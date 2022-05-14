These shows from around the globe were repurposed for American audiences — which did it the best?

The Traitors is a new challenge competition show that will premiere on Peacock, the streaming service, with Alan Cumming hosting the show. While there isn't a release date for The Traitors yet, the show will have contestants working together or against each other to eliminate the others to win the grand prize of $250,000.

What does The Traitors have in common with iconic competition shows such as American Ninja Warrior, The Voice, and Survivor? Besides having determined contestants hoping to go home with the grand prize, all three of these shows are American adaptations of international competition shows. Some American adaptations share the same name as the original, whereas others only share a few of the same rules.

'King of Masked Singer' (South Korea) vs. 'The Masked Singer' (U.S.)

Image via Fox

The King of Masked Singer (2015-) became the inspiration behind the American version of the competition show, The Masked Singer (2019-). The Masked Singer has celebrities sing songs in their voices while wearing costumes that hide their identities. The difference between the two shows is that the King of Masked Singer has a slightly different format than the American version of The Masked Singer, where masked celebrities have to sing the same song in a duet.

Both shows require voting, and the participant with the lower score has to reveal their identity at the end of the episode. According to IMDb, King of Masked Singer scored a 6.5 out of 10, while The Masked Singer scored a 5.8 out of 10. King of Masked Singer is available on Rakuten Viki. The Masked Singer is available on Hulu and Tubi.

'Family Food Fight' (Australia) vs. 'Family Food Fight' (U.S.)

Image via ABC

Can there be too many cooks in the kitchen? Most shows take professional or amateur cooks and give them challenges where they rarely have to depend on others to stay in the competition. In Family Food Fight, which first premiered in Australia in 2017, different families compete against each other in various challenges where they will have to work together to deliver dishes to the judges. The food is judged on technique, taste, and presentation.

The family that wins the competition takes home $100,000 (in both versions of the show). The American version of Family Food Fight scored 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb based on 43 votes, while the Australian version is not currently ranked on IMDb. Family Food Fight (U.S.) aired on ABC.

'The Voice of Holland' (Netherlands) vs. 'The Voice' (U.S)

Image via Mark Burnett Productions/NBC

The Voice of Holland (2010- ) and The Voice (2011- ) both have a panel of musical artists serving as the judges for the competition. Their seats are facing the audience rather than the stage. As participants start singing, the musical artists press a button when they enjoy the participants' performance. Once the judges press the button, their seat faces the stage.

There is one noticeable difference between the two versions. The Voice of Holland did not initially have a knockout round, like in The Voice, where two contestants would fight to keep their spot in the competition. The Voice of Holland scored 6.1 out of 10 based on 63 votes, while The Voice scored 6.4 out of 10 based on 12,416 votes on IMDb. The Voice is available on NBC and Peacock.

'Ninja Warrior' (Japan) vs. 'American Ninja Warrior' (U.S.)

Image via NBC

One way to win one million dollars is by answering questions; another way is by running through an extreme obstacle course. Ninja Warrior and American Ninja Warrior test contestants' physical strengths as they run, dodge, and jump through an obstacle course to face the ultimate obstacle: climbing Mount Midoriyama (or finishing the National finals). Across all the international adaptations, very few have completed the obstacle course. In American Ninja Warrior, only two contestants have earned the title of American Ninja Warrior, according to the American Ninja Warrior website.

The first Ninja Warrior show premiered in Japan in 1997, under the name Sasuke, whereas American Ninja Warrior first aired in 2009. Out of 669 votes, the Japanese version of Ninja Warrior (without the English commentary) scored 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Out of 3,715 votes, American Ninja Warrior scored 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb. American Ninja Warrior is available on NBC for free and on Hulu with a subscription.

Hell's Kitchen (U.K.) vs. Hell's Kitchen (U.S.)

Image via Granada Entertainment/Fox

Acclaimed Chef Gordon Ramsay hosted the U.K. version of Hell's Kitchen (2004-2009) before hosting the American adaptation of the show Hell's Kitchen in 2005. Hell's Kitchen may be just as cut-throat, if not more than some Netflix food shows such as The Final Table. In this competition, two teams of professional chefs compete in this food challenge by cooking various foods and serving them to guests. While they compete against each other, hoping to be eliminated, they still have to work within a team.

The winner of Hell's Kitchen gets a position as head chef of a prestigious restaurant and $250,000 (in the American version). The U.K. version of Hell's Kitchen, out of 1,308 votes, scored a 6.7 out of 10 on IMDb. Out of 20,533 votes, the American version of Hell's Kitchen scored 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Hell's Kitchen (U.K.) has some of its episodes available on YouTube. Hell's Kitchen (U.S.) is available on Tubi, Pluto TV, and Fox for free.

'Iron Chef' (Japan) vs 'Iron Chef America' (U.S)

Image via Food Network

There are plenty of movies that break down the meaning of food and food dish pairings, such as Ratatouille and Chef. Though to really know how creative chefs can be is to place them under pressure, such as in the show Iron Chef. Iron Chef first aired in Japan from 1993 until 1999, and Iron Chef America aired from 2004 until 2018.

Chefs create dishes using a secret ingredient in a timed challenge. Iron Chef scored 8.6 out of 10 based on 1,294 votes, while Iron Chef America scored 7.1 out of 10 based on 2,098 votes on IMDb. Iron Chef has some episodes available on YouTube for free, while the Iron Chef America is available on Hulu.

'Expedition: Robinson' (Sweden) vs. 'Survivor' (U.S.)

Image via Mark Burnett Productions

Survivor (2000-) has been a fan favorite competition show for all as viewers cheered on their favorite Survivor participants, but even the clever and strategic players often didn't make it to the end of the season. Survivor is based on the Swedish show Expedition: Robinson, which first premiered in 1997. Similarly, both shows took a group of participants and transported them to a remote island where they had to survive by avoiding being voted off. The winner is considered to be the last person on the island.

Each season featured a new set of contestants and a new island. Out of 24,348 votes, Survivor scored 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb, whereas Expedition: Robinson, out of 204 votes, scored 6.5 out of 10. Survivor is currently available on Netflix and on Hulu.

