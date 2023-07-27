Sometimes it’s the fangirl who can’t stop rambling about her favorite book, or sometimes it’s the klutz who can’t stop bumping into things; no matter what, animated dorks are never in short supply. Perhaps they are beloved because they help viewers accept their personal awkwardness, or maybe they provide a lighthearted touch to a darker series. In any case, the legacy of these dorks lasts far beyond their screen time.

Many popular cartoon dorks are clumsy, socially inept, or overly flustered when talking with romantic interests, but some are more awkward than others. Once and for all, it’s time to unveil the dorkiest of them all.

10 Velma Dinkley from 'Scooby-Doo!'

No matter the Scooby-Doo! iteration, Velma’s wit, intelligence and charm are unceasing. No matter how outlandish or otherworldly a monster-of-the-week may seem, she is always determined to find a logical answer to paranormal events. Velma must also deal with her own nerves, especially when she’s smitten; in Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, her infatuation for Coco Diablo results in nervous flirty and blushing to the point of completely fogging her glasses. Coupled with Velma's romance with Daphne in her adult spin-off show, it's clear that when she crushes, she crushes hard.

Andre Meadows of Black Nerd Comedy goes so far as to point out that she dons the trademark adorkable outfit, from her baggy turtleneck to her thick glasses to her knee-high socks. With clumsy moments like losing her glasses and going on scientific rants, Velma is definitely the dorkiest of the Mystery Inc. crew.

9 Max Goof from 'A Goofy Movie'

Making his debut in the 1995 Disney film, Goofy’s son Max is a typical high school outcast struggling to be seen by his love interest, Roxanne. His fascination with pop icon “Powerline” brings out the confidence to crash his school’s assembly as he hopes to compensate for his awkwardness. With Goofy being an iconic Disney character that's passed the test of time, seeing Max put up with Goofy's trademark Goofy-ness before coming to terms with his own turns a road trip into a rollercoaster of emotions.

Max’s funky dance moves, social nerves and trademark Goofy laugh make him a Class A dork. He may be obsessed with Powerline (even having a cardboard cutout of him in his room), but his cuteness shines most in his final confession to Roxanne, who embraces him the way he is. Though, credit where credit’s due, he holds his own much better than his even dorkier best friend, PJ (voiced by the incredible Rob Paulsen).

8 Hiro Hamada from 'Big Hero 6'

Hiro’s teenage clumsiness and unceasing fixation with robotics make him a dork through and through. Throughout the film, his clumsiness and intelligence is near-impossible to hide, including when he fanboys over Robert Callaghan (and the entire robotics lab) during his first visit to the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology. Plus, trying to travel alongside Baymax without Aunt Cass noticing results in some hilarious “play it cool” moments.

Hiro lets his dorky personality shine in his inventions, never failing to add personal flair to his fighting bot or Baymax’s vibrant battle armor. Though his struggles dealing with the loss of his brother make the events of the film a struggle, Hiro’s happy moments with the team bring out his excitable, nerdy personality—and they are a joy to watch.

7 Dipper Pines from 'Gravity Falls'

From voice cracks to noodle arms, Dipper Pines is fully loaded with nervous habits and awkward mannerisms—especially when he’s trying to talk to Wendy. Dipper is a constant foil to his high-energy sister, Mabel, so any scene featuring both makes his awkwardness even more apparent. No episode is safe from his hilarious ramblings or whispered confessions.

Though constantly anxious and socially awkward, Dipper is diligent and studious, staying true to his mission to uncover the secrets of Gravity Falls. Despite his goofy shower-singing and face-palm flirting moments, he's often reminded that being himself and embracing who he is will always be the best route…even if embarrassing moments like the “lamby dance” are inevitable.

6 Flint Lockwood from 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs'

Flint Lockwood is yet another overenthusiastic inventor, trying to compensate for his social ineptitude with a slew of creative inventions. Both Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs films are jam-packed with moments where he doesn’t quite fit the social norm, including his over-the-top snowball fighting, his celebratory confetti cannon and his comical first kiss.

Flint’s personality is over-the-top and always endearing. The first film’s opening montage shows his more-than-creative thinking (who else could have invented the Monkey Thought Translator?), and his complementing mad scientist appearance is undeniably dorky—spray-on shoes and all. To top it all off, his outer monologue, complete with sound effects and dramatic poses, adds a little extra flair.

5 Marinette Dupain-Cheng from 'Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir'

To put things simply, Marinette is a walking bundle of nerves. No matter how much she tries to act casual and navigate the Paris cityscape without trouble, she always finds herself anxiously concealing her secret identity or, more often, her massive crush on Adrian Agreste. Episodes often feature her ramblings about her imagined future with the boy of her dreams, paired with constant clumsiness and overreactions in her non-Ladybug form.

Having the pressure to save the city from Akumatized villains every week, Marinette manages to keep calm as Ladybug, but when she’s out of the suit, she has to overcome the trouble of finding the right words for Adrian. Perhaps their relationship will blossom even further when the series' first feature-film is released later this month.

4 Milo Thatch from Atlantis: 'The Lost Empire'

Milo Thatch is the token adorkable character, even appearing as the feature image on the TV Tropes page. An expert linguist and cartographer, Milo immerses himself in ancient languages and isn’t hesitant to share his findings with others. From nonstop excitable ranting to presentation rehearsals in the boiler room, Milo is overflowing with excitement for his craft.

Milo’s devotion to linguistics sets him apart from the crew of mercenaries, and he manages to gather the confidence to stand up for Kida and her people. Milo’s clumsiness and social nerves never keep him from the path of discovery, dangerous or not.

3 Peridot from 'Steven Universe'

Being an alien only ever used to following orders, Peridot was essentially programmed to be the awkward gem she is. When she is compromised by the Crystal Gems and stripped of her limb enhancements, it becomes difficult for her to move around with the same confidence and poise she once had. Meanwhile, overcoming her biases about Earth and the rebellion make it hard for her to tell if she’s said something wrong, leading to absurd misunderstandings and hilarious (baseless) threats to Steven, Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl.

Despite her fear and discomfort, Peridot manages to overcome a lot throughout the series, like confronting her fears of love and fusion, confessing her feelings to Lapis Lazuli and gathering the courage to stand up to Yellow Diamond. At the end of the day, however, Peridot is still Peridot; it’s likely her goofy cackle and outgoing personality aren’t going anywhere.

2 Marcy Wu from 'Amphibia'

From the moment she reunites with Anne in the episode “Marcy at the Gates”, Marcy's geekiness shines clear as day. In love with video games, role playing, and research, she’s always learning about new things, even to the point of finding the Calamity Box to guarantee new adventures. True to the token dork, Marcy is too clumsy and oblivious for her own good; Anne and Sasha must be on high-alert to make sure she doesn’t crash into anything or fall down a flight of stairs (again).

The show puts a refreshing twist on the dork stereotype by having many characters accept Marcy's quirks as a part of her; she’s intelligent enough to crack Newtopian runes, charming enough to work alongside King Andrias and brave enough to fight with Lady Olivia and General Yunan. Couple that with her cheerfulness and eagerness to explore, and there’s never a dull moment when Marcy’s onscreen.

1 Hiccup Haddock from 'How to Train Your Dragon'

The people have spoken: Hiccup is the all-time greatest animated dork. From his clumsiness dealing with heavy tools and weapons to his nervousness around his crush, Astrid, Hiccup is always a little too awkward for his own good. His status as a weak link in the Viking city of Berk is what gets him to connect with Toothless, a loner downed by Hiccup's first attack, and it's undeniably a perfect match.

While remedying the damage he caused to Toothless with his flight prosthetic, Hiccup's eyes open about the species, and he eventually convinces Berk to stop their routine killings. Though it takes some convincing, his dad realizes his son is not a hardcore blacksmith or warrior, but a dragon-tamer, a scholar, and, most importantly, a dork. Hopefully with a live-action reboot on the way for the movies, Hiccup's dorkiness will stay as part of his character to guarantee more adorable Hiccup and Toothless moments.

