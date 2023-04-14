Adventure Time easily ranks among Cartoon Networks' best shows. Set in the whimsical land of Ooo, it followed the adventures of Finn the human (Jeremy Shada) and Jake the dog (John DiMaggio) as they fought evil and protected its various kingdoms and princesses. Over time, the show delved into deeper existential themes and became a coming-of-age story for Finn.

One of the strongest qualities of the show was its massive cast of characters. Even those who didn't get as much screen time as the main heroes managed to leave a strong impression thanks to their designs and diverse personalities.

10 Neptr

Determined to get back at Jake for a prank, Finn creates a never-ending pie-throwing robot. A lighting bolt brings the robot, Neptr (Andy Milonakis), to life, and magic from the Ice King (Tom Kenny) unlocked his potential. Though he acknowledges both of them as his creators/parents, Neptr ultimately decides to stay with Finn.

RELATED: 10 Best Animated Shows for Parents and Children

Unfortunately, Neptr is often forgotten by the characters because he is one of the friendliest people in Ooo. Whether making pies or developing heat-resistant suits, Neptr is always willing to help and has nothing bad to say about anyone. He's also got a talent for freestyle rapping.

9 Shelby

Living with Jake's viola is an earthworm named Shelby (Pendleton Ward). When not hosting parties for his bug friends, Shelby pokes his head out to give Finn and Jake words of wisdom and common sense. Though his knowledge can be blunt and fallible, he always means well.

Shelby is one of those characters that is a treat when he shows up. He always has something funny and memorable to say, either as life advice, a fun fact, or a deadpan snark. He's also a registered priest, meaning he can make holy water that is perfect for fighting demons.

8 Grob Gob Glob Grod

The four-faced brother of Magic Man (Tom Kenny), Grob Gob Glob and Grod (Melissa Villasenor, Tom Kenny, Tom Gammill, Miguel Ferrer) acts as the protector of Mars. He has defended Martian civilization for thousands of years and cast down the galactic horror, Orgalorg. He is also seen as a deity on Ooo, where people often use the expletive, "Oh my Glob!"

RELATED: 10 Coolest Movie Fantasy Worlds Everyone Wants to Visit

Whenever Finn meets with the four Gs, it leads to interesting exchanges. The best comes from the episode "Astral Plane," where Glob explains life's importance to Finn. His relationship with his brother is also appropriately complex, which helps fuel Magic Man's character growth in later seasons.

7 Peppermint Butler

Of all the candy people created by Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), none are more loyal than Peppermint Butler (Steve Little). He works diligently as her trusted advisor, attendant, chef, and anything else she requires. When he has time to himself, Peps dabbles in occult rituals and dark magic and has a friendship with Death (Miguel Ferrer)

Peppermint Butler is a treat to behold whenever he shows up. His knowledge of the occult allows him to support Finn and Jake against dark forces such as vampires or demons. However, he's also willing to let a demon possess innocents like Cinnamon Bun (Dee Bradly Baker), which leaves many questions about his goals besides serving his princess.

6 Huntress Wizard

Ooo is home to many wizards, all linked by a prevailing madness and sadness. One of the more interesting examples is Huntress Wizard (Jenny Slate), a forest-dwelling ranger who can transform into plants and animals. When she discovers Finn's ability to play the flute, the two develop a close relationship.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Adventure Time' Couples, Ranked from Least to Most Romantic

Though her screen time is limited, Huntress Wizard has a strong impact thanks to her amazing design and fun personality. She's very laid back and blunt when it comes to conversation and is one of the few characters who can match Finn's love of adventure. The two would be a couple if it weren't for her fear of becoming soft.

5 Lady Rainicorn

Hailing from the crystal dimension, Lady Rainicorn (Niki Yang) left to keep a powerful artifact from her ex-boyfriend. She soon met Jake, and the two have been in a steady and loving relationship ever since. This culminates in the two of them having five children in season five.

Lady doesn't have a lot of screen time, but whenever she shows up, it's always a good time. Her relationship with Jake is incredibly sweet, and she's capable enough to help Finn or Princess Bubblegum rescue him when needed. The fact that she primarily speaks Korean can make it difficult to understand her, but plenty of translators are available, revealing more sides to her.

4 The Earl of Lemongrab

In case anything happened to her, Princess Bubblegum created the Earl of Lemongrab (Justin Roiland) as her heir. Unfortunately, his short temper and sour disposition ostracize him from the Candy Kingdom. This prompts him to demand subjects of his own from Bubblegum, which leads him on a journey of tyranny and self-discovery.

Even by Adventure Time's standards, Lemongrab is a bizarre character. Roiland's nasally voice performing all sorts of grunts and squeals ensures that the audience feels as perturbed as Finn and Jake whenever he shows up. His arc is also one of the strongest among the supporting cast and shows a distinct change between his introduction and ending.

3 Prismo

At the center of the multiverse, within a room that exists outside of time and space, lives Prismo (Kumail Nanjiani). Born from the dreams of a sleeping older man, Prismo has the power to grant anyone who visits him a single wish. Depending on the specifics of the wish, it can result in the creation of new realities.

Prismo's chill attitude makes him one of the friendliest characters in the show. Rather than acting aloof to mortals who visit him, he takes the time to explain to them the gravitas of what he offers. If he likes them, he'll even invite them to chill in his hot tub or party with his fellow cosmic deities.

2 Magic Man/Normal Man

After losing his wife, Magic Man (Tom Kenny) was banished from Mars for his wicked pranks. Now living on Ooo, he continues to curse innocent people because he can, and Finn and Jake become his favorite victims. Things change after an experiment gives his powers to Betty Grof (Lena Dunham and Felicia Day), which gives him a chance to make amends.

RELATED: 10 Animated Shows Both Parents and Children Can Enjoy

As an agent of chaos, Magic Man was a terrific recurring antagonist. His approach to nihilism differs from the typically cynical character, and his use of magic is always creative and perverse. As Normal Man, he works hard to atone for his actions while never excusing them, allowing him to develop more than expected.

1 Lumpy Space Princess

After one too many arguments with her parents, Lumpy Space Princess (Pendleton Ward) decided to run away to Ooo. The other princesses refuse to acknowledge her, thanks to her abrasive and self-absorbed personality, forcing her to live in the woods. This does little to stop LSP in her quest to be the center of attention.

As a caricature of the selfish teenage girl, LSP excelled like no other. Yes, she can be annoying, thanks to her in-your-face personality, but this also results in some great jokes and hilarious physical comedy. The show also does a good job of establishing that this is a coping mechanism for her insecurities, and she shows Finn and Jake that she cares for their friendship in her own lumpy way.

KEEP READING: 'Adventure Time': Why Music Is So Important to the Cartoon Network Hit