Less than thirty stars have managed to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting which requires a performer to win an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy, and a Tony Award in an acting category. In 1953, EGOT actress, Helen Hayes, was the first female to earn the Triple Crown of Acting, and several months later, Gone With the Wind actor, Thomas Mitchell, joined her as the first male star after earning a Tony Award for his performance in the musical, Hazel Flagg.

Some may be surprised to know that only twenty-four actors including Helen Mirren, Al Pacino, and Frances McDormand, have had the honor of achieving the Triple Crown of Acting. While all deserve to be recognized, there are several such as Geoffrey Rush and Viola Davis who stand out from the others. From the iconic Ingrid Bergman to legendary British actor, Jeremy Irons, these are 10 stars who have won the American Triple Crown of Acting.

10 Ingrid Bergman

Golden Age icon, Ingrid Bergman, started her acting career appearing in German and Swedish films before making her American film debut in the 1939 romantic drama, Intermezzo. The success of the film led to Bergman starring in several notable classics including Casablanca with Humphrey Bogart and Alfred Hitchcock's Notorious. In 1944, she won her first Oscar for her performance in the psychological thriller, Gaslight, and went on to win for both Anastasia and The Murder on the Orient Express.

While Bergman achieved stardom on the big screen, she was a force on the stage and won a Tony Award for her performance in the 1947 production of Joan of Lorraine. Like most stars, Bergman eventually moved into television, and in 1960, she won her first Primetime Emmy for The Turn of the Screw and won her second Emmy twenty-two years later for the made-for-television movie, A Woman Called Golda.

9 Christopher Plummer

Christopher Plummer was a highly-achieved film and stage star who is the only Canadian performer to have ever achieved the Triple Crown of Acting. After gaining significant notoriety on Broadway, Plummer made his film debut in the 1958 romantic drama, Stage Struck and reached pinnacle success as Captain Georg von Trapp in the iconic musical, The Sound of Music with Julie Andrews.

Plummer won his first Tony award for the 1974 musical production, Cyrano, and in 1997, he received his second Tony for his performance in the one-man show, Barrymore. After several Academy Award nominations, the actor finally won his first and only Oscar for the 2011 movie, Beginners. In 1976, he received his first Primetime Emmy win for Arthur Hailey's The Moneychangers and went on to win a second Emmy for his narration of The New Adventures of Madeline.

8 Geoffrey Rush

Known for his eccentric leading roles, Geoffrey Rush is a powerhouse of a performer on the stage and silver screen who started his acting career with the Queensland Theater Company in 1971. Rush appeared in various international stage productions and films including Hoodwink and Starstruck, but in 1996, he gained exceptional notoriety for his performance in the film, Shine, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Rush soon turned his sights to the smaller screen and in 2005, he won his first Primetime Emmy for his portrayal of comedic actor, Peter Sellers in the HBO movie, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers. The Australian actor earned his second Emmy for his performance as another famous figure, Albert Einstein, in the 2017 limited series, Genius. In 2009, Rush made his Broadway debut starring in the comedy, Exit the King, which earned him a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play.

7 Helen Mirren

Throughout her career, Helen Mirren has earned countless awards and is the only actor to achieve both the American and British Triple Crown of Acting. Mirren established herself with the Royal Shakespeare Company and made her debut at the West End's Royal Court Theatre in 1975. While Mirren starred in various productions she also appeared in several films including The Long Good Friday, which many consider to be her breakthrough role.

After several nominations, Mirren won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her stunning performance as Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film, The Queen. That same year, Mirren received a Primetime Emmy for the historical miniseries, Elizabeth I, and earned her second Emmy the following year for Prime Suspect: The Final Act. In 2015, Mirren achieved the U.S. Triple Crown of Acting after winning her first Tony Award for her reprisal of Queen Elizabeth II in the play, The Audience.

6 Al Pacino

Al Pacino initially earned success as a stage star and his Broadway debut in the production Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie? earned him his first Tony Award in 1969. During the 1970s, Pacino continued to perform on stage winning his second Tony for his performance as Richard III in The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel. He had also made minor film appearances including The Panic in Needle Park which caught the attention of director, Francis Ford Coppola.

Pacino's role as Michael Corleone in Coppola's masterpiece, The Godfather, solidified him as a star of the silver screen, and in 1993, he won his first Academy Award for Scent of a Woman. In 2004, he went on to win his first Primetime Emmy for his performance in the dramatic series, Angels in America and claimed his second Emmy for the 2010 television movie, You Don't Know Jack.

5 Viola Davis

Producer and actress, Viola Davis, is also the only Black performer to have ever achieved the Triple Crown of Acting as well as the third star to earn ECOT status. Born in Rhode Island, Davis started performing at a young age and graduated in 1993 from the Julliard School. Her professional career began with minor film and television roles, but she found major success on Broadway, and in 2001, she won a Tony Award for her performance in August Wilson's production of King Hedley II.

Several years later, Davis won her second Tony for another of Wilson's productions, Fences, and in 2017, she reprised her award-winning role for the film adaptation earning her first Academy Award win for Best Actress. Davis went on to make history again in 2015 after winning a Primetime Emmy in 2015 for her leading role in the dramatic series, How to Get Away with Murder, making her the first Black actress to win in the category.

4 Jessica Lange

Jessica Lange initially started working as a model and took on acting after being discovered by producer, Dino De Laurentiis who cast Lange in his 1976 remake of King Kong. In 1983, Lange became the first star in 40 years to receive two Oscar nominations in the same year and went on to win for her role in Sydney Pollack's romantic comedy, Tootsie. She won a second Academy Award in 1995 for her epic performance in the historical drama, Blue Sky.

When her film career began to decline, Lange turned to television, and in 2010 she won her first Primetime Emmy for the television movie, Grey Gardens. She received two more wins for her performances in seasons one and three of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series, American Horror Story. In 2016, Lange completed the Triple Crown of Acting after winning a Tony for the Broadway revival of Long Day's Journey into Night.

3 Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand was born in Illinois and attended Bethany College in West Virginia where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in theater. In 1982, she received her Masters in Fine Arts from Yale University and made her film debut in Simple Blood, which was the first film directed by her husband, Joel Coen, and brother-in-law, Ethan Coen. McDormand gained notoriety for her minor but memorable roles and in 1996, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Fargo.

McDormand won her second Oscar in 2018 for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and went on to win her third three years later for Nomadland making her the second woman in history to win in the Best Actress category three times. In 2015, McDormand produced and starred in the miniseries, Olive Kitteridge, which earned McDormand a Primetime Emmy for both Outstanding Lead Actress and Limited Series. Despite making her Broadway debut in 1984, McDormand won her first Tony Award for her performance as a struggling single mother in the 2011 play, Good People.

2 Maggie Smith

English actress, Maggie Smith, has had a solid career both on the stage and silver screen for seven decades and earned worldwide recognition for her role as Hogwarts professor, Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films. Smith began her acting career at the age of 17 performing in productions with the Oxford Playhouse and made her Broadway debut in 1956 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. After appearing in several films, Smith won her first Academy Award for the 1969 film, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, and earned her second Oscar for the movie, California Suite, almost a decade later.

Through the years, Smith received several Tony Award nominations and finally won for her performance in the 1990 satire comedy, Lettice and Lovage. Smith also moved into television and won her first Primetime Emmy in 2003 for the television movie, My House in Umbria. She went on to gain international stardom for her role as Violet Crawley on the popular British period series, Downton Abbey, which earned the actress an additional three Primetime Emmy Awards.

1 Jeremy Irons

Known for his soothing voice and charisma, English actor, Jeremy Irons, attended the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and started his professional stage career in 1969 appearing in dozens of West End productions. By the 1970s, Irons had successfully moved into television, and in 1984, he made his Broadway debut in The Real Thing, which earned him a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play.

In 1991, Irons received his first and only Academy Award nomination and win for his performance as a wrongfully accused husband in the dramatic mystery, Reversal of Fortune. In 1997, Irons won a Primetime Emmy for his voice-over performance in the limited series, The Great War: 1914- 1918. He earned his second Emmy for his role as the Earl of Leicester in the 2005 miniseries, Elizabeth I, co-starring with fellow Triple Crown of Acting star, Helen Mirren.

