Adam Sandler has a filmography that spans over four decades, leading him to have an incredibly unique career. While so much of Adam Sandler's career will be associated with his early and classic comedies, often using slapstick humor, he has demonstrated the most remarkable ability to adapt his comedy according to his role.

Adam Sandler also did not stop with just variety in the kind of comedy he played because he has also proven that he can take a serious and dramatic role and be just as impactful as an actor. Different generations may appreciate Adam Sandler in different ways, but his top 10 movies on IMDb demonstrate how he has a lasting impact on the industry.

'Men, Women & Children' (2014) — 6.6/10

Men, Women & Children is possibly the most unknown Sandler project, but his role in the film is unique too. While he may not have dominated the screen as he often did in his early work, this movie allowed Adam Sandler to step out of his comfort zone and present a more subtle and disturbing kind of humor.

In Men, Women & Children, Sandler can situation himself in relatable works for multiple generations, allowing him to tackle real-life issues in a world overwhelmed with information and pornography online. The film delves into how each generation looks at human sexuality.

'Hotel Transylvania 2' (2015) — 6.6/10

The Hotel Transylvania movies have proven to be a staple for kids. Adam Sandler fits right in with one of the most remarkable collections of voice actor talent for any animated movie. Adam Sandler got an opportunity to work with the co-stars that he is most familiar with, the likes of David Spade, Andy Samberg, and Kevin James working with him.

Sandler's portrayal of Dracula in the sequel offers a unique perspective on such an iconic character. Hotel Transylvania 2 deals with issues of identity for a young vampire that is humanized in a way that is rarely seen in the film. That struggle with an identity that Dracula sees in his grandson creates a very relatable dynamic beyond the creature of the night that Dracula is usually portrayed as.

50 First Dates was the moment when Adam Sandler left his mark on the romantic comedy genre. Adam Sandler had seen immense success earlier than this movie, but 50 First Dates is the pinnacle of his rom-com work. Sandler already has an ideal co-star in Drew Barrymore, and with a fresh take and perspective on a romantic comedy, Adam Sandler created one of his most memorable projects.

With Lucy Witmore (Drew Barrymore) having short-term memory loss, Henry Roth (Adam Sandler) courts the same woman repeatedly, understanding that she will remember nothing that happened on the previous date. In that process, Henry learns about true love and how it drives people to be better.

'The Meyerowitz Stories' (2007) — 6.9/10

The Meyerowitz Stories allows Adam Sandler to showcase his ability as a dramatic actor. Once again, we see Sandler in a movie that is ultimately about life and the interactions and struggles between families. The Meyerowitz Stories is an instance where Sandler tackled issues that many people face: maintaining good relationships with your family, especially your parents.

Sandler does not forget about comedy in the Meyerowitz Stories either, and ultimately he and Ben Stiller can create a grounded comedy rooted in life's struggles. The Meyerowitz Stories offers a much dryer kind of humor that is introspective rather than laugh-out-loud funny. A film like The Meyerowitz Stories is a fantastic showcase of Sandler's range.

'The Wedding Singer' (1998) — 6.9/10

The Wedding Singer will forever be regarded as one of the all-time classic comedies. It is one of the primary reasons that Sandler had success early on in his career and propelled him into a kind of stardom that led to a career that has gone in so many different directions.

The Wedding Singer also brought Sandler and Barrymore together, creating a romantic duo that used what was captured in their early film to have an even bigger impact on the romantic comedy genre.

'Happy Gilmore' (1996) — 7.0/10

For a generation of fans, when you think of Adam Sandler, the first thing that comes to mind is Happy Gilmore. Perhaps the true peak of Sandler's raw comedy, Happy Gilmour, was an opportunity for Sandler to showcase that his talents could carry a film.

The most remarkable part was then how unique his humor was. Sandler demonstrated to the world that he was able to offer a comedic film that no one else could replicate, with characters that are permanently ingrained in the perception of what Sandler is as a comedian.

'Hotel Transylvania' (2012) — 7.0/10

While its sequel is good, the original Hotel Transylvania is a certified classic and one of the most universally beloved projects ever worked on by Adam Sandler.

Even if most people will always think to associate Adam Sandler with a film he acted in before thinking of the animated projects, that takes nothing away from what he was able to accomplish, creating a comedic experience that can appeal to a wide range of audiences.

'Punch-Drunk Love' (2002) — 7.3/10

Punch-Drunk Love, in many ways, can be seen as the pinnacle of Adam Sandler's career. The film features the comedy Sandler is best known for but is also an enthralling subversion of the comedy tropes he used in his films.

Working with the likes of Paul Thomas Anderson, Emily Watson, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman allowed Sandler to prove how adaptable he could be as an actor and how unique an impact he could have on any film he is part of.

'Reign Over Me' (2007) — 7.4/10

While Sandler has tackled several different kinds of serious roles, Reign Over Me brought him places that could not have been seen in any of his other films. While Sandler still masterfully captures humor rooted in reality, it tackles issues of grief and friendship that show a different depth than any other Adam Sandler film.

Attempting to address grief felt after the 9/11 attacks and what goes into finding a way to enjoy life and move past trauma was perhaps the most ambitious of any Adam Sandler roles. He still managed to deliver a lasting performance that captured everything the film was looking to portray.

'Uncut Gems' (2019) — 7.4/10

Uncut Gems brought Adam Sandler together with the Safdie brothers, and it resulted in one of the most unexpected experiences in Adam Sandler's career. Early in their careers, the Safdie brothers have captured drama and intensity in a truly raw and often debilitating way in their film. The atmosphere in any Safdie movie is palpable. Even if Sandler may have been an unlikely candidate to perfect fit into that environment, it is hard to imagine any actor doing a better job in Uncut Gems.

Uncut Gems also became a true showcase for Sandler, who guided the direction of the entire film, and contributed to everything that made the film as great as it was. Sandler captured a different kind of drama and intensity in this role that could be distinguished from any other serious role. The fact that his most unique and possibly challenging role ended up being his highest-rated movie decades after he first started indicates that there still may be a lot more to discover about Adam Sandler.

