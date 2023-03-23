'90s movies have provided some of the best one-liners, memorable characters, and all-around great films of the last 30 years. Across every entertainment genre, from action-packed adventures to dramas, comedies, sci-fi, horror, Westerns, and everything in between, the decade left an undeniable mark on the industry that continues to stand the test of time.

Many films are worthy of "classic" status when it's so good that we must remember them as just that. Classics. And the 90s arguably gave us some worthy contenders for that title. Whether you're in the mood for an ancient Egyptian mummy back from the dead, a space mission to stop a deadly meteorite hit, or some adventures with prehistoric dinosaurs, the final decade of the 20th century can provide you with it all.

1 'Armageddon' (1998)

Bruce Willis, Steve Buscemi, Ben Affleck, Owen Wilson, Michael Clarke Duncan, Billy Bob Thorton, and many others. What more could you possibly want in a 1998 sci-fi action adventure? Who else would you want on your side in the face of a potentially planet-killing comet headed straight for the earth?

Certainly, a group of oil drillers would be the best for the job, right? In the late 1990s, the world was placed in the hands of a team of just those people when it was deemed that the only way to stop the asteroid was to destroy it from the inside. There have been countless other movies primarily focusing on deadly asteroids, but there's something about Armageddon that sticks with you.

2 'Mission Impossible' (1996)

Who hasn't heard of this iconic action movie franchise? Famous for its wild stunts and popular among audiences and critics, the Mission Impossible series has garnered much success. Atop its critical and commercial praise, its done exceedingly well at the box office, bringing in a total of $3.5 billion across its current six films.

The first film in the franchise was released 27 years ago, and the movies function as a continuation of the 1966 television series of the same name. 1996s Mission Impossible follows Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise) as he sets about proving his innocence after most of his team is killed and he's framed for the murders. The first movie spawned the franchise; without it, it simply wouldn't exist today.

3 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs is a psychological thriller by Jonathan Demme that follows FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she hunts the elusive serial killer "Buffalo Bill." The film stars Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Hannibal Lecter, an imprisoned serial killer and former psychiatrist with cannibalistic tendencies. He assists Clarice with his psychological insight and guiding her to the right conclusions.

A timeless classic that will never get old, The Silence of the Lambs is responsible for one of the most iconic horror movie characters to date. Exceeding in its respected genre as a modern-day classic, this now 32-year-old hit has a forever comfy place among other hits from the decade.

4 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Image via Miramax

Quentin Tarantino's 1994 all-star crime/thriller Pulp Fiction centers on various crimes throughout Los Angeles. The film stars Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Ving Rhames, Tim Roth, and Bruce Willis in what's often dubbed Tarantino's masterpiece.

And what a masterpiece it is. Critical, commercial, and box office success paved the way for this film to become one of the greats. It received numerous award nominations, including seven Oscars, winning for its incredible screenplay. It's dark and yet ironically hilarious. It's almost 30 years old, and it remains just as good.

5 'The Mummy' (1999)

Brendan Fraser has made one hell of a comeback with the recent release of the Oscar-nominated, The Whale. The actor has received nothing but praise for his portrayal of Charlie, and rightfully so. Brendan was a predominant part of millions of '90s childhoods, appearing in a whopping 22 movies throughout the decade alone.

For many people, Fraser's '90s stardom holds a special place in their hearts, and one of his most instantly recognizable roles from the decade is 1999's Egyptian adventure, The Mummy. It's one of those movies you'll never tire of watching, and no matter how many times you may have seen it, it'll still be just as enjoyable. As for the 2017 reboot, well, we don't talk about that.

6 'Braveheart' (1995)

Despite being dubbed one of the most historically inaccurate representations ever, 1995's undeniably iconic war drama Braveheart has earned its place in the entertainment industry's history books. Many aspects of the film have attributed to this, but its instantly recognizable quotes have helped keep it there.

Loaded with dozens of quotable lines and iconic scenes, the movie is far from unforgettable. Barring the historical inaccuracies, it was a hit on many fronts, and more than 25 years after its initial release, it stands just as strong.

7 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Image via Warner Bros.

Often considered one of the best Westerns of all time, the old-West epic from Clint Eastwood has earned its rightful place among the greats of the '90s, not just in its respected genre but of all time. Directed, produced, and starring Eastwood as William Munney, Unforgiven is a violently brilliant addition to the '90s ventures into the American frontier.

Despite its fitting R rating during some heated moments, its gorgeous scenery, brilliant dialogue, and phenomenal cinematography make for an undeniably great classic. Today, it is one of the highest-grossing and highest-praised Westerns, critically and commercially.

8 'Jurassic Park (1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

Jurassic Park is a 1993 addition to some of the most memorably iconic films from the decade, and what an impact it’s had over the years since its release. The movie depicts what happens when humans take matters into their own hands and the mighty dinosaurs are brought back to life in modern-day times.

The original Jurassic Park turns 30 years old this year, and even three decades on, it still holds a very special place in people’s hearts. It spawned an entire franchise with a second trilogy that ran from 2015 to 2022, for a new generation of fans to fall in love with.

9 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Image via Castle Rock Entertainment

Phenomenal storytelling, loveable characters, and some twists and turns you'll never see coming make 1994s The Shawshank Redemption one for the history books. Despite its popularity today, upon release, it was quite a failure for many on various fronts. However, in the eyes of critics, it's always been a success.

A re-release gave it a second chance, increasing its worldwide box office gross and earning multiple award nominations, including a total of seven Academy Awards. An inspirational tale starring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins, The Shawshank Redemption is sure to live on in the hearts of millions worldwide for years to come.

10 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Image via Paramount Pictures

"Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get." Forrest Gump is a movie that juggles all kinds of genres and tones all at once. Part dramedy, part war movie, part historical epic, the movie captured the imagination of audiences and ran away with it when it debuted.

Forrest Gump is a classic film with "must-see" status. It follows Forrest (Tom Hanks) a kindhearted man with a learning disability as he grows up and impacts American history. It's a touching story that everyone should see at least once.

