There are many trials and tribulations to falling in love: the first dates, the split checks, the potentially awkward first kisses. Luckily, Movies Anywhere provides you with easy choices when it comes to movies you and your partner should snuggle up to watch on a cozy, night in. Take a stroll down memory lane with comedy lovebirds Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in a double rom-com feature that will give you a date night to talk about for generations.

With a library full of Sandler movies, Movies Anywhere is ready to provide heartfelt romance right to your living room. And to get started, check out Movies Anywhere’s ‘Biggest. Offer. Ever.’, where for one week only (from April 6th through April 12th), you can purchase from thousands of movies and choose an eligible bonus movie*. So that means you can purchase Warner Bros.’ Blended and choose The Wedding Singer as your bonus movie. And the best thing – even if you purchased these films from different places, you can easily find them right in your Movies Anywhere collection.

For fanatics of the long-standing comedian’s career, this is the perfect time to flaunt your knowledge for a worthy suitor if you’re looking to make a memorable impression. Whatever your needs, Movies Anywhere has you covered with this dynamic duo of Adam Sandler classics. Take a step into the 90s (and 80s) with The Wedding Singer before moving over to family friendly adventure Blended, and follow Barrymore and Sandler through two decades of TV screen love.

Image via New Line Cinema

Arguably one of the most romantic movies in film history, The Wedding Singer is one of Sandler's first steps outside of his goofy early 90s persona. Ronnie Hart (Sandler) is a wedding singer bringing couples together on their wedding day through music. After meeting new waitress Julia (Barrymore) at work one night, Ronnie is immediately abandoned the next day by his fiance Linda (Angela Featherstone) on their wedding day. As you probably guessed, Sandler reacts the way everyone does after a breakup, by listening to a lot of Cure songs while cry-singing at someone else’s wedding.

Objectively speaking, Drew Barrymore is the perfect actress to play alongside Sandler in every rom-com scenario. Her gentle, soft demeanor is the perfect foil to Sandler’s loud yet endearing characters. Typically, this is the case, a soft high school romance emerges that equals itself out. In The Wedding Singer, the two perfectly capture what soulmates look like. Both romantics at heart, they fall in love over the course of an hour and a half in a way that can only be described as “aw” with five w’s. It reminds you of your first love, pure and light. And it’s the perfect set-up to this next romcom that reunites the two actors a couple of decades later.

The 2014 comedy Blended is a bit of a change of pace compared to The Wedding Singer. As visually pleasing as its predecessor, this third installment in the Barrymore-Sandler cineverse is a delightful family comedy studying the trials and tribulations of family trauma, heartache, and love in the scenic nature of Africa. The hues of yellow, orange, and green perfectly offset the flowery pink, purple, and light blue tones of Wedding Singer.

When mother of two Lauren (Barrymore) divorces her cheating spouse Mark (Joel McHale) she dips her toes back into the dating pool looking for love. Enter dad of three and widower Jim (Sandler), a Dick’s sporting goods manager. After a blind date gone wrong, the two vow to never see each other again. But eventually, the two accidentally book a family getaway to the same resort.

Image via Warner Bros.

The beautiful cinematography foreshadows an adorable unfolding of yet another healthy Barrymore/Sandler relationship. As the two seemingly step in to parent each other’s kids, they develop feelings along the way. Of course, speed bumps present themselves often through the movie as boundaries are overstepped and feelings of jealousy over exes brim to the surface. After a romantic dinner in Africa, its obvious Blended is yet again walking the same path Wedding Singer did in establishing a story of two soulmates who are perfect for each other.

If you’re not in it for the plot, stay for the cameos. This film is stacked with a plethora of Hollywood stars you’ll have to see to believe including Shaq, Bella Thorne, and 6’4” heart throb McHale. Typically every Sandler film features a jaw dropping cameo (see: Billy Idol in Wedding Singer) but Blended is jam packed with a perfect ensemble that continues to shock as time goes on. Keep an eye out for Terry Crews dancing in colorful outfits.

Blended packages heart into two hours of humor. It’s a nonstop ride of tight jokes and back to back bits reminiscent of Sandler’s time on SNL. It follows Wedding Singer like creme brulee follows the perfect steak dinner, leaving you full and satisfied off a five-course meal without the price. Not only are both films cute in their own individual way, but the growth of the relationships featured both on and off screen is a treat as much as it is an inspiration. Love perseveres over time and we bond with it, following storyline after storyline of two actors who complement each other better than peanut butter complements jelly.

Barrymore and Sandler are two people who can make anyone fall in love. If not with them, with someone you cuddle up next to while watching these movies. With ‘staying in’ as the new norm, it’s hard to find new ways to diversify your love life outside of re watching television shows and binging crime dramas. Let Movies Anywhere take you down a road of cinematic nostalgia with the ideal double feature of The Wedding Singer and Blended. But hurry: the Movies Anywhere ‘Biggest. Offer. Ever.’ - and your Sandler two-fer - ends April 12th.

*LIMITED TIME ONLY. RESTRICTIONS APPLY. Offer expires at 11:59 PM EDT on April 12, 2021. Registration with Movies Anywhere required. Open to U.S. residents 13+. You must purchase a Movies Anywhere-eligible movie from a digital retailer that is linked to your Movies Anywhere account. For complete details, visit MoviesAnywhere.com/bonusoffer.

This article is presented by Movies Anywhere. Movies Anywhere is a trademark of Movies Anywhere, LLC. © 2021 Movies Anywhere.

Share Share Tweet Email

Jurassic World VelociCoaster Gets June Opening Date at Universal Orlando; New Ride Footage Revealed It's finally happening!

Read Next