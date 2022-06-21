Love him or hate him, Adam Sandler has been an influential figure in the comedy industry for over 30 years. With 37 Raspberry Award nominations, Sandler has offered audiences a variety of comedic performances, accompanied by some immense dramatic performances.

RELATED: Hustle Trailer Invites Adam Sandler to Dribble Into Dramatic Territory Once Again

As he continues to embrace his dramatic chops, Sandler's performances stand out as iconic and unforgettable in the Hollywood industry. Throughout his long-running career, his films have formed a considerable fan base, with some even becoming cult classics.

'Grown Ups' (2010)

Kicking off the insights into the best of Sandler's films is the 2010 comedy Grown Ups. Gaining a large fan base and grossing $271.4 million worldwide, contrasting the critical response, Grown Ups sees Sandler partnering up with his star-studded friends, David Spade, Kevin James, Chris Rock, and Rob Schneider.

The clear brotherly love between the five and their witty back and forth carries the film. Their onscreen families are left to watch their antics, and the results are hilarious and endearing. Despite the negative critical response, Grown Ups is one of Sandler's most loved films.

'The Wedding Singer' (1998)

One of the many Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler collaborations, this romance based in the 1980s won viewers' hearts. The sweet story of wedding singer Robbie, and waitress, Julie, is a rollercoaster of emotions, with the finale of the film ending in a spectacular serenade that makes anyone swoon.

RELATED: The Best Adam Sandler Comedies, Ranked From 'Little Nicky' to 'The Wedding Singer'

With cameos from Steve Buscemi and Billy Idol, Sandler's film achieved $123.3 million at the box office, sitting behind the box office giant Titanic.

'The Water Boy' (1998)

This heartwarming story of a misfit water boy turned star football player didn't please critics and mainly was negatively received. Once again, the fan reception disputed the critics' opinions; as of 2020, The Water Boy is the highest-grossing sports comedy film.

The film is a staple in Sandler's wheelhouse, featuring slapstick comedy with a divisive accent from the Sandman.

'Uncut Gems' (2019)

One of Sandler's most successful ventures into dramatic performances, Uncut Gems, sees him play a jeweler and gambling addict going to desperate measures to pay his debts. Sandler was hailed for his performance, with an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead to show for it.

Critics were impressed by Sandler's skills and the gritty, character-driven narrative that the Safdie Brothers gifted the screen with.

'Punch-Drunk Love' (2002)

An avid Sandler fan, director Paul Thomas Anderson wrote Punch-Drunk Love with the comedian in mind. The film still encompasses everything Sandler is and yet deconstructs it in a way that surprises fans, securing him a nomination for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

RELATED: 7 Best Performances in Paul Thomas-Anderson's Movies

The beautiful and controlled narrative led by Sandler captivates audiences, producing a relatable and lovable character who just wants to find his place in his lonely life.

The second film featuring the Barrymore and Sandler duo portrays smooth-talking vet Henry falling in love with art teacher Lucy suffering from amnesia, waking up every day forgetting the last. The easy chemistry between the two and the endearing narrative makes for a hilariously heartwarming film.

With the addition of Sean Astin and Rob Schneider, the film has humor at every turn. Audiences loved the movie, opposing critics once again.

'Just Go With It' (2011)

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler team up in romantic comedy Just Go With It. A box office success, the film has Sandler's usual slapstick and silly humor fused with the romantic elements that win viewers' hearts.

Sandler, playing sleazy plastic surgeon Danny, creates a fake family to impress his new girlfriend Palmer (Brooklyn Decker), and his poor assistant Katherine (Aniston) and her children are collateral damage. It may not be the most ethical thing to do, but it's hilarious to watch.

'Airheads' (1994)

A highly underrated comedy, Airheads tell the story of an unknown rock band made up of misfits (with Brendan Fraser, Steve Buscemi, and Sandler in leading roles) who hijack a radio station in a desperate attempt at fame.

RELATED: Steve Buscemi Talks ‘The King of Staten Island’ and Revisiting Rex from ‘Airheads’

Playing the band's drummer Pip, Sandler works beautifully alongside his fellow co-stars. Stripping back from his usual comedy style, Sandler plays a much smaller role than fans may be used to; however, his moments to shine do so brightly.

'Murder Mystery' (2019)

Another appearance of Sandler's winning combination, Aniston and Sandler star in the Netflix smash hit Murder Mystery. The two aptly play an old married couple who dart around Europe with millionaire Charles Cavendish (Luke Evans) after a chance meeting. After one of Cavendish's guests is murdered, their dream trip becomes a nightmare.

The easy chemistry between the two stars makes for a quick and fun rapport. The mysterious narrative with unpredictable twists and turns explains why 30.9 million households watched the film within 72 hours of release.

'Happy Gilmore' (1996)

Playing a short-tempered hockey player, Sandler is hilariously unhinged as Happy Gilmore. Desperate to save his grandmother from debt and the repossession of her home, Happy must lend his hockey skills to the calmer sport of golf, leading to some interesting results.

RELATED: Watch: For 'Happy Gilmore's 25th Anniversary, Professional Golfers Attempt That Iconic Swing

Sandler's shtick performs well within the narrative, giving him the room to go to his full extent of deranged. The film has a huge cult following amongst the golf community, a swinging hit for Sandler.

'Billy Madison' (1995)

Debuting at number one in the box office, Billy Madison puts Sandler back in the classroom. To prove to his hotel-tycoon father that he can succeed in life, Billy must head back to school and graduate to inherit the family fortune.

Nominated for Best Comedic Performance at the MTV Awards, Sandler inhabits the spoiled Madison perfectly. The lovability of the man-child at the center of the movie has you rooting for him the whole of the movie.

'Hustle' (2022)

The most recent addition to Sandler's filmography, Hustle, sees him in another serious role of an NBA scout attempting to prepare an unknown talent for the draft. A stripped-back and straightforward film, Sandler revisits the sports genre and is largely celebrated for his performance.

Sandler's raw and vulnerable acting effortlessly projects the film to success. Getting the highest rating from Rotten Tomatoes for any of his movies to date, Sandler's dramatic performances seem just to keep getting better with time.

KEEP READING: Adam Sandler Confirms New Movie With Safdie Brothers: “They’re Working On It”