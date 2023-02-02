When it comes to adult animation, there are several names that come to mind. Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and The Simpsons. These are all excellent shows that demonstrate that cartoons don’t solely have to be for little kids anymore.

RELATED: The Best Cartoons for Adults Streaming Right Now

Along with those genuine classics, however, the year 2023 is bringing a whole slew of new animated shows to enjoy. With so many to choose from, both new and established, it is important to have a little help in deciding what to spend our precious relaxing time on, and what shows to invest our lives in.

10 'Koala Man', Hulu

Image via Hulu

In an alternate universe where the Titanic never sank, which somehow caused the United States of America to be destroyed, we find Bushworld and the silly antics of Koala Man. Additionally, because the United States has been destroyed, Australia is the world’s superpower, with a marvelous queen (voiced by Nicole Kidman).

This hilarious show boasts an incredible cast of Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Jemaine Clement, Alexandra Daddario (as herself), and Hugo Weaving. This all-star cast, along with the wildly outlandish storyline, are more than enough reasons to get some popcorn and be ready for some laughs and enjoyment with this delightful new show.

9 'Velma', HBO Max

Image via HBO Max

While it began with promise, Velma has proven that not all stories need to be told. Despite the interesting premise of an alternate backstory for Velma Dinkley, this show has received predominantly negative reviews across the board.

Audiences have indicated a lack of enthusiasm for the show. Rotten Tomatoes has reported a measly 42% approval rating. Mindy Kaling is enormously talented, but it seems that this show has not served as a great outlet for her creativity. Nonetheless, the show is at least worth checking out.

8 'Grimsburg', Fox

Image via FOX

Despite having not even premiered yet, Grimsburg has already been renewed for a second season. This might have something to do with the wonderful talent of Jon Hamm leading the voice cast, but it could also be because it is simply that good.

RELATED: 15 Animated Series that Prove Animation Can Be For Adults

Following the self-proclaimed greatest detective to ever catch a cannibal clown, Marvin Flute (Hamm) has yet to figure out how to figure himself out. He endeavors to return to a small town of secrets and redeem himself to his detective friends while also impressing his psycho ex-wife and awkward son.

7 'Scavengers Reign', HBO Max

The crew has survived a freak accident in a deep space freighter and have become stranded on a beautiful and dangerous planet. As they spend more time on this planet, working to cultivate a new life, they begin to learn the true nature of the planet as they try to escape – or be rescued.

Based solely on the teaser that has been released, this show looks absolutely visually stunning. This is the type of show, it would seem, that truly revisits the foundations of science-fiction, and makes a new and flawless representation of it for a new generation to enjoy.

6 'Krapopolis', Fox

Image via Fox

In another bold move from Fox Broadcasting, the new show, Krapopolis has already been renewed for a second season before it has even been released for its first. It follows a mixed family of humans, gods, and monsters in Ancient Greece as they try to establish and run the world’s first cities.

RELATED: The Best New Adult Animation Shows You Should Watch In 2022, Ranked

The show will star the voice talents of Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell, according to an article from Variety. The family dynamic is bound to be interesting, entertaining, and even cringe-worthy at times, as we all know the silliness of family interactions.

5 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai', HBO Max

Image via Warner Bros.

If ever you wanted to get a deeper look at the history of these creepy critters, look no further. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai on HBO Max will be the show for you. Following the story of how a young boy named Sam (Izaac Wang) met Gizmo and the various adventures they endeavor.

With the amazing voice talents of B.D. Wong, Matthew Rhys, Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, and Zach Galligan reprising his role as Billy Peltzer, this is sure to be a nostalgic watch. Not only is this show reminiscent of the original films, but it brings new and exciting adventures to the series.

4 'Agent King', Netflix

Wait a rocking and rolling minute! Elvis Presley, the incredible king of rock and roll, is a secret agent?! That is the premise of this show coming to Netflix. The King is moonlighting as a government agent in a spy program, all while rocking the world with his music, of course.

RELATED: 8 Mature Animated Shows To Watch After ‘Love, Death + Robots’

In addition to his awesome rocking and his wacky spying, Elvis has a pet monkey who happens to be fond of snorting cocaine. This show sounds just about as wild as can be, which makes it the perfect show for an evening of entertainment and enjoyment.

3 'BRZRKR', Netflix

Image via BOOM! Studios

Based on the BOOM! Studios comic book that was created by the one and only Keanu Reeves, BRZRKR will be coming to Netflix later this year. It follows the character of “B” (voiced by Reeves), an immortal warrior, and his 80,000-years of fighting battles through the ages.

As of right now, Reeves is the only voice talent attached to the project. There is, however, the production team of Ross Richie and Stephen Christy. Reeves is also slated to produce the series, as well, which just means that this is going to be one show that you absolutely do not want to miss.

2 'Family Guy', Fox

While not a new show, Family Guy is still one of the best adult animation shows on television, hands down and there is no adult animation without them! The dynamic of the Griffin family coupled with the absolutely wild shenanigans gotten into by all of them, this is not only one of the best adult animated shows, but one of the best shows, period.

RELATED: 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' Episodes Ranked by Blood and Gore

Seth MacFarlane truly birthed a genius baby when he came up with Family Guy, and he continues to bring fantastic gems with each episode. One of the best things about the show is that they pull no punches for anyone or anything. All people and all topics are fair game, and will be razzed.

1 'Young Love', HBO Max

In this brilliant take on contemporary family life, we find millennial parents Stephen and Angela, along with their daughter Zuri, as they navigate all the intricacies of life. A loosely based follow-up to the Oscar winning short film, Hair Love, we see the Young family as they continue growing and learning.

While not a great deal of information is fully known about this show just yet, what we do know is that it is going to be a wild success. Matthew A. Cherry’s characters are both relatable and lovely. To get a chance to see them expanded and fleshed out in this series is truly exciting.

NEXT: 10 Funniest Adult Cartoons, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Scores