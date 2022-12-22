Every Christmastime, specially themed episodes of animated shows for people of all ages grace our screens, hoping to become a new holiday staple. But if some think they’re limited only to the shows intended for children, they’d be sorely mistaken. Even adult animated shows such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, Rick and Morty, South Park, and others have created specials that are beloved by many—especially IMDB users.

Some Christmas episodes aren’t entirely regarded as the best episodes by fans, while others rate remarkably high compared to standard episodes. Some inject genuine pathos and holiday sentiment, and some break the formula entirely and dissect the yuletide for all it’s worth.

‘The Cleveland Show’ (2010) — ‘Murray Christmas’ (IMDb: 6.6/10)

While performing with his class at a senior center, Rallo (Mike Henry) strikes up a friendship with Murray (Carl Reiner), who teaches him about Hanukkah. Noticing Murray alone at his home, Rallo decides to cheer him up by taking him to the Brown house. After an initial breach of trust, Rallo and Murray bring the rest of the senior citizens to spend both holidays together.

Meanwhile, Cleveland (Mike Henry) reveals to his son (Kevin Michael Richardson) his unique Boxing Day tradition—fighting his father (Craig Robinson) to win his gifts.

‘BoJack Horseman’ (2014) — ‘Sabrina’s Christmas Wish’ (IMDb: 7.1/10)

It’s Christmas morning in Hollywoo, and Bojack (Will Arnett) and Todd (Aaron Paul) are celebrating the only way they know how—getting drunk, sitting on Bojack’s bed, and watching the Horsin’ Around holiday special.

The main plot line of BoJack and Todd in the real world takes a backseat in favor of showing the actual special as it would have been produced, with some interjecting moments. In classic BoJack fashion, it dissects the "holiday special" trope to such a degree it becomes uncomfortable but powerful in its own right.

‘King of the Hill’ (2000) — ‘Twas the Nut Before Christmas’ (IMDb: 7.5/10)

Hank (Mike Judge) and his family have been through some exciting Christmases, but no more fascinating misadventures came like Bill’s (Stephen Root) post-yuletide crisis. This year, he’s put up a unique Christmas village for the neighborhood in his front yard – but he’s not interested in taking it down even after the holiday’s over.

His friends get confused and concerned, while petty delinquent Wally (Ryan Phillipe) decides to take advantage of the poor old guy. But, by the time Bill comes to his senses, will it be too late for him and the rest of the neighborhood?

‘Solar Opposites’ (2021) — ‘A Very Solar Opposites Special’ (IMDb: 7.8/10)

After the Pupa has begun acting like a real Scrooge, the Solar Opposites attempt to find the true meaning of Christmas. Stealing the only part of Ready Player One that he liked, Korvo (Justin Roiland) has invented the machine that will aid them by living out a holiday movie classic. Unfortunately, the movie they chose was Jingle All the Way.

And things only get crazier from there. Dystopian futures, questionable reindeer behavior, and touching reunions between estranged family members. It maintains respect and love for the holiday while going entirely off the rails with it.

‘Family Guy’ (2010) — ‘Road to the North Pole’ (IMDb: 8.2/10)

This special begins with a characteristic Family Guy opening musical number full of beautiful music and cameos from popular characters. As it continues, Stewie (Seth MacFarlane) and Brian (MacFarlane) decide to make a trip to the North Pole.

The problem is Stewie wants to go there to kill Santa, and Brian thinks Stewie intends to go to a theme park and doesn’t think Santa is real. Once they get to their destination, they find that Santa (MacFarlane) wants to be killed—because the increasing stress of the holiday is already doing a number on him and his workshop.

‘Rick and Morty’ (2013) — ‘Anatomy Park’ (IMDb: 8.3/10)

While not having the most to do with traditional Christmas tropes, it still maintains a holiday setting. Inside a drunk, homeless man dressed as Santa, Rick (Justin Roiland) has built a theme park—Anatomy Park. But with the man dying, Morty (Justin Roiland) must be injected inside to save the park from destruction.

Meanwhile, Jerry (Chris Parnell) has plans for a traditional family Christmas but starts getting grouchy when his parents bring over a new partner in their relationship. Can you name a Christmas special that ends with a giant, naked Santa floating over North America?

‘The Simpsons’ (1995) — ‘Marge Be Not Proud’ (IMDb: 8.5/10)

The Simpsons’ first episode was a Christmas special, so they’ve always had a special knack for the holiday. But this episode was by far the most heartbreaking and beautiful of the entire selection. Bart (Nancy Cartwright) gets in trouble again when he shoplifts a violent video game after Marge (Julie Kavner) refuses to get it for him.

Marge, deeply disappointed in him, decides to exclude him from the family’s Christmas activities, which soon gets to Bart’s heart. Finally, he decides to make it up to her in a way that is appropriately Christmas.

'American Dad' (2009) — ‘Rapture’s Delight’ (IMDb: 8.9/10)

American Dad has produced several Christmas specials over its run, but what makes this one different? Probably dealing with the apocalypse. It begins almost like any other day—the Smiths are going to Christmas service at the Church. Then, thanks to a bit of fooling around, Stan (Seth MacFarlane), Francine (Wendy Schaal), and Roger (Seth MacFarlane) are left behind because of the rapture.

While Stan is more concerned with getting into Heaven, Francine meets Jesus Christ (Will Forte) and becomes his girlfriend while he wages war on the Antichrist (Andy Samberg).

‘South Park’ (2004) — ‘Woodland Critter Christmas’ (IMDb: 9.1/10)

All across South Park, everybody is preparing for Christmas. Even a group of talking woodland critters are getting ready, much to Stan’s (Trey Parker) initial confusion and indifference. Then the critters reveal that one of their own is set to give birth to their lord and savior, only for a mountain lion to eat them year after year.

To help them out, Stan inadvertently kills the lion, only to find the critters are actually celebrating the birth of the anti-Christ. So now Stan and the lion’s orphaned cubs must save Christmas – and prevent the end of days.

‘Bob’s Burgers’ (2022) — ‘The Plight Before Christmas’ (IMDb: 9.5/10)

"The Plight Before Christmas" might be Bob’s Burgers’ most recent Christmas special, but it might be its best. All three of the Belcher kids are performing in holiday productions at the same time on the same night.

Gene (Eugene Mirman) is playing in a large xylophone group, Tina (Dan Mintz) is the star of her production (but not the one her mom thinks she is), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) is doing a poetry contest. Of course, Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) will have to try to attend all of them. It’s a relatable set-up that balances all three with laughs and a genuine heart.

