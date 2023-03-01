Alden Ehrenreich is set to have an impressive 2023. Starting with Fair Play, which premiered at Sundance, to critical praise, Ehrenreich now has Cocaine Bear, a hilarious comedy that has the potential to become a cult classic. The actor also has Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer later this year, proving his dominance over 2023.

Since his breakthrough performance in Beautiful Creatures, Ehrenreich has built an impressive career. Despite some setbacks, the actor continues to confirm his talent and versatility in genres like comedy, thrillers, and action-adventures. And while his filmography is still short, many of his projects have high ratings in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

7 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 69%

Solo: A Star Wars Story is a spin-off to the Star Wars main series focusing on the early days of the iconic Han Solo. The film, set ten years before Solo's first appearance in A New Hope, follows the character and his companion, Chewbacca, as they join a band of galactic smugglers. Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandiwe Newton, Paul Bettany, and Donal Glover round up the cast.

The film had a notoriously troubled production, changing directors halfway and coming out during a difficult time for the franchise. Solo received mostly positive reviews from critics, who criticized the plot and tone of the film. However, Ehrenreich's take on the young Han Solo received near-universal acclaim, with many lamenting the film ultimately let him down. Solo was a box-office bomb, grossing $393 million against a reported budget of at least $275 million.

6 'Stoker' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

Mia Wasikowska, Matthew Goode, and Nicole Kidman star in Park Chan-wook's 2013 psychological thriller Stoker. The film follows India, a young woman whose life unravels after her father's death and the sudden arrival of a mysterious uncle she never knew. Drawn to the handsome but mysterious stranger, she begins to suspect not all is as it seems. Ehrenreich plays Whip Taylor, a classmate who shows interest in India.

Like many Park Chan-wook movies, Stoker is intense and discomforting. The film received positive reviews, with critics praising the tone and the cast's performances, particularly Wasikowska and Kidman. However, reviewers noted Stoker lacked the same weight as his previous dramatic efforts, thus considering one of the acclaimed director's inferior efforts.

5 'Tetro' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

Academy Award winner and cinematic icon Francis Ford Coppola directed the 2009 drama Tetro. The film stars Vincent Gallo, Maribel Verdú, and Ehrenreich and deals with the rivalry between two siblings who reunite in Argentina after years of distance. Ehrenreich plays Bennie, the younger brother whose disappointment at his older sibling's failed writing career turns into anger.

Tetro received positive reviews. Critics noted Coppola's gift as a visual storyteller and praised the film's imagery and the cast's performances. However, they were critical of the plot and uneven tone, considering it brought the film down. Still, they ultimately agreed that Tetro worked as a familial drama elevated by Coppola's strong visuals and the cast's performances.

4 'Cocaine Bear' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

Elizabeth Banks directs Cocaine Bear, based on the outlandish real-life story. The plot centers on a group of characters dealing with the unexpected threat of a bear who, after inhaling a large bag of cocaine, goes on a rampage in a Georgia forest. Ehrenreich plays Eddie, the depressed widowed son of the drug kingpin whose merchandise causes the problem in the first place.

Cocaine Bear received mainly positive reviews from critics. Praise went to the film's treatment of the absurd real-life story, with every critic noting how the titular bear was the show's true star. However, the cast received a more divided response, and the film's tone attracted some negative criticism. Still, most agreed Cocaine Bear lives up to its absurd story with a self-deprecating approach.

3 'Hail, Caesar!' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Ehrenreich arguably gives his best performance to date in the Coen Brothers' satirical period comedy Hail, Caesar! The plot focuses on fixer Eddie Mannix as he tries to discover the truth behind a famous actor's disappearance in 1950s Hollywood. Ehrenreich plays Hobie Doyle, a rodeo star whose transition to acting goes wrong after he's miscast in a comedy of manners directed by a petulant English director. The film stars an ensemble led by Josh Brolin, including George Clooney, Jonah Hill, Tilda Swinton, and Scarlett Johansson.

Hail, Caesar! received positive reviews. Critics didn't consider it among the all-time best Coen Brothers movies, but they considered it a fine entry into their prestigious career. Praise went to the film's humor, production values, and ensemble. However, Ehrenreich's performance received particular acclaim, with many considering his mild-mannered and personable portrayal of Hobie as the film's highlight.

2 'Fair Play' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Co-starring Bridgerton's breakout Phoebe Dynevor, Fair Play is Ehrenreich's latest release. The erotic thriller follows a couple whose relationship enters a difficult patch after she receives a prestigious promotion over him. With tensions rising in the workplace, the two navigate the intricacies of romantic relationships and sexual dynamics.

Fair Play ranked highly among the entries at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The film received highly positive reviews, with critical praise for Ehrenreich and Dynevor's performances and the tone, which many compared favorably to the erotic thrillers produced during the subgenre's 90s heyday. Fair Play also received considerable praise for its social commentary and treatment of gender dynamics. The film will be released by Netflix later this year.

1 'Blue Jasmine' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Cate Blanchett gives one of her finest performances in the 2013 drama Blue Jasmine. The film tells the story of Jasmine French, a formerly wealthy Manhattan socialite who suffers a mental breakdown after her husband's arrest and subsequent suicide. Ehrenreich plays Danny, Jasmine's stepson, who cuts ties with her after his father's imprisonment.

Blue Jasmine received acclaim, mostly thanks to Blanchett's tour de force performance. The film's plot and heroine drew comparisons to Tennesse Williams' seminal play A Streetcar Named Desire and its tragic protagonist, Blanche Dubois. Blanchett won her second Oscar for her portrayal of Jasmine, with the film receiving two additional nominations, including one for Sally Hawkins' supporting performance.

