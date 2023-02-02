A common trope that frequently appears in the realm of entertainment is that of the "Badass and Child Duo." This trope relates to a battle-hardened warrior, usually experienced in killing, who is forced to escort a child to a safe haven or protect them from those who wish to harm them. Usually, the two characters are not related, meaning the deep relationship that builds between them is one of the key focuses of the story.

This trope has been getting a lot of use lately, with award-winning video games God of Warand The Walking Deadusing it as a major focus for their stories. Its use is universal, however, with film and television also getting in on the action. With The Last of Usshow proving to be a massive success, it causes one to look back at the other movies and TV shows that told great stories featuring an adult and child partnership.

1 'The Last of Us' (2023-)

The current pop culture phenomenon in the realm of television, The Last of Us is another hit for HBO. Set twenty years into a zombie apocalypse caused by a fungi outbreak, hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle young Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of the quarantine zone, resulting in a journey that will change them both forever.

An adaptation of the hugely-popular videogame series, The Last of Us succeeds as both a recreation of the game's events and as a standalone series. The relationship between Joel and Ellie is the heart of the story, and if it follows the path of the games, fans will bear witness to one of the best fictional surrogate relationships ever.

2 'Logan' (2017)

Seeing himself in the girl, Logan makes it his mission to escort her to a safe haven as an evil organization tries to recapture her. Always a withdrawn character, the relationship with X-23 allows Logan to let his guard down, gifting viewers an insight into the heart of this legendary character, and allowing Jackman to offer one of his best performances.

3 'Game of Thrones' (2011 - 2019)

While it is now best remembered for how badly it fumbled in its final season, Game of Thrones was everywhere during the height of its run. Its mix of fantasy action, deep characters and political intrigue proved intoxicating for viewers as each new episode lit up social media with speculation of what would happen next.

Two of the show's most popular characters are Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann), so when the pair team up in season 4 fans went wild. Hostile at first, the two eventually bond as Arya's presence softens Sandor, while he teaches her about the harshness of the world and how to better protect herself.

4 'True Grit' (2010)

One of the best Westerns of the 21st century, True Grit stars Hailee Steinfeld as Mattie Ross, a fourteen-year-old farm girl. After her father is murdered in cold blood, she hires trigger-happy lawman Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) to kill the one responsible and accompanies him on his journey despite his wishes.

True Grit works as well as it does because of the performances of Steinfeld and Bridges, with both receiving Academy Award nominations for their work. While Cogburn is the hired killer, Ross is the one who proves to be more bloodthirsty as her employer takes her under his wing to show how to survive the harshness of the Old West.

5 'Leon: The Professional' (1994)

A cult classic from the 90s, Leon follows the titular character, a professional assassin played by Jean Reno. After his 12-year-old neighbor Mathilda's (Natalie Portman) family is murdered by DEA agents, Leon gives her shelter and eventually begins to teach her his craft, so she can take revenge on those responsible.

One of the most famous examples of the Badass and Child Duo trope, Leon hinges on the relationship between its two leads. The solitary hitman becomes a father figure to the vengeful girl and fans have been wishing for a modern sequel that sees Portman reprising her role as a now-adult Mathilda fulfills her wish of becoming an assassin.

6 'The Road' (2009)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world that is overrun by cannibals and raiders, The Road focuses on a father and son as they try to navigate danger in this deadly new world. Viggo Mortensen portrays the grizzled father, who shows no mercy to anyone who threatens to harm his innocent son, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The Road is famous for its bleakness, as each situation that the father and son find themselves in grows more and more confronting. It is a terrific showcase of how far a parent will go to protect their children, no matter how hopeless the situation is. Just make sure you run a warm shower after watching it.

7 'The Legend of Korra' (2012 - 2014)

The sequel series to the beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra picks up 70 years later. Korra has been chosen as the new Avatar, and must undertake the same journey as her predecessor Aang, which will see her eventually master all four elements in her quest to become the realm's protector.

Joining Korra on her journey is Tenzin, Aang's adult son. Korra first seeks Tenzin out to teach her airbending and from there he becomes her mentor, teaching her new skills and life lessons throughout their adventure. Their relationship is similar to the one between Luke Skywalker and Yoda, as they take on the roles of wise master and gifted student.

8 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

One of the greatest science-fiction movies of all time, Terminator 2 follows a young John Connor (Edward Furlong) as a new killing machine is sent back in time to exterminate him. Aiding his quest for survival is the arrival of a new Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who has been given the sole purpose of keeping John alive.

The father-son relationship that develops between John and his new robot buddy is iconic, as it manages to completely subvert the dynamic of the first movie. While the action sequences are fantastic, the quiet moments when John teaches the T-800 to be more human are some of the film's best scenes.

9 'Hawkeye' (2021)

Finally giving the master archer his moment in the spotlight, Hawkeye follows Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as he looks to settle down for good and spend time with his family. Fate has other plans as fangirl Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) finds herself in a deadly conspiracy that drags Barton back into the action once more.

Bishop is pitched as an apprentice to Barton, as her archery skills are modeled on his own. Thus, Barton is grumpily forced to look after Bishop and teach her all he knows, eventually forming an effective partnership as the duo takes on the criminal underworld in New York City.

10 'The Mandalorian' (2019 - )

Pedro Pascal's debut as a reluctant grumpy dad, The Mandalorian stars the talented actor as its titular character, a helmeted bounty hunter who travels the Star Wars universe looking for work. After a job causes him to encounter The Child, Mando takes the young creature under his wing rather than handing him over to his employers.

While The Mandalorian is a fantastic show, what really makes the series great is the dynamic between Mando and his new co-pilot. It reveals a kind, caring side to the professional killer, and the fact that he will go to any length to protect him, no matter the danger, makes the Mandalorian one of the most endearing characters in modern television.

