Born in 1947 as Albert Einstein (his father was a radio comedian and likely found the name amusing), Albert Brooks is a Jewish comedian who rose to fame in the early 1970s through his performances on such shows as The Tonight Show. His comic stylings were pioneering at the time, with routines where Brooks played characters who were indecisive, paralyzed by the possible consequences, and then would make the argument on how he was wrong to make the choices he made.

Brooks would go on to a successful career in film, not only in smart comedies, but in award-winning dramas and as one of the most highly regarded guest stars all-time on The Simpsons. As Brooks celebrates his 75th birthday, a look back at some of his most memorable roles.

Himself in Albert Brooks' Famous School For Comedians (1972)

Brooks' first venture as writer/director/actor was in this 8-minute short for PBS' The Great American Dream Machine. In it, Brooks introduces himself and the school, which holds classes on topics like the spit take, pie throwing, and which serious cause to do benefits for once their career takes off ("There is still eczema left, and several different types of cancer."). The short got the attention of NBC executives, who offered him a full-time host slot on Saturday Night Live. He declined the offer but did make six comedy shorts for the show.

Albert Brooks in Real Life (1979)

Arguably Brooks' funniest film is a spoof of the reality TV show pioneer An American Family, where Brooks plays Albert Brooks, documentarian. Brooks attempts to live with and film an American family, the Yeagers from Arizona, for one full year. The constant filming wears on the family, with Brooks' persistent interference a source of distress and anxiety (in one scene, Warren Yeager (Charles Grodin), veterinarian, is so rattled that he gives a horse two doses of anesthetic, killing the beast).

Robert Cole in Modern Romance (1981)

The romantic comedy features Robert Cole (Albert Brooks) as a film editor, whose latest project is a science-fiction film starring George Kennedy. The self-involved, neurotic Cole can't decide if his relationship with the ever-patient Mary Harvard (Kathryn Harrold) is meant to be, or not. He breaks the relationship off, before realizing that romance isn't easy and those you hurt the most are the ones you love most of all.

David Howard in Lost In America (1985)

David (Albert Brooks) and Linda Howard (Julie Hagerty) are a successful couple from L.A. After David quits his job in advertising, he convinces Linda to quit hers, pull their money together, and travel across America in a Winnebago. After unsuccessfully trying to persuade a casino manager to return the money Linda lost at the casino - all their money - the pair get demeaning, low-paying jobs in Arizona. Nearly broke and living in a trailer park, they return to their lives, where David begs for his old job back. The film was praised by critics for its satire and as one of Brooks' most consistent and entertaining scripts.

Aaron Altman in Broadcast News (1987)

Brooks would garner a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award nomination for his role as Aaron Altman in the award-winning film. Altman is a talented news correspondent, with a lack of social skills. He works with frenzied producer Jane Craig (Holly Hunter), who strives to keep her news program free of 'soft' news. The Washington, D.C. news bureau they work for hires Tom Grunick (William Hurt), a tall, handsome and dimwitted former sportscaster turned news anchor. What follows is a series of mutual attractions, unrequited love, news reporting that fails spectacularly, fake news and an unexpected ending.

Multiple Characters in The Simpsons (1989-)

Brooks, credited as A. Brooks, has appeared multiple times throughout the run of the series, and is cited as one of the top guest stars to appear. His first appearance was as Cowboy Bob, slick RV salesman in "The Call of The Simpsons" in 1990. This was followed up the same year by "Life on the Fast Lane" where he played lothario Jacques, the bowler that Marge becomes attracted to. 1993's "Bart's Inner Child" saw Brooks as self-help guru Brad Goodman, who encourages the residents of Springfield to 'be like Bart'. The 1996 episode "You Only Move Twice" cast Brooks as Hank Scorpio, Bond-esque supervillain who hires Homer (Dan Castellaneta) to run his nuclear plant. His other roles include Tab Spangler, Dr. Raufbold, and Russ Cargill in The Simpsons Movie.

Daniel Miller in Defending Your Life (1991)

L.A. advertising executive Daniel Miller dies in a car accident on his 39th birthday, waking to find himself in Judgment City, a waiting area for the newly deceased. In this Purgatory, Miller must prove that while on Earth he successfully overcame his fears in order to move on to the next stage of existence, or else be reincarnated to try again. Scenes from his life are played before two judges, with lawyers arguing both sides. As the trial goes on, Daniel meets and falls in love with Julia (Meryl Streep), a woman destined to move on. Daniel is certain he'll be sent back to Earth, frightened to lose the love of his (after)life.

John Henderson in Mother (1996)

Brooks is John Henderson, a successful science-fiction writer fresh off his second divorce. Hoping to find out why he is so unsuccessful with relationships, he moves back into his childhood home to live with his mother, Beatrice (Debbie Reynolds in her first film in over 20 years). The two bicker consistently, but in the end learn much about one another, arriving to a peaceful relationship.

Marlin in Finding Nemo (2003)

Marlin (Albert Brooks) is a clownfish and an overprotective father to Nemo (Alexander Gould), the sole survivor of a barracuda attack that killed the rest of the family. When Nemo is captured to be placed in a dentist's fish tank, Marlin and forgetful friend Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) travel across the ocean to rescue Nemo. Brooks would reprise the role in the sequel Finding Dory.

Bernie Rose in Drive (2011)

A rare foray for Brooks in a dramatic supporting role as Jewish mobster Bernie Rose, who fronts money to a garage shop owner, Shannon (Bryan Cranston), to start a race team. The Driver (Ryan Gosling), a mechanic, stunt driver, stunt double and getaway car driver for hire, is the lead racer. Things go awry quickly, eventually leading up to a confrontation between the Driver and Rose. The film won high praise from the critics, with the performances of Gosling and Brooks a highlight.