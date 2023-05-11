Five years after its finale, Adventure Time is still regarded as one of the greatest shows on Cartoon Network. The show re-invigorated interest in the channel with its creative adventures memorable characters, and hilarious jokes. Later seasons would also delve deeper into world-building and focus on existential themes which helped the characters grow and mature with the audience.

The show's best episodes were great examples of this growth. Many of them come from the later seasons and focus on character growth over crazy adventures.

10 "Stakes Part 2: Everything Stays"

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

Marceline the Vampire Queen (Olivia Olsen) is captured by some farmers, who think she is responsible for attacks on their livestock. As she is tied up to await the sun's rays, her life flashes before her eyes. She relives her life after the Mushroom War where she grew up into a vampire hunter to save the last humans.

"Everything Stays," gave audiences a near-complete picture of Marceline's life. It's not a pretty one: every family she makes eventually leaves her for one reason or another, and in the end, she became the very creature that drove her last one away. It explains so much about her interactions with Finn (Jeremy Shada) and Jake (John DiMaggio) and sets the groundwork for her character growth over the Stakes miniseries.

9 "Is That You?"

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

To honour the death of their friend, the Wishmaster Prismo (Kumail Nanjiani), Finn and Jake perform a ceremony as Jake eats his last homemade pickle. When they go to sleep, they find themselves on a spiritual journey. By following past versions of themselves and Prismo, they learn of a way to bring him back to life.

This episode can be a little confusing to follow thanks to its time paradoxes, but the minimal explanation means that it's easy for audiences to go along with the ride. It's worth it to see the return of a fan-favorite side character and Finn obtain a sword made from his alternate reality self. Speaking of Finn, this episode showcases his heroic side, as he admits that Prismo is more Jake's friend than his, but he'll still risk his life to bring him back.

8 "Jake the Dog"

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

From within Prismo's time chamber, Jake watches as Finn's wish that the Lich (Ron Pearlman) never existed results in an alternate reality where Finn became the Ice King and Jake the Lich. Prismo tells Jake that, if he words it carefully, he can make a wish that will save Finn and defeat the Lich. Jake isn't ready to make the wish yet, so he and Prismo hang out together.

The sister episode of "Finn the Human," "Jake the Dog," offsets the bleak apocalyptic setting of Farmworld Finn's story with Jake chilling with Prismo and the Cosmic Owl (Michael Emmet Walsh) in a hot tub. This leads to a very sweet and sincere friendship forming between the two. Prismo further established himself as a fan-favorite character when he gives Jake advice on how to word his wish.

7 "The Hall of Egress"

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

While exploring a new dungeon, Finn becomes trapped in a room that he can only exit by closing his eyes. Yet when he opens them, he finds himself back where he started. This forces Finn to live his life blind until he can find a way to solve the puzzle.

"The Hall of Egress," is one of the most existential episodes of Adventure Time. By the end, Finn has to give up everything from his sight to his clothes in order to find the way out of the dungeon. It's a crazy episode about progressing to the next stage of life and gaining wisdom and insight through maturity.

6 "Escape From the Citadel"

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

After the Lich kills Prismo, Finn and Jake follow him to the Citadel, a jail for cosmic-level criminals. As he begins to free them to be his army for galactic conquest, Finn seeks out his biological father, Martin (Stephen Root). Unfortunately, the reunion is not what Finn was hoping it would be.

This episode really piles on the trauma for poor Finn. Along with his father being a selfish jerk, he ditches Finn the first chance he gets and wants nothing to do with him. It presents a strong message to its audience about how some relationships just aren't worth pursuing, and should you try, it can have disastrous consequences.

5 "Islands Part 8: The Light Cloud"

IMDb Score: 9.5/10

Finn is delighted to finally meet his biological mother, Minerva (Sharon Horgan), who uploaded her personality into a computer. Unfortunately, she wants Finn to remain with her and the other humans in isolation since it's the only way to guarantee their safety. When Finn tries to encourage the humans to leave with him for Ooo, Minerva tries to download their consciousnesses into cyberspace.

"The Light Cloud" caps off the Islands miniseries with an interesting debate regarding freedom vs security. It argues that the chaotic nature of life is what makes it worth living, so embrace it rather than hide from it. It also contains some tender moments between Finn and Minerva near the end, which is much needed after how Martin turned out.

4 "Islands Part 6: Min and Marty"

IMDb Score: 9.5/10

After regaining her memories as Kara, Susan Strong (Jackie Buscarino) reveals that she can help Finn find his mother. This transitions into a flashback where we see Minerva tending to an injured Martin. The two bond and eventually have Finn, but Martin's shady past catches up to them and tears it all apart.

The greatest tragedy of "Min and Marty" is that it's only for the audience to know. The climax where Martin fights to protect Finn from his past shows what kind of person he could have been if he didn't burn so many bridges, but his departure in "The Comet" means there is no way for Minerva or Finn to learn it. This gives the story a tragic message about being careful about your present choices since they can come back when you least expect them.

3 "Simon and Marcy"

IMDb Score: 9.6/10

Finn and Jake are confused when Marceline invites Ice King (Tom Kenny) to play basketball with them. She explains that she knew him back when he was the scientist, Simon Petrikov. She then tells everyone a story of how Simon helped protect her in the aftermath of the Mushroom War.

The relationship between Simon and Marceline is tragic and beautiful. Simon genuinely cares for Marceline and always puts her needs first in this post-apocalyptic world. Sadly, this includes using his ice crown to protect her, which slowly chips away at his sanity with every use.

2 "I Remember You"

IMDb Score: 9.6/10

The Ice King decides that he needs a new song to help attract princesses. Ripping some notes from his scrapbook, he seeks out Marceline to be his collaborator. She agrees but has a hard time reconciling with who Simon has become.

"I Remember You," presents a parallel to watching a loved one succumb to memory loss in a way children can understand. It shows how hard it is to watch them become a different person, but also emphasizes the importance of spending time with them. It's capped off by a beautiful song written by Sugar that relays Some of Simon's final thoughts.

1 "Come Along With Me"

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

As Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch) and her uncle/creation, Gumbald (Fred Melamed) prepare for war, Finn makes a desperate gamble to end the conflict before it begins. He uses nightmare juice to bring himself, Bubblegum Gumbald, and his grass clone, Fern (Hayden Ezzy) into a dreamscape to talk things out. Meanwhile, Betty Grof (Lena Dunham and Felicia Day) tries to free Simon from the ice crown by summoning the embodiment of chaos, Golb.

"Come Along With Me" is the single longest episode of the show, which allows it to wrap up the majority of its storylines. Emotions run high from beginning to end, with Finn and Fern making peace, BMO (Niki Yang) singing "Time Adventure," and Lumpy Space Princess (Pendleton Ward) and Lemongrab (Justin Roiland) sharing a kiss. It's a finale that stresses the importance of unity over division and that, while all things must end, they inevitably lead to new beginnings.

