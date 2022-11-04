Highly-anticipated movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11) and Avatar: The Way of Water (December 16) underscore the enduring popularity of the adventure genre. Fans of films that depict epic journeys and thrilling encounters will be happy to learn that it’s easier than ever to discover the best adventure movies, thanks to IMDb.

Users’ votes on the platform have determined the highest-rated adventure films, which are often award-winning classics that represent the best that the genre has to offer. It should be noted that the top-scoring films rightly include several entries from the Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings franchise, and only the best from each one have been included for the sake of variety.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019) – 8.4

Following the devastating deaths caused by Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War, the survivors are left to pick up the pieces in Endgame. The events of Phase three come to a head in the box office hit, which sees the remaining Avengers banding together for one final attempt at reversing the chaos and destruction all over the universe.

The Russo brothers manage to depict a complicated story with numerous moving parts in a cohesive and exhilarating way. With wild portrayals of time travel, tear-jerking final goodbyes, and visually stunning epic battles on a scale never before seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

‘The Lion King’ (1994) – 8.5

The Lion King is an animated Disney classic that tells the story of Simba, a cub and successor to King Mufasa in the Circle of Life. When Simba’s scheming uncle Scar murders Mufasa and manipulates the lion cub that it’s his fault, however, he finds comfort far away from home among new carefree friends, Timon and Pumbaa. It takes a childhood friend, Nala, and a shaman, Rafiki, to get Simba back on the right path.

Among the greatest movies to come out during the Disney Renaissance, the touching story of Simba’s adventure is an important part of numerous audiences’ childhoods. The well-written film is still worth revisiting today, as adults may find new perspectives on Simba’s journey.

‘Gladiator’ (2000) – 8.5

Director Ridley Scott’s Gladiator is a historical drama centered on the Roman general, Maximus Decimus Meridius. Maximus is betrayed, and his family is murdered by the treacherous Commodus, who wanted to claim Emperor Marcus Aurelius’ throne. Maximus is sent away and into slavery, but he soon becomes a gladiator and climbs the ranks to seek revenge.

Anyone who has seen the hard-hitting yet spectacular movie knows that Maximus’ adventure isn’t a happy one. He repeatedly risks his life to get right back to where he was and confront his family’s murderer. It’s an inspiring and heartbreaking tale of a courageous soldier who never stops fighting.

‘Back to the Future’ (1985) – 8.5

Image via Universal Pictures

Back to the Future is a film that needs no introduction. The critically-acclaimed classic directed by Robert Zemeckis follows the misadventures of Marty McFly, who accidentally uses Doc Brown’s modified DeLorean to travel back in time. He’s soon in a messy situation when he ruins the early stages of his parents’ relationship, which threatens Marty’s existence.

Campy, wacky, and surprisingly heartfelt, it’s not hard to see why the movie is beloved by fans. Any disturbing challenges Marty encounters are never too troubling thanks to the comedic tone and light atmosphere throughout the film.

‘Spirited Away’ (2001) – 8.6

Director Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away is centered on ten-year-old Chihiro Ogino’s tale as she ventures deeper into the world of the Kami to find a way to rescue her parents. She has to learn to muster up the courage to survive in Yubaba’s bathhouse, deal with creatures like No-Face, and rely on her inner strength to keep going.

Still considered Studio Ghibli’s most popular film, the animated masterpiece has gorgeous visuals, imaginative character design, and a touching narrative of independence and hope. Chihiro’s adventure is unlike any other and will take viewers along for an awe-inspiring ride through the spirit-world.

‘Interstellar’ (2014) – 8.6

Image via Warner Bros.

Interstellar is a must-see sci-fi film that’s set in a world suffering from the effects of the climate crisis. With blight threatening humanity’s survival, ex-NASA pilot Cooper agrees to lead a risky trip through a wormhole that could lead to the species’ last hope for a new home. He never imagines what kind of dangers and wonders are on the other side.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie has won numerous accolades and is widely regarded as a scientifically accurate adventure that (mostly) conforms to established physical laws. This accuracy makes Cooper’s journey even more exciting, knowing that the wild things viewers see could be possible somewhere in the known universe.

‘Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back’ (1980) – 8.7

Set three years after the events of 1977’s Star Wars, director Irvin Kershner’s The Empire Strikes Back depicts the ongoing battle between the tyrannical Galactic Empire and the fearless Rebel Alliance. The beloved continuation of the Skywalker Saga also sees Luke training with Master Yoda, as part of his preparation to face the ruthless Sith lord, Darth Vader.

The blockbuster is considered the best from the original trilogy and gives audiences some much-needed answers about Luke’s past and potential future. It also brings back the heroic Princess Leia Organa, and continues her arc alongside other fan favorites like Han Solo and Chewbacca.

‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ (1966) – 8.8

Known as the ultimate spaghetti Western, director Sergio Leone’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly follows the three titular characters and their relentless quest to find a buried cache of gold. Nothing will stop the men from locating and claiming their bounty, not even the chaos from the ongoing American Civil War.

The creative and sometimes campy adventure depicted in the film takes the three characters to some strange and violent places. The genre and director’s signature style is obvious through intense close-ups, long shots, and stylized gun fights, which build up throughout the movie all the way to its explosive conclusion.

‘Inception’ (2010) – 8.8

Nolan’s Inception is often cited alongside some of the best sci-fi movies of all time. It follows a group of professional thieves led by Dom Cobb, who is an “extractor.” They go on a never-before-seen mission into a victim’s subconscious, not to steal information, but to plant an idea. Along the way, Cobb fails to let his team know that something from his past could complicate their already-challenging mission.

An unprecedented adventure into the layers of the mind, the box office hit is lauded by fans and critics alike for its stunning visual effects and novel concept. Its exciting sequences are set in large (often moving) set pieces that add to the fantastical and exhilarating atmosphere of the film.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’ (2003) – 9.0

Director Peter Jackson’s final entry in the legendary The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Return of the King portrays the events in J. R. R. Tolkien’s eponymous 1955 novel. The renowned film masterfully weaves the main storylines explored in the first two movies and delivers an epic conclusion that wraps up the trilogy in a satisfying way.

From the last leg of Frodo Baggins’ journey to the heart of Mount Doom alongside Samwise Gamgee and Gollum, to preparations for battles by well-loved characters like Gandalf, Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli, the film combines and completes the grand adventures and arcs that have enthralled and captivated audiences for years.

