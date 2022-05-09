The prolific author has had plenty of adaptations of his works: how do they compare to one another?

The prodigious English author Neil Gaiman has written comic books and graphic novels, children’s books, nonfiction, full-length novels, short stories, and screenplays. His writing appeals to a broad audience, and he has the fanbase — and a pile of literary awards — to prove it.

The critically acclaimed DC comic book series The Sandman is being released later this year as a live-action Netflix series starring Tom Sturridge, Game of Thrones alums Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance, and Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who, Victoria). Also in the pipeline are adaptations of Dead Boy Detectives with Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Anansi Boys with Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight), Whoopi Goldberg, and Fiona Show (Killing Eve), and, as was recently announced, The Graveyard Book.

RELATED: ‘Anansi Boys’ Adds Whoopi Goldberg to Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Fans love to see their favorite characters brought to life on the big (or small) screen but turning a written work into a movie can be hit or miss; it all depends on how it’s handled. While we wait (impatiently) for Gaiman’s upcoming projects, it’s a good time to revisit his existing adaptations. Who’s up for a Neil Gaiman marathon?

10) 'How to Talk to Girls at Parties' (2017)

Image via A24/StudioCanal

Based on Gaiman’s 2006 short story of the same name, the sci-fi rom-com How to Talk to Girls at Parties revolves around Enn (Alex Sharp) meeting – and falling in love with – visiting alien Zan (Elle Fanning) in the setting of the 1970s London punk rock scene, managed by Queen Boadicea (Nicole Kidman).

Critics were quick to point out that screenwriter-director John Cameron Mitchell (Joe vs. Carole) had overcomplicated Gaiman’s source material at the cost of narrative consistency, which even a great cast couldn’t salvage. Indeed, the movie is the worst-ranked Neil Gaiman adaptation on Rotten Tomatoes, with an overall approval rating of 48%. Probably best to avoid this movie and read Gaiman’s short story instead.

9) 'MirrorMask' (2005)

Image via Samuel Goldwyn Films

Gaiman co-wrote the fantasy film MirrorMask with long-time collaborator and artist Dave McKean who also directed. In a reversal of the typical narrative involving circuses, teenager Helena Campbell (Stephanie Leonidas, American Gothic) wants to run away from her parents’ circus to join the real world. After her mother (Gina McKee, The Borgias) is hospitalized, Helena finds herself in a fantasy dreamscape populated with monsters and mysterious people.

RELATED: How ‘MirrorMask’ Uses Fantasy to Explore Adolescent Self-Identity

A movie that was marketed to both children and adults, MirrorMask’s sumptuous visual effects won over most critics. Still, others were unhappy with what they perceived to be a lack of narrative substance. New York Times film reviewer Stephen Holden did, however, conclude that while MirrorMask was “an acquired taste,” it was “[t]he embodiment of a cult film.” For that reason, it is worth watching.

8) 'Lucifer' (2016-2021)

Image via Warner Bros Television Distribution

The original fallen angel, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), owes his existence to Gaiman’s The Sandman comic book series. Lucifer, the supernatural crime procedural series, entertained audiences for six seasons before wrapping in September 2021. As befits the character’s creator, Gaiman provided the voice of God in the Season 3 episode, “Once Upon a Time.”

Ellis’ Lucifer is very different from the version that appears in the Sandman comics. It’s more appropriate to say he was “loosely based on” or “inspired by” Gaiman’s Lucifer. Although he’s a DC character, the series did not introduce any other Sandman characters or DC superheroes, which, sadly, meant Lucifer was just another crime procedural.

RELATED: ‘Lucifer’ Seasons 1-3 to Air in Syndication on TNT

There is no connection between Lucifer and the upcoming Sandman series, in which Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) will be more faithful to Gaiman’s original character.

7) 'Neverwhere' (1996)

Image via BBC Two

Gaiman scripted Neverwhere as a BBC Two miniseries and wrote a novelization of the series during its production. Set in the magical realm of London Below — which exists parallel to the traditional London Above — Neverwhere follows the adventures of Richard Mayhew (Gary Bakewell) after he helps the injured London Below resident, Door (Laura Fraser). Trapped in the Below, Richard must find a way back to London Above while being hunted by hired assassins, Messrs Croup (Hywel Bennett) and Vandemar (Clive Russell).

Budgetary constraints meant the series was shot on video with the intention of it being "filmized" later. Unfortunately, that process never occurred, so the lighting, intended for a film-based production, makes the series appear older than it is. While Neverwhere is an excellent introduction to Gaiman’s wonderful imagination with outstanding performances from a competent cast, if you want the whole experience, you’d do better to read the book.

6) 'Neil Gaiman’s Likely Stories' (2016)

Image via Sid Gentle Films

The 2016 four-episode series Neil Gaiman’s Likely Stories is a compilation of four short films based on Gaiman’s unrelated short stories, “Foreign Parts,” “Feeders and Eaters,” “Closing Time,” and “Looking for the Girl.” Gaiman wrote, executive produced, and appeared as himself in the episode “Looking for the Girl.” The discrete stories are a bit Black Mirror-meets-The Twilight Zone. Macabre, supernatural, dark, and imaginative, is precisely what you’d expect from Gaiman.

Directing duo Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard (they helmed the 2014 Nick Cave documentary, 20,000 Days on Earth) ensure some consistency across the episodes and generally direct the cast — which includes Monica Dolan (Cyrano, A Very English Scandal), George MacKay (1917, Captain Fantastic) and Paul Ritter (Friday Night Dinner, Chernobyl) well. However, a lack of clarity at times detracts from the source material. Overall, Likely Stories is more of a companion piece to Gaiman’s stories rather than a series of standalone short films.

5) 'Beowulf' (2007)

Image via Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros Pictures

Gaiman co-wrote the screenplay for Beowulf with Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction) and director Robert Zemeckis. An adaptation of an Old English poem that tells the story of the titular legendary Geatish warrior (Ray Winstone) and his quest to slay the monstrous Grendel (Crispin Glover), the movie was filmed in 3D using human characters animated with motion capture technology like that used in The Polar Express (2004) and Monster House (2006).

Despite an all-star cast that included Anthony Hopkins, Robin Wright, Angelina Jolie, and John Malkovich, the film didn’t do terribly well at the box office. Many critics celebrated the cast's performances and the groundbreaking visual effects, but some took issue with the screenwriters' interpretation of the epic poem. While Beowulf might not suit everyone’s tastes, it’s worth a watch for its beautiful animation, stunning effects, and talented ensemble of actors.

4) 'American Gods' (2017-2021)

Image via Lionsgate Television Fremantle

Based on Gaiman’s sprawling 2001 novel, American Gods sees ex-convict Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) join the mysterious Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) and a panoply of other Old Gods on a trip across America to do battle with the New Gods.

Season 1 was brilliantly realized with showrunners Bryan Fuller (Star Trek: Discovery, Hannibal) and Michael Green (Raising Dion) lending their trademark visual style to Gaiman’s excellent story. Unfortunately, Season 2 was plagued with problems: Fuller and Green were let go and replaced with Jesse Alexander (Star Trek: Discovery) — who was also fired — and actors Gillian Anderson and Kristin Chenoweth decided not to return. Season 2’s lackluster reception meant that, despite Gaiman’s vision for a five-season series, American Gods was axed after three (although Season 3 saw a return to form).

American Gods brought Gaiman’s work to life in unexpected ways, utilizing a great cast that included Pablo Schreiber (Halo), Crispin Glover, and Emily Browning (The Affair). If you haven’t seen American Gods, it’s worth watching from beginning to end.

3) 'Stardust' (2007)

Image via Paramount Pictures

When Tristan Thorn (Charlie Cox, Daredevil) promises his love interest, Victoria (Sienna Miller, Anatomy of a Scandal), he’ll venture into the magical realm of Faerie to retrieve a fallen star for her in exchange for her hand in marriage, he gets more than he bargains for when he comes across a real fallen star, Yvaine (Claire Danes).

RELATED: 10 Nicest Pirates in Movies and TV, From ‘Our Flag Means Death’ to ‘Stardust’

This faithful adaptation of Gaiman’s 1999 fantasy-adventure novel of the same name features a stellar cast that, in addition to the aforementioned actors, includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro, Henry Cavill, and Sir Ian McKellan as the narrator. Like the book, Stardust successfully combines action and the left-of-center humor that Gaiman is known for, combining multiple tones and genres to create a fantastic viewing experience that holds up 15 years on. Also, if you’ve ever wanted to see De Niro as a pirate in drag, watch this movie.

2) 'Good Omens' (2019-2022)

Image via Chris Raphael

In 1990, Gaiman and his good friend Terry Pratchett set out to write the funniest novel they could about the end of the world. They succeeded with Good Omens, which, almost 30 years later, was made into a hugely popular Amazon/BBC production. Sadly, Pratchett passed away in 2015 and was not around to witness it.

Gaiman was the showrunner for Good Omens and, in that role, was committed to ensuring the series would be to Pratchett’s liking. A remarkably faithful adaptation, it’s the story of an unlikely duo — the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) — working together to prevent the apocalypse. Season 1 was packed with a talented cast (many of whom were fans of the book) that included Jon Hamm, Frances McDormand, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Brian Cox, and Jack Whitehall.

Gaiman and Pratchett never finished their sequel novel — "668: The Neighbour of the Beast" — but with the filming of Good Omens Season 2 wrapping in March 2022, we can soon expect more irreverent hilarity from the minds of these highly talented fantasy writers.

1) 'Coraline' (2009)

Image via Focus Features

Gaiman’s 2002 novella “Coraline” was made into a big-screen stop-motion animated feature in 2009. Coraline (Dakota Fanning) is a lonely 11-year-old girl who dreams of a life better than the one she knows. When she discovers a secret door in her house, she enters a strange parallel world where things take a dark turn.

Although written as a children’s story, Coraline is a horror film at its heart. Originally developed as a live-action movie, it transitioned to animation after director Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas) impressed Gaiman with his extended screenplay.

Boasting excellent performances from Teri Hatcher (Supergirl), UK comediennes Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, and Ian McShane (American Gods, Deadwood), Coraline remains a favorite with fans and critics. It has a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, collecting many awards. The exquisitely vivid alternate-world palette and imaginative story make Coraline a movie that can be watched repeatedly without losing its entertainment value.

KEEP READING:‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Wraps Filming, Confirms Showrunner

Did (Spoiler) Really Die in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Paul McClure (16 Articles Published) Paul McClure (he/him) is a Lists Writer for Collider based in Melbourne, Australia. An avid TV/movie watcher and reader, the happiest day of Paul's life was when Neil Gaiman retweeted one of his articles. More From Paul McClure

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe