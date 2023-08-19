Few names in comedy ring as clearly as Adam Sandler, and thankfully, Netflix has become a source for fans of some of his hilarious and endearing films. With a career spanning decades, Sandler has gifted audiences with an array of characters that range from lovably absurd to unexpectedly heartwarming. As we dive into the world of entertainment offered by Netflix, we find ourselves spoiled for choice with a collection of Adam Sandler movies that continue to tickle our funny bones and touch our hearts.

Known for his early successes like Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison, where Sandler's signature comedic style first took root, Netflix unlocks more recent endeavors like Hustle, where he showcases his versatility. Each film brings a distinct flavor of humor and relatability. Explore the best Adam Sandler movies available on Netflix, celebrating the moments of laughter and often unexpected depth that makes his films an enduring part of our streaming queues. So grab your popcorn and get ready to revisit or discover the cinematic gems that have solidified Adam Sandler as a comedy legend.

The Meyerowitz Stories (New & Selected) (2017)

Release Date: October 13, 2017 | Run Time: 1 hour 52 minutes | Director: Noah Baumbach

Starring: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson, Elizabeth Marvel

Amidst a symphony of familial quirks and artistic aspirations, director Noah Baumbach orchestrates The Meyerowitz Stories, a comedy-drama that unearths the comedic gold and emotional cadence within a tangled family. Dustin Hoffman takes the stage as aging sculptor Harold, whose dysfunctional ties with his three adult children, Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Elizabeth Marvel unravel amidst celebrations of his artistry. As laughter dances with poignant introspection, the film unveils the complexities of family bonds, creatively painted against the canvas of New York City.

Hustle (2022)

Release Date: June 8, 2022 | Run Time: 1 hour 58 minutes | Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Starring: Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Juancho Hernangómez, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Robert Duvall

In the realm of sports drama, guided by the directorial prowess of Jeremiah Zagar, Hustle takes center court. Adam Sandler steps onto the hardwood as a washed-up basketball scout on a Spanish quest. Alongside him, the radiant Queen Latifah embodies Teresa Sugerman. The story unfolds as Sandler's character unearths a street ball prodigy, reigniting his NBA dreams. Amidst vibrant hoops and heartwarming camaraderie, Hustle dribbles through dreams and determination, weaving a tale as inspiring as it is entertaining.

Murder Mystery 1 & 2 (2019; 2023)

Release Date: June 14, 2019 | Run Time: 1 hour 37 minutes | Director: Kyle Newacheck

Starring: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Luke Evans, Terence Stamp, Gemma Arterton, David Walliams, Dany Boon, John Kani

In an exciting blend of mystery and comedy, director Kyle Newacheck brings together the iconic Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery. The duo plays a couple whose European vacation takes an unexpected turn when they become embroiled in a web of mistaken identities and murder accusations. As they navigate the chaos, their chemistry and wit shine, creating a lighthearted yet suspenseful ride.

Release Date: March 31, 2023 | Run Time: 1 hour 29 minutes | Director: Jeremy Garelick

Starring: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, John Kani, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith

In Murder Mystery 2, directed by Jeremy Garelick, Aniston and Sandler reprise their roles as full-time detectives struggling to establish their agency. The movie delves into an international abduction during a lavish wedding, blending intrigue and humor while showcasing their undeniable chemistry once again.

Hubie Halloween (2020)

Release Date: October 7, 2020 | Run Time: 1 hour 42 minutes | Director: Steven Brill

Starring: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Buscemi, Maya Rudolph, Noah Schnapp, Karan Brar, Tim Meadows, Michael Chiklis

Director Steven Brill brings forth a quirky yet enchanting tale in Hubie Halloween. Adam Sandler leads as Hubie, a lovable oddball. Set in Salem during the spooky season, Hubie becomes the town's unexpected hero as bizarre occurrences unfold. Amidst the hilarity, the film subtly weaves themes of acceptance and courage. Julie Bowen and Steve Buscemi join the comedic chaos. This Halloween-themed comedy is an original blend of humor and heart that leaves a grin long after the credits roll.

Funny People (2009)

Release Date: July 31, 2009 | Run Time: 2 hours 26 minutes | Director: Judd Apatow

Starring: Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen, Leslie Mann, Eric Bana, Jonah Hill, Jason Schwartzman, Aubrey Plaza, Maude Apatow, Iris Apatow, Aziz Ansari, RZA

With Funny People, writer-director Judd Apatow delivers a hilarious and touching dramedy. Adam Sandler stars as George Simmons, a successful comedian who's diagnosed with a terminal illness. He forms an unexpected bond with struggling young comedian Ira (Seth Rogen). The film dives into their complex friendship, shedding light on the highs and lows of fame, friendship, and the pursuit of laughter in the face of life's uncertainties. Apatow's signature humor shines through, creating a heartfelt exploration of the human experience within the entertainment industry.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Release Date: September 25, 2015 | Run Time: 1 hour 29 minutes | Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Starring: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Mel Brooks

In 2015, the animated comedy Hotel Transylvania 2 hit the screens, serving as a sequel to the 2012 film Hotel Transylvania. Guided by director Genndy Tartakovsky, the movie enlisted a talented cast, including Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, and Andy Samberg. This time, the story delves into the antics of Dracula, once again voiced by Sandler, who operates a haven for monsters. The plot thickens when Dracula's grandson's human heritage sparks a comical quest for his inner monster.

Just Go With It (2011)

Release Date: February 11, 2011 | Run Time: 1 hour 57 minutes | Director: Dennis Dugan

Starring: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson, Brooklyn Decker, Bailee Madison, Griffin Gluck, Dave Matthews, Rachel Dratch

Just Go With It is loosely based on the 1969 film Cactus Flower, which in turn is based on a Broadway play of the same name. Released in 2011, it’s a romantic comedy directed by Dennis Dugan and starring Adam Sandler as Dr. Danny Maccabee, a plastic surgeon who wears a fake wedding ring to avoid commitment. The film takes a twist when he meets Palmer (Brooklyn Decker) and pretends to be amidst a divorce. He enlists his assistant Katherine (Jennifer Aniston) to pose as his ex-wife, leading to comedic chaos during a trip to Hawaii. While receiving mixed reviews from critics, it attracted audiences with its lighthearted humor and the chemistry among the cast, including Nicole Kidman.

The Week Of (2018)

Release Date: April 27, 2018 | Run Time: 1 hour 56 minutes | Director: Robert Smigel

Starring: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Rachel Dratch, Steve Buscemi, Allison Strong, Roland Buck III, Rob Morgan

In this uproarious comedy directed by Robert Smigel, two comedic giants collide on-screen. Adam Sandler stars as a devoted father caught up in wedding week chaos, and Chris Rock brings his signature wit as he portrays another father facing the same impending nuptials. As their families' diverse dynamics collide, laughter and mishaps ensue, showing that even the best-laid wedding plans can lead to hilarity. Get ready for a week of big surprises in this Sandler-Rock comedy delight.

The Ridiculous 6 (2015)

Release Date: December 11, 2015 | Run Time: 2 hours | Director: Frank Coraci

Starring: Adam Sandler, Terry Crews, Jorge Garcia, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Luke Wilson, Nick Nolte, Will Forte, Nick Swardson, Steve Zahn, Julia Jones, Danny Trejo, Harvey Keitel, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Whitney Cummings, Jon Lovitz, Norm Macdonald, Blake Shelton, John Turturro, Vanilla Ice

Genre-blending filmmaker Frank Coraci brings his comedic sensibilities to The Ridiculous 6. Adam Sandler stars as Tommy, a wild west orphan raised by Native Americans, setting off on a quest to save his estranged father. Joined by talents like Terry Crews and Rob Schneider, the motley crew seeks hidden treasure, navigating hilarious mishaps and unforgettable encounters. Get ready for a sidesplitting, action-packed escapade through the Wild West.

The Do-Over (2016)

Release Date: May 27, 2016 | Run Time: 1 hour 48 minutes | Director: Steven Brill

Starring: Adam Sandler, David Spade, Paula Patton, Kathryn Hahn, Luis Guzmán, Nick Swardson, Renée Taylor, Sean Astin, Michael Chiklis

Embark on a wild comedic journey with The Do-Over, directed by Steven Brill. Adam Sandler and David Spade, known for his role in Tommy Boy, reunite as Charlie and Max. Mistaken identities and covert missions lead the duo down a rabbit hole of chaos and hilarity. When they decide to fake their own deaths, their lives take an unexpectedly thrilling turn. Packed with outrageous escapades, unexpected twists, and Sandler and Spade's signature humor, The Do-Over promises plenty of laughter from start to finish.

Sandy Wexler (2017)

Release Date: April 14, 2017 | Run Time: 2 hours 11 minutes | Director: Steven Brill

Starring: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Terry Crews, Rob Schneider, Colin Quinn, Lamorne Morris, Arsenio Hall, Jane Seymour, Jackie Sandler, Luis Guzmán, Rob Reiner, Chris Elliott, Milo Ventimiglia, Eugenio Derbez

Prepare for a dose of '90s nostalgia and laughs with Adam Sandler's quirky portrayal of Sandy Wexler in the eponymous comedy directed by Steven Brill. Jennifer Hudson, delivers a fantastic performance as a talented singer under Sandy's eccentric management. Amid the glitzy chaos of Hollywood, Wexler's unorthodox methods lead to uproarious escapades, heartfelt connections, and an unforgettable tale of loyalty and laughter.

Adam Sandler 100% Fresh (2018)

Release Date: October 23, 2018 | Run Time: 1 hour 13 minutes | Director: Steven Brill

Starring: Adam Sandler

In this musical comedy, Adam Sandler, known takes center stage with his special 100% Fresh. Directed in part by Steven Brill and Nicholaus Goossen, the show captures Sandler's unique blend of stand-up, musical musings, and unexpected subway performances. Brace yourself for hilarious and memorable musical moments as Sandler navigates from comedy clubs to concert halls, including a surprise subway station appearance that's pure comedy gold.

