The nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

The headline nomination comes for Top Gun: Maverick, from Peter Craig, Ehren Kruger, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie, and Eric Warren. A legacy sequel to 1986's Top Gun, the movie turned into a stunning financial and critical success as the return of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell to the skies gave Tom Cruise the biggest and most successful movie of his lengthy career.

Also nominated is Living, the Bill Nighy-starring drama of a man in his seventies who, following a terminal illness, discovers a new-found passion for life which he grasps onto before his time passes. The screenplay by Kazuo Ishiguro is adapted from the 1952 Japanese film Ikiru by Akira Kurosawa. Sarah Polley's Women Talking, adapted from the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews, is also nominated. The film, inspired by real-life events from the Manitoba Colony, an isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia, attempt to deal with their struggles with faith following the long-term rape and abuse they suffered at the hands of the men in their community.

All Quiet on the Western Front, which received the most nominations of any film at last week's BAFTAs announcement, joins the others in being nominated by the Academy. The screenplay, from Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson, is adapted from the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. Rian Johnson's sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery earns itself a nod for its sharp, witty script that sees Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc return — a second nomination for Johnson after his nomination for the first Knives Out.

Last year saw CODA win the adapted screenplay award to go alongside its Best Picture win, with Sian Heder's screenplay holding off competition from Drive My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter and The Power of the Dog.

The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on March 12. The telecast also will stream on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host.