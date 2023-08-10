In today's entertainment landscape, animated series designed for grown-ups have taken center stage, captivating audiences with their unapologetic wit, daring storytelling, and striking visuals. These animated shows have become an irresistible draw for older audiences, evoking cherished childhood memories while igniting a newfound appreciation for sophisticated narratives. Revisiting familiar animation styles and beloved characters in a more grown-up setting, these series proudly tackle mature topics like social commentary, existentialism, and mental health, entertaining with both substance and a fun, bittersweet escape.
Rick and Morty
Seasons: 6 | Created By: Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon
Cast: Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke
Rick and Morty has become a beloved global phenomenon, captivating audiences with its brilliant fusion of dark humor, mind-bending sci-fi concepts, and poignant storytelling. The show follows the misadventures of an eccentric and alcoholic scientist, Rick Sanchez, and his good-hearted, impressionable grandson, Morty Smith. Renowned for its willingness to explore profound themes like existentialism and the multiverse, the series brilliantly satirizes societal norms while delivering unpredictable and imaginative plotlines that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
What makes Rick and Morty special is its ability to blend humor and heart effortlessly. Amidst the interdimensional escapades and bizarre encounters, the show delves into deep emotional territories, revealing human nature's and relationships' complexities. Despite its chaotic and sometimes dysfunctional nature, the dynamic between Rick and Morty showcases genuine moments of bonding and growth, endearing them to fans who can relate to the ups and downs of family dynamics.
South Park
Seasons: 26 | Created By: Trey Parker, Matt Stone
Cast: Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Mary Kay Bergman, Isaac Hayes, Eliza Schneider
South Park is an iconic-animated sitcom known for its irreverent humor, satirical commentary, and fearless approach to tackling controversial and current events. The show revolves around the lives of four boys—Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick—in the fictional Colorado town of South Park. The series is loved for its episodic nature, which allows it to stay relevant and address real-world issues promptly, just like how they addressed labor strikes and scabbing back in 2018. Each episode is a sarcastic exploration of American culture, politics, and society. From lampooning political figures to critiquing pop culture, South Park takes on various topics, often pushing the boundaries of acceptable humor. The show's quirky animation style, catchy theme song, and memorable catchphrases also contribute to its ever-lasting popularity, further ingraining South Park into the collective consciousness of its dedicated fanbase.
Squidbillies
Seasons: 13 | Created By: Jim Fortier Dave Willis
Cast: Stuart Daniel Baker, Tracy Morgan, Daniel McDevitt, Dana Snyder, Patricia French
Squidbillies is well-known for its absurdity, cheeky humor, and distinctive art style. The show takes place in the rural Appalachian region of Georgia and follows the Cuyler family, a group of anthropomorphic squid-like creatures. The family consists of a hot-headed and impulsive Early Cuyler, his son Rusty, who craves his father's approval, Granny, and Lil, Early's sister. This adult comedy cartoon chronicles their day-to-day antics, which often involve terrorizing the town's locals and resulting in chaos and mayhem, frequently leading to death and destruction.
The series is beloved for its over-the-top and surreal humor that boldly satirizes different elements of American culture, tackling topics such as politics, religion, and societal norms. Despite its seemingly crude and bold style, Squidbillies cleverly uses its offbeat and absurd scenarios to deliver sharp social commentary and critique.
Harley Quinn
Seasons: 3 | Created By: Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey
Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, Tony Hale
Harley Quinn follows the titular character's journey. A former psychiatrist turned anti-heroine with a penchant for chaos and mischief. The show has gained significant acclaim, ranking domestically as Max's 8th most in-demand series. DC fans and non-fans love the series as it maintains its frenetic energy and humor while introducing even more outrageous and entertaining shenanigans for Harley Quinn to explore. Season by season, the series has demonstrated a clever and emotionally textured narrative, delving into the complexities of its characters and their personal growth while striking a perfect balance between comedy and action.
The animated series also boasts one of the best queer romances of the year, as we witness the dynamic between Harley and Ivy, two long-time BFFs and partners-in-crime, evolve into something romantic. The show takes its time to intricately develop Harley and Ivy's relationship intricately, portraying all its ups and downs. This thoughtful and authentic portrayal endows their romance with depth and resonates with audiences, making it a standout element of the show.
The Venture Bros
Seasons: 7 | Created By: Jackson Publick
Cast: James Urbaniak, Patrick Warburton, Michael Sinterniklaas, Chris McCulloch
The Venture Bros is an animated series that masterfully blends action, adventure, and satire to create a unique and engaging narrative. The show centers around the Venture family, which includes Dr. Thaddeus "Rusty" Venture, a former boy adventurer turned failed scientist, and his two sons, Hank and Dean. The Venture Bros revolves around the misadventures of the Venture family as they navigate a world filled with super-science, mysteries filled with superheroes, villains, and a host of oddball characters that lead to bizarre encounters.
The series often parodies and pays homage to classic adventure cartoons and comic books, cleverly satirizing the conventions and tropes of the genres it references. The show skillfully weaves together ongoing story arcs with episodic adventures, allowing for a depth of characterization that draws viewers into the complexities of the Venture family's relationships.
Primal
Seasons: 2 | Created By: Genndy Tartakovsky
Cast: Aaron LaPlante, Noah Bentley, Laëtitia Eïdo, Jacob Dudman, Jeremy Crutchley
Genndy Tartakovsky, a masterful animator known for his iconic works such as Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and the recent Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, demonstrates his brilliance with the adult animated series Primal. This captivating show is a true testament to Tartakovsky's skill as a storyteller and animator, pushing the boundaries of what animated series can achieve. Primal is a powerful and emotionally charged watch, primarily due to its gripping narrative and stunning visual storytelling. The series follows the unlikely partnership between a caveman and a dinosaur in a prehistoric world.
Both characters have experienced profound loss, forming a compelling bond through their shared trauma. With no dialogue, the show relies solely on the artistry of animation and evocative sound design to convey a deep and primal connection between the two protagonists. Tartakovsky's mastery shines through the way he artfully weaves together themes of survival, companionship, and the raw essence of humanity. The show delves into the visceral struggle for existence, portraying the harsh realities of life in an untamed world.
Aqua Teen Hunger Force
Seasons: 11 | Created By: Dave Willis, Matt Maiellaro
Cast: Dana Snyder, Carey Means, Dave Willis, Matt Maiellaro, George Lowe
Aqua Teen Hunger Force follows the absurd and surreal adventures of three anthropomorphic fast-food items living together as roommates. The main characters are Master Shake, a selfish and arrogant milkshake; Frylock, a rational and intelligent box of fries; and Meatwad, a childlike and naïve meatball. Together, they form the Aqua Teen Hunger Force and often find themselves embroiled in bizarre and unpredictable situations. The show is renowned for its derisive humor, which frequently pushes the boundaries of traditional comedy. It doesn't shy away from dark or absurd humor, creating a daring comedic experience that appeals to viewers who enjoy a more unconventional style.
The growing fanbase can be attributed to its unorthodox storytelling, as it doesn't follow a traditional narrative structure, often opting for non-linear and disjointed storylines. This experimental approach allows for a free-flowing and spontaneous feel, keeping viewers engaged and intrigued by the show's unexpected turns.
China, IL
Seasons: 3 | Created By: Brad Neely
Cast: Brad Neely, Greta Gerwig, Hulk Hogan, Jeffrey Tambor, Gary Anthony Williams
China, IL has garnered a devoted fanbase due to its clever humor, witty satire, and eccentric storytelling. Set in the fictional University of China, Illinois, the show centers around the odd and dysfunctional faculty members and students who populate the campus. The show fearlessly tackles the various facets of academia, higher education, and college life, poking fun at the absurdities and idiosyncrasies of university culture. Its clever commentary on academic politics and the quirks of professors and students provides a refreshing and entertaining take on the college experience.
The characters in the series are colorful and often over-the-top, making them both endearing and hilarious to watch, thanks to its unique animation style, which adds to its charm and distinctive appeal. The visual design complements the show's unconventional storytelling, creating a visually engaging and memorable experience for viewers.
Robot Chicken
Seasons: 11 | Created By: Seth Green, Matthew Senreich
Cast: Jordan Allen-Dutton, Candace Bailey, Carlee Baker, Abraham Benrubi, Rachel Bloom
An animated sketch comedy, Robot Chicken gained immense popularity for its unique stop-motion animation style and its flippant and humorous take on pop culture, mainly focusing on iconic characters from movies, TV shows, and video games. The series features a rapid-fire format, presenting short, often absurd sketches that lampoon various aspects of popular culture. Each episode is filled with a wide range of pop culture references, satirical parodies, and unexpected crossovers, making it a delightful watch for fans of nostalgia and geek culture.
Robot Chicken shines because of its distinctive stop-motion animation, which brings action figures and toys to life in a charming and hilarious way. The show's creators utilize a vast collection of toys and figures to create inventive and witty sketches, often crafting elaborate and detailed scenes that pay homage to beloved characters and franchises.
Housing Complex C
Seasons: 1| Created By: Yūji Nara
Cast: Ayahi Takagaki, Haruka Tomatsu, Wataru Hatano, Sayaka Ohara
When it comes to horror, Japan has a reputation for crafting some of the most chilling and psychologically disturbing experiences and Housing Complex C stands as a prime example of how Japanese animation can deliver a bone-chilling and haunting experience. Housing Complex C is a rare and unsettling animated horror series that makes use of found footage and simulated smartphone screen visuals to convey its eerie tales. The show's format of depicting each story as a screen recording adds an element of realism, making the supernatural occurrences feel uncomfortably close and plausible.
The use of familiar technology like smartphones serves to blur the lines between fiction and reality, heightening the sense of dread and unease among viewers. In Housing Complex C, the horror lies not only in the supernatural elements but also in the examination of human emotions and vulnerabilities. The series delves into primal fears, anxieties, and the dark corners of the human psyche, tapping into universal terrors that resonate with audiences on a deep level.
Clone High
Seasons: 1 | Created By: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Bill Lawrence
Cast: Will Forte, Phil Lord, Michael McDonald, Christa Miller, Christopher Miller
Clone High was a beloved animated series that captured the hearts of audiences with its unique premise, witty humor, and endearing characters. The show first aired in 2002 and quickly rose in popularity earning acclaim for its clever satire and irreverent take on high school life. Clone High's premise made it unique: the show centered around a high school populated by clones of historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln, Joan of Arc, Cleopatra, Gandhi, and others. This unconventional concept allowed the series to explore humorous and absurd scenarios, blending historical references with contemporary teenage drama.
Unfortunately, the series was canceled after just one season, leaving fans disappointed and yearning for more. However, over the years, the show developed a strong cult following, with fans expressing their love for the series through social media, fan art, and conventions and twenty years later, the show made a well-deserved return in June 2023.
Superjail!
Seasons: 4 | Created By: Christy Karacas, Stephen Warbrick, Ben Gruber
Cast: David Wain, Christy Karacas, Teddy Cohn, Christopher McCulloch, Richard Mather
Superjail! gained critical acclaim due to its surreal and visually striking animation, over-the-top violence, and dark humor. The show first premiered in 2007 and quickly developed a following for its boundary-pushing style. Superjail!’s animation is a kaleidoscope of vibrant colors, bizarre imagery, and fluid movements that create a visually captivating and mind-bending experience. The show's creators, Christy Karacas and Stephen Warbrick, use the animated medium to push the boundaries of what is possible, resulting in a surreal and visually stunning display that mesmerizes viewers.
The show also doesn't shy away from depicting extreme and gruesome violence, presenting it cartoonishly exaggeratedly. This surreal portrayal of violence contributes to the show's distinctive and provocative style, resonating with viewers who appreciate its dark and offbeat humor.
Tokyo Revengers
Seasons: 3 | Created By: Koichi Hatsumi
Cast: Yūki Shin, Yū Hayashi, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Showtaro Morikubo, Masaaki Mizunaka
Tokyo Revengers is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui and the anime adaptation was met with immense success, becoming one of the biggest hits of 2021. It garnered a massive following, topping the charts as the most-watched streaming program for both male and female audiences. Its global popularity was further evidenced by its status as the seventh most discussed TV show of 2021 on Twitter worldwide. Tokyo Revengers follows the story of Takemichi Hanagaki, a disheartened and directionless young man who discovers he can time travel. After witnessing the tragic death of his former girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, Takemichi is transported twelve years into the past to his middle school days.
With a chance to rewrite history and prevent Hinata's death, Takemichi is determined to change the future and alter the course of events. The compelling premise of a time-traveling delinquent on a mission to change his past and save his loved ones, the intricate plot full of suspense and twists, and the deep, complex characters contribute to its popularity. The anime brilliantly delves into the dynamics of youth gangs and explores how individuals' actions can significantly impact their futures.
Animals.
Seasons: 3 | Created By: Phil Matarese, Mike Luciano
Cast: Phil Matarese, Mike Luciano
Animals. takes a hilarious approach to storytelling by exploring the lives of various animals living in New York City. Created by Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano, the show cleverly personifies its animal characters, giving them human-like traits and behaviors. Each episode focuses on different animals, showcasing their quirky and absurd experiences, interactions, and misadventures in the bustling urban environment. Animals. focuses on the day-to-day lives of these animated critters, ranging from pigeons and rats to cats and dogs.
The show humorously delves into their mundane and extraordinary moments, offering witty commentary on human behavior and society through the lens of animal antics. The series also doesn't shy away from delivering outrageous and unexpected jokes, often taking clever jabs at human culture and the complexities of city life. The juxtaposition of animal instincts with human-like dilemmas creates a delightful blend of comedy that keeps viewers entertained and amused.
The Boondocks
Seasons: 4 | Created By: Aaron McGruder
Cast: Regina King, John Witherspoon, Gary Anthony Williams, Cedric Yarbrough, Jill Talley
The Boondocks stands out for its sharp and satirical critique of pop culture, society, and politics from a black perspective. Created by Aaron McGruder, the show is based on his comic strip of the same name. It follows the Freeman family, including ten-year-old Huey, his younger brother Riley, and their grandfather Robert, as they move from Chicago's inner city to the predominantly white suburb of Woodcrest. The Boondocks' gutsy approach to tackling controversial and timely issues, often with a mix of humor and thought-provoking social commentary, proves to be its standing qualities. The show delves into topics like racial stereotypes, cultural appropriation, police brutality, and political corruption, offering a critical and unfiltered perspective on these issues from a black lens.
The character of Huey Freeman serves as the moral compass of the show, often voicing insightful and incisive critiques of the world around him. Through his interactions with other characters and his observations on pop culture, The Boondocks provides a refreshing and unapologetic perspective that challenges the status quo and encourages viewers to question societal norms.