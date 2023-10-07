Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is the second spin-off of the 2010 cartoon Adventure Time. Set twelve years after the original show's finale, it follows alternate reality versions of Finn the Human (Jeremy Shada) and Jake the Dog (John DiMaggio) named Fionna Campbell (Madeleine Martin) and Cake the Cat (Roz Ryan). After meeting the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov (Tom Kenny), they go on a crazy and emotionally charged multiverse adventure.

The show had a large and diverse cast of characters ranging from old faces warped by time to creative alternate-reality versions of fan favorites. Some naturally stand out more than others thanks to their creative concepts and character development.

10 The Winter King

In an alternate universe, the Ice King was able to control the crown by transferring his madness to Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch). As she devolved into the chaotic Candy Queen, Simon re-named himself the Winter King (Brian David Gilbert). He created a winter kingdom molded on beauty while occasionally dealing with attempted kidnappings by the Candy Queen.

RELATED: Kumail Nanjiani Didn't Return for 'Adventure Time' Spin-Off Because His Reps "Never Told" Him

The Winter King presents himself as a delightful and friendly individual, eager to entertain guests with his winter creations while hiding his more selfish and narcissistic tendencies. Gilbert's performance highlights how detached from his life as Simon, as he barely thinks about the people he used to love. He serves as a harsh lesson to both Simon and Fionna of the dangers in their respective quests.

9 Vampire World Martin

Fans of Adventure Time were put through a roller coaster when they learned that Finn's father, Martin (Stephen Root) was alive. Upon meeting him, they were as stunned as Finn to learn that he was a selfish jerk who happily manipulated Finn before abandoning him at the first chance. Fionna and Cake offered an alternate look at the character in a world where vampires have taken over the Earth.

This Martin serves as the heart of a team of vampire hunters led by a grizzled Bubblegum. Despite the dire state of the world, Martin does his best to brighten people's spirits with his sunny disposition and encourage people to pay a good act forward. His character acts as both a "what could have been" for the main timeline and shows the importance of a positive attitude in the darkest of times.

8 Farmworld Finn

When Finn wished that the Lich (Ron Perlman) never existed, he created a farm-themed alternate universe where he obtained the Ice King's crown and fell under its control. The original Finn later freed his farmworld counterpart from the crown, restoring his sanity. By the time of Fionna and Cake, he lives a secluded life with his family.

Farmworld Finn has matured quite a bit since Adventure Time. His time with the crown has left scars, and while he can be closed off and strict, he clearly puts the effort in to be a good father to his kids. It's also sweet to know that, in one universe, Finn and the Huntress Wizard (Jenny Slate) settled down.

7 The Star

Since Simon died in the vampire timeline, the half-demon, Marceline (Olivia Olsen) is found by the Vampire King (Billy Brown). He raises her as his daughter and transforms her into a powerful vampire called The Star. She leads the charge against the surviving pockets of humanity and develops a personal rivalry with Bubblegum after taking her eye.

RELATED: This Heartbreaking ‘Adventure Time’ Episode Is a Must-Watch Before ‘Fionna and Cake'

The Star is an amazing look at how dark Marceline's life could have become if Simon wasn't there to care for her. She has the same chaotic and playful persona as Adventure Time season one Marceline, but with none of the restraints. Everyone is a toy for her to do as she wishes and kill when they no longer delight her.

6 The Scarab

The Wishmaster, Prismo (Kumail Nanjiani and Sean Rohani) is universally loved as one of Adventure Time's best side characters. However, one person who doesn't get along with him is the God Auditor called Scarab (Kayleigh Mckee). He's obsessed with getting Prismo's job and intends to use the existence of Fionna and Cake's illegal universe as his ticket to getting Prismo demoted.

The Scarab is a stickler for the rules and is relentless when pursuing those who break them. While his methods are brutal and draconian, they stem from an attempt to maintain a level of professionalism tinged with envy. He wants to be treated with the respect he deserves, but his buzzkill attitude makes him the black sheep of the cosmic hierarchy.

5 Fionna

When Prismo created his own illegal alternate universe, he hid it inside the Ice King's head, who used the inspiration to write stories about Fionna and Cake. When he turned back into Simon, magic left their universe, making everything mundane and normal. Fionna still has dreams of her life as a magical hero and longs to experience it firsthand.

RELATED: Who Are Fionna and Cake in 'Adventure Time'?

Fionna is a fun mix of classic Finn traits and relatable young-adult issues. She retains Finn's chaotic energy, active imagination, and lust for adventure but is also more cynical and selfish due to her poor living conditions. Through her journey with Simon, she learns to appreciate the mundane and to empathize with others.

4 Cake

The alternate-universe version of Jake, Cake was transformed into a normal housecat when her world lost its magic. Unsatisfied with her new form, Cake chased after every portal she could find that linked her world to Simon. When Simon offers to become Ice King again to restore their magic, Cake agrees wholeheartedly.

Cake can come across as a little self-centered at times, but it makes sense given how trapped she felt as a mundane cat instead of a shapeshifter. She balances this out with her unique brand of sassy humor and her love for Fionna. It's also interesting seeing her develop her shapeshifting after Prismo restores her powers, as she doesn't master them right away.

3 Gary Prince

Fionna's best friend, Gary (Andrew Rannells) works at Butterscotch Butler’s Bakery, but dreams of branching out on his own. He even has his own idea of pastry citizens, each with their own personalities and relationships. Though his boss thinks it's dumb, Fionna encourages his creativity.

Gary might not be the scientific genius of his candy counterpart, but he has plenty of likable qualities. He cares deeply for Fionna and tries to encourage her to be more responsible and checks up on her to make sure she isn't in trouble. He's even willing to jeopardize his own dreams if it means preventing one of his loved ones from sacrificing their happiness for his.

2 Marshall Lee

The son of ruthless businesswoman Hana Abadeer (Erica Luttrell), Marshall Lee (Donald Glover) would rather live his own life than follow the family business. After cutting ties with his mother, Lee moved onto the streets to play music. He maintains a close friendship with Fionna and, after eating one of his pastries, a romantic one with Gary.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Adventure Time' Couples, Ranked from Least to Most Romantic

Marshal Lee has all of Marceline's fun, laid-back attitude, without the baggage of thousands of years living as a vampire. He cares about freedom and ensuring that everyone can live their best life, even if it means dealing with his mother to see it done. His relationship with Gary is sweet as both bring out the best in the other.

1 Simon Petrikov

Having been freed from his magic crown at the cost of his love, Betty Grof (Lena Dunham and Felicia Day), Simon has had a hard time adjusting to the land of Ooo. When he's not being treated like a relic of the past by his fellow humans, he tries to contact Betty, which is what allows Fionna and Cake access out of his head.

Simon's story is one of moving on from loss and accepting that, while you can't change the past, you can live in the present. He goes from being someone who has given up on life to finding a new reason to live through helping those who are still here rather than those who are gone. Kenny delivers some of his most emotional moments as Simon, making this a highlight of his illustrious voice acting career.

NEXT: 'Adventure Time': Why Music Is So Important to the Cartoon Network Hit