, like Lohan, played the estranged twins Sharon McKendrick and Susan Ever.

The picture is readily able to withstand the test of time thanks to Mills' seamless performance in the two leading roles. She portrays twins from two different backgrounds and with two different personalities in a convincing way that undoubtedly motivates Lohan to do the same with her own unique qualities in the future.

2 Nicholas Cage in ‘Adaptation’ (2002)

Redditor bobinski_circus recommended “Adaptation with Nicholas Cage.” Adaptation is based on writer Charlie Kaufman’s difficulties to adapt Susan Orlean's nonfiction book The Orchid Thief from 1998, which he did while experiencing writer's block. He battles depression, social phobia, anxiety, and low self-esteem, which gets worse when his twin brother, Donald, moves in with him.

Cage plays both Charlie and Donald in the film, which is said to be the performance of his career and earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role. The film should be watched even if it’s not for Cage’s acting prowess, then for its inventive blurring of the borders between fact and fiction and an interesting insight into the creative process of writers.

1 Jeremy Irons in ‘Dead Ringers’ (1988)

A deleted user said, “Jeremy Irons plays a pair of twins in Dead Ringers,” a David Cronenberg movie that follows the identical twin gynecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who run a highly effective clinical practice that focuses on treating infertility issues in Toronto. Everything goes according to plan until an actress visits their clinic, at which point the shy brother falls in love first.

The film is one of Cronenberg's more intricate love stories, it gives the concepts of division, loss, and desperate love a fatal twist, anchored by the brilliant performance of Irons as the lead twins. Given how intense and impactful his performance is, Irons has undoubtedly raised the bar for actors who play twins in films.

