Is Awkwafina A Best Actress Contender for ‘The Farewell’ – ‘For Your Consideration’

On this week’s For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff offer their Best Actress predictions. Ever since Judy debuted at the Telluride Film Festival and then played again at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, Renee Zellweger has been considered the frontrunner for her performance as Hollywood legend Judy Garland.

Also firmly in the mix right now is Scarlett Johansson for her work in the Netflix release, Marriage Story. She could also enjoy some added momentum thanks to the record-breaking success of Avengers: Endgame and the fact that she also delivers an excellent supporting performance in Jojo Rabbit. Another likely nominee this year is Charlize Theron for her work in Bombshell as Megyn Kelly, and we’ve also got Saoirse Ronan in contention for playing Jo Marsh in Greta Gerwig‘s adaptation of Little Women. They enjoyed great success with Lady Bird in 2017, so Little Women could mark another strong awards season run for the duo.

One of the big questions this awards season is, how much of a mark can A24’s The Farewell make? At this point, it seems like one of its best chances is in the Best Actress category with Awkwafina. Others still worth keeping an eye on right now include Alfre Woodard for Clemency which is scheduled to arrive in select theaters on December 27th and Lupita Nyong’o for her work in the March release Us.

Thank you for helping us take For Your Consideration to the next level, and make sure to follow the gang on Twitter and Instagram at @MovieMantz, @PNemiroff and @TheInSneider. Now hit up the comments section with your latest Oscar predictions, and we'll FYC-ya later!