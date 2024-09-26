Alfred Hitchcock is often cited as one of the greatest filmmakers of all-time, and for good reason. Hitchcock earned his reputation of being the “Master of Suspense” because of the many classic films on his resume, many of which have stood the test of time and become highly influential on the development of cinema in the decades since his passing.

While he was personally a major drawing factor for audiences who was often prominently placed on the posters for his films, Hitchcock is perhaps somewhat underrated for his ability to great performances out of actors. It is unlikely that any of Hitchcock’s most beloved thrillers would have landed with as significant of an impact had he not given identifiable characters for the viewers to get emotionally invested in. Here are the ten best Alfred Hitchcock movies with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘Spellbound’ (1945)

Starring Ingrid Bergman and Gregory Peck

Spellbound was a film that was widely ahead of its time, as Hitchcock was able to tap into an exploration of mental health studies that was often ignored by the medical field in the 1940s. Perhaps the boldest decision that he ended up making was casting Gregory Peck as an unstable patient who was potentially involved in a murder; the bravura he had to cast an actor as well-known for playing heroes as Peck as a potential villain speaks volumes to the way in which Hitchcock inverts viewers’ expectations.

Spellbound also provides a great role for Ingrid Bergman, whose performance is easily one of her most compassionate and heroic. Although there are certainly aspects within many of Hitchcock’s films that have not necessarily aged well, he has always deserved credit for his willingness to give prominent and empowering roles to female characters.

9 ‘Notorious’ (1946)

Starring Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman

Notorious is among Hitchcock’s most important films, as it was one of the first instances in which he tried to tell a sincere love story in the midst of an exciting espionage adventure. Cary Grant, in the first of several collaborations with Hitchcock, stars as a charismatic spy who enlists the help of the daughter of a German war criminal (Bergman) to help infiltrate a military conspiracy.

Grant is perfect at playing a morally dubious, yet effortlessly charming spy who the audience is drawn to, even when it becomes obvious that he isn't being entirely forthright. Bergman is once again well cast as an audience stand-in who represents the moral compass of the story, but to his credit, Hitchcock gives her character a significant amount of agency that makes Notorious a war thriller that has stood the test of time far better than some of his lesser work.

8 ‘Dial M For Murder’ (1954)

Starring Ray Milland and Grace Kelly

Dial M For Murder is one of Hitchcock’s most inventive films, as it utilized groundbreaking 3-D effects to make the murder mystery even more exhilarating than it would have been otherwise. While it was evident that Hitchcock’s intention was to use the film to access this emerging technology, Dial M For Murder features a dynamic performance from Grace Kelly as a blind woman who begins to suspect that her husband is conspiring to kill her to steal her fortune.

Dial M For Murder may have presented the original “final girl” in horror cinema, as it is easy to see how Kelly’s performance may have influenced Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween and Neve Campbell in Scream. At no point in Dial M For Murder does the technical wizardry that Hitchcock has been pulling off detract from the strong performance by Kelly that makes the story so gripping on an emotional level.

7 ‘Lifeboat’ (1944)

Starring William Bendix and Tallulah Bankhead

Lifeboat is one of Hitchcock’s most ambitious films, as it upended traditional concepts of what a war movie would look like by confining all of the action to a single lifeboat that is trapped in the midst of the sea during the heights of World War II. After the inhabitants realize that there is a German spy in their ranks, they are forced to determine whether or not they should sacrifice him for the sake of their safety.

Lifeboat was an impressive achievement on Hitchcock’s part because he avoided casting well-known movie stars whose presence could have been distracting. While it’s certainly a low key affair that relies upon simmering tension, Lifeboat does feature some extraordinary acting from William Bendix and Tallulah Bankhead, even if the entire cast is populated by “character actors” that deserve far more credit than what they were credited with at the time.

6 ‘North by Northwest’ (1959)

Starring Cary Grant and James Mason

North by Northwest set the groundwork for what a modern spy movie should look like, as it's unlikely that the James Bond franchise would exist today if not for the format that Hitchcock created with this 1959 classic. Grant gives one of his best performances ever as a businessman who becomes embroiled in an espionage conspiracy after a case of mistaken identity puts him in the thick of danger; it’s one of the best “ordinary man caught up in extraordinary circumstances” premises of all-time.

North by Northwest also features a great performance from James Mason, who has a scene-stealing role as the main villain. While it can occasionally be effective to have a villain with a tragic backstory who succeeds in evoking the audience’s sympathies, Mason does a great job at playing a bad guy who simply loves being evil.

5 ‘Rebecca’ (1940)

Starring Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine

Rebecca is the only film that Hitchcock made that won Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and it's easy to see how some of the more conservative award season voters may have been drawn to this somewhat unusual love story. Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, Rebecca chronicles the relationship between a wealthy aristocrat (Laurence Olivier) and his young lover (Joan Foantine) as they deal with their personal demons and baggage.

Hitchcock relied on the great chemistry between his stars to escalate the tension, as Rebecca did not have the same scope and scale of North by Northwest or The Birds. Olivier in particular is great as a prideful, yet very vulnerable man who is so obsessed with grief that he has become blind to the aggressive manner in which he acts towards his new younger lover.

4 ‘Rope’ (1948)

Starring James Stewart and John Dall

Rope is perhaps Hitchcock’s boldest formal experiment, as it is filmed in a manner that looks like one continuous shot, a technique that would later be used by Alejandro González Iñárritu on Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and Sam Mendes on 1917. James Stewart gives one of his best performances in the dark, tense thriller, as an educator who becomes increasingly suspicious that two of his former pupils have committed a murder.

Casting Stewart in such a dark film at this point in time was perhaps an unexpected move, as audiences had recently seen his sensationally inspiring work in It’s A Wonderful Life and Mr. Smith Goes To Washington. While Stewart would eventually begin to take on darker roles in crime and Western films after his service in World War II, Hitchcock was the first director to recognize that one of Hollywood’s most beloved “nice guys” could tap into a darker side.

3 ‘Psycho’ (1960)

Starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh

Psycho is one of the most brilliant horror movies ever made, in large part due to the red herring Hitchcock gives regarding the identity of the killer. While initially Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) appears to be a shy, quiet man who desperately loves his mother, the twist that he is in fact the titular “psycho” with multiple personality disorder makes for one of the most shocking reveals in cinematic history. The work that Janet Leigh does cannot be ignored, as Psycho only works if the audience genuinely cares about the victim.

Perkins does a great job at making Norman an awkward, unassuming character whose involvement in the crime seems ridiculous when it is first brought up. The foundation that Hitchcock created with the first film allowed Perkins to reprise his role as Norman in three sequels, which are generally not given enough credit by horror fans for how experimental they actually are.

2 ‘Rear Window’ (1954)

Starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly

Rear Window is a masterful example of voyeuristic cinema, and even though it was temporarily removed from circulation, has now been accepted as one of the greatest and most influential films of all-time. The brilliance of Rear Window is that Stewart is playing a character who is intended to reflect the audience; he is a hopelessly curious photographer who watches his neighbors from afar, only to discover that he has just witnessed a potential murder.

Stewart plays the perfect screen hero because he is compassionate, intelligent, skeptical, and at times a bit affable. Although it was a type of character that he would play again when he reunited to work with Hitchcock on the remake of The Man Who Knew Too Much, Stewart does a great job at playing a more vulnerable type of hero who the audience could see a lot of themselves in because he is so grounded in reality.

1 ‘Vertigo’ (1958)

Starring James Stewart and Kim Novak

Vertigo is one of the greatest thrillers ever made because Hitchcock understood that it was important to create a character who the viewer was willing to follow throughout a complex emotional arc. Stewart’s performance as the former detective Scottie Ferguson is tragic because he has become so burdened by the tragedy that ended his career that he has become blind to the fact that he is being deceived by a femme fatale (Kim Novak).

Much of Vertigo is told from Scottie’s perspective, so Stewart had to work hard to show that what the audience was seeing was a subjective version of the truth that didn’t necessarily reflect the reality of the situation. Hitchcock is responsible for working with and discovering some of the greatest actors of all-time, but the series of collaborations that he had with Stewart may be the most defining partnership of his career.

