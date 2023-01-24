The nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, and it's a head-to-head battle between a flamboyant orchestra conductor and a multiverse-travelling launderette owner.

Cate Blanchett is the slight-favorite in the race to take home the statuette for Best Actress after receiving her 8th nomination (with two previous wins, one for Best Actress and one for Best Supporting Actress) for her titular performance in TÀR as Lydia Tár, a fictional renowned conductor. Her main rival for the gold is Michelle Yeoh, the legendary Malaysian actress, who has received her first Oscar nomination for her role in the Best Picture front-runner Everything Everywhere All At Once as Evelyn Wang, a dissatisfied laundromat owner who finds herself battling across the multiverse attempting to stop the collapse of humanity - while being audited by the I.R.S. This nomination means that the Daniels' film has secured nominations in three of the four main acting categories, lacking only a Best Actor in a Leading Role nomination, alongside a number of techical noms.

Ana De Armas is also rewarded for the commitment she showed in embodying the legendary Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde. The film received very mixed reviews, but the actress’ dedication to the performance impressed voters, one of a couple of nominations for Netflix. Andrea Riseborough completes the line-up for her performance in To Leslie, a little seen indie film that had picked up buzz lately. Michelle Williams, an Academy favourite, has picked up another nod for her role in Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiography The Fabelmans, portraying the on-screen version of the young director’s mother.

Last year saw Jessica Chastain take home the Oscar for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, beating out her competition in the form of Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart.

The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on March 12. The telecast also will stream on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host.