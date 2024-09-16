At tonight’s Emmy Awards, the incomparable Jean Smart once again claimed the title of Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her outstanding role in HBO/Max's Hacks. Smart's portrayal of the sharp-tongued, complex comedian Deborah Vance has been nothing short of brilliant, offering audiences a perfect blend of biting wit and emotional vulnerability. Her win tonight cements her status as one of television’s most enduring and beloved stars, as she continues to bring that trademark depth and heart to a character that could easily have been one-dimensional in lesser hands.

Smart's performance in Hacks has earned critical praise for her ability to capture the nuances of an aging comic adapting to a changing world, all while delivering laughs and moments of raw sincerity. She masterfully takes on her role as Deborah Vance, making viewers laugh, gasp, and even shed a tear. The win adds another jewel to Smart's already dazzling crown of accolades, as this is her sixth Emmy win, and it's clear that her work continues to resonate deeply with audiences and critics alike.

Smart’s win is a celebration of her consistently stunning performances in comedy. As Deborah Vance, she has created a character that is as biting as she is vulnerable, proving once again that she is an actress at the top of her game.

Who Were the Other Nominees?

Close

The competition in this category was fierce. Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC) delivered a wonderfully heartfelt performance as the dedicated teacher navigating the ups and downs of a public school, bringing both humor and realness to the role that has made Abbott Elementary a favorite. Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX) also brought her A-game with her role as the earnest and talented Sydney. Her character’s mix of ambition, anxiety, and humor created some of the most relatable and memorable moments in the series.

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu) wowed viewers with her deadpan humor and natural charm. Gomez’s portrayal of Mabel Mora provided a delightful contrast to her veteran co-stars, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, proving that she can hold her own in a cast of comedy heavyweights. Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple TV+) shined as a billionaire trying to reinvent herself in this hilarious take on second chances and self-discovery. Her comedic timing and charisma made Loot an entertaining watch. Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+) rounded out the category with her characteristic wit, bringing a unique mix of quirkiness and charisma to her role in the period comedy.

Hacks 9 10 Explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. Release Date May 13, 2021 Creator Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky Cast Jean Smart , Hannah Einbinder , Carl Clemons-Hopkins , Mark Indelicato Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

