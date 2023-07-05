As Harrison Ford’s beloved Indiana Jones character takes his final bow in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, fans contemplate what’s in store for the decades-old franchise. The series has long been known for its ability to take adventure filmmaking to new heights, offering a protagonist in Indiana Jones who has become a cinematic icon. Whether fighting Nazis, evil cult members, or finding his way out of seemingly inescapable situations, Indy’s penchant for adventure has spread to young and old fans.

At the same time, however, many great and overlooked films exist for those whose love of the adventure genre goes beyond Indiana Jones. Adventure films come in a variety of forms, and while Indy might arguably be the king of the genre, thrills, and heart-pounding action await for those willing to dig a little deeper.

10 'The Golden Child' (1986)

Eddie Murphy’s transition from SNL to the big screen proved increasingly successful, so the famed comedian took on this intriguing feature. Murphy plays Chandler Jarrell, a social worker tasked with saving a young Tibetan boy who is said to be the “chosen one.” Saving the boy means traveling to Tibet — a journey that delivers no shortage of action and adventure.

While Murphy isn’t typically known for his action-adventure roles, The Golden Child offers a pleasant change of direction for the comedian. The film might not have the straightforward intensity of an Indiana Jones film, but what The Golden Child lacks in adventure, it makes up for with some decent laughs. Overall the film is a solid option for adventure film fans of every age.

9 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

This adventure-comedy is pure nostalgia for some fans, and for good reason — the film takes its cues from traditional fairy tales but manages to add its own twist to the formula. As farmhand Westley (Cary Elwes) takes on the epic quest of rescuing his true love from the clutches of the evil Prince Humperdinck, The Princess Bride keeps viewers firmly engaged.

This sort of swashbuckling action helped give rise to the idea of Indiana Jones, and for this reason, The Princess Bride can be firmly seen as an adventure classic. The film may not offer any Indiana Jones-style battles with Nazis, but watching Westley sword fight his way into the heart of Humperdinck’s kingdom offers its own kind of cinematic magic.

8 'Point Break' (1991)

Rebooted in 2015 to a less than stellar response, the original Point Break brought Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze together for an action-packed romp that doesn’t hold back on the adventure. Reeves plays an undercover FBI agent sent to infiltrate a group of surfers led by Swayze, who fund their pursuits by robbing banks.

The argument could be made that Point Break is an action film and not one of the best adventure movies of all time. What separates it from a straightforward action film, however, is that Point Break offers mythology about a once-every-half-century storm. Reeves’ Johnny Utah character undergoes constant challenges in his efforts to stop the gang from pursuing this epic challenge.

7 'North by Northwest' (1959)

Alfred Hitchcock delivered one of the greatest accomplishments of his career with the release of North by Northwest. Screen legend Cary Grant stars as Roger Thornhill, a stuffy New York City businessman who is mistaken by a network of secret agents as a government agent. The end result is a wild and lethal race across New York — and America.

The wrong man motif is a familiar one for Hitchcock fans, but with North By Northwest, the concept is taken to the next level. The film is not the least bit out of place alongside even the most legendary of adventure films, even though it was made over twenty years before Indiana Jones ever appeared on-screen. From start to finish, North By Northwest has everything that an adventure film fan needs.

6 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Considered by many to be one of the greatest cinematic achievements of all time, David Lean’s hit received substantial critical acclaim along with seven Oscars. The film is huge in scope, with screen legend Peter O’Toole having his work cut out for himself against an enormous backdrop that delivers bursts of intense action and adventure.

Though Lawrence of Arabia is a tremendous work, it’s not necessarily for everyone. Depending on the cut of the film, it can come in at nearly four hours long. What’s more, the action isn’t as steady as most adventure films typically are. Still, what Lawrence of Arabia lacks in non-stop action, it more than makes up for in adventurous scope and scale.

5 'Jumanji' (1995)

The late Robin Williams found himself at the center of a downright chaotic and charming adventure tale with the release of Jumanji. The film follows Williams' character Alan Parrish as he joins forces with a childhood friend and two children in a wild attempt at beating Jumanji — a board game that literally comes alive.

Despite new incarnations of the franchise in 2017 and 2019, the original Jumanji remains the favorite of many. The film captures the adventure genre in all its classic glory, with its heart-pounding escapes and battles, thanks to a board game that simply can’t be trusted. It all amounts to a memorable experience that crams a lot of adventure into less than two hours.

4 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Though Back to the Future’s time travel technically makes it a science fiction film, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown’s (Christopher Lloyd) race to rectify the numerous problems involved in going from 1985 to 1955 is pure adventure. The film spawned a trilogy that is arguably the benchmark for a successful franchise, and even today, some fans still want a new installment.

If there’s one aspect of the adventure genre that Back to the Future navigates with absolute precision, it’s the intensity of Marty’s task to return to 1985 after going back in time. The setting provides a continuous obstacle course, the likes of which wields a mastery over action and suspense that lesser films can only dream of providing.

3 'Romancing the Stone' (1984)

The 1980s offered a steady selection of adventure films due in no small part to the huge success of the Indiana Jones franchise. With its well-paired casting of Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, Robert Zemeckis’ Romancing the Stone brought audiences a strong adventure through the jungles of Colombia in search of a priceless stone.

Because Romancing the Stone arrived just three years after Raiders of the Lost Ark had made such a tremendous box office impact, audiences were in the mood for adventure movies that involved archeology. Douglas and Turner deliver great performances as a bickering couple stuck in the adventure of a lifetime, and the film still holds up today.

2 'The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn' (2011)

Initially, news that Steven Spielberg and Peter Jackson were joining forces to bring famed comic book character Tintin to the big screen was met with no shortage of excitement. The film’s story is taken from a selection of Tintin comics, with Tintin and Captain Haddock on a danger-filled quest to find long-lost treasure.

The Secret of the Unicorn is not perfect, yet the classic adventure elements it offers make the film engaging. Stripped to its core, the film has quite a bit in common with the Indiana Jones films, and its impressive computer animation allows Tintin’s quest to come alive in ways that no Indy film ever has.

1 'The Goonies' (1985)

Written by filmmaking heavyweights Chris Columbus and Steven Spielberg, Richard Donner’s adventure tale about a group of friends searching for lost pirate treasure has firmly secured its place as a classic. The film may not have been an awards favorite, but it has maintained a devoted fanbase over the years, offering quirky and pulse-racing fun.

The Goonies is a one-of-a-kind adventure, the likes of which feels pleasantly familiar thanks to the involvement of Spielberg. In fact, Ke Huy Quan, who plays the loveable Data in the film, also starred in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom as Indiana Jones' trusty sidekick the year before Goonies’ release. The end result is a film that effortlessly mimics the high-stakes fun and adventure of searching for lost treasure.

