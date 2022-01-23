It doesn’t matter if you are a fan of science fiction movies or a horror fanatic, just the very thought of extraterrestrials invading our planet can be downright terrifying. Most horror fans out there have a relatively solid viewpoint on what makes a true scary movie. Directors such as John Carpenter, Sam Raimi, and Wes Craven have all proven, time and time again, what elements it takes to get the scream out. Whether it’s an abandoned house in the woods, a mysterious psycho-serial killer, or even paranormal entities attacking from beyond the grave. However, occasionally, movie genres crossover and give us a unique formula that satisfies the fans of both. In fact, above all the other genres, science fiction allows itself to be the most open to terrifying moments, especially when an unknown alien civilization infiltrates our own planet.

So, for those horror fans looking to dip their toes into the science fiction scenario of an alien invasion, look no further. Here we have the seven must-watch alien invasion movies for horror fans.

RELATED: The 50 Best Horror Movies of the 1990s, Ranked

7. Cloverfield (2008)

Image via Paramount Pictures Studios

Truly getting introduced to the horror world with The Blair Witch Project, fans discovered that there’s something inherently creepy with the concept of “found video footage.” Just the idea of watching an experience through the lens of a victim's possible final terrifying moments gives this subgenre of horror its own unique flavor. And in present times, the very simplicity of being able to record just about anything and everything gives 2008’s Cloverfield a modern-day feel.

The movie takes place during a Godzilla-style invasion by a massive, alien creature leveling the city of New York. The film follows a group of friends, who were celebrating a farewell surprise party, that gets thrown into this city-wide nightmare. While trying to stay alive, they manage to document the traumatic event, as it unfolds, using hand-held video cameras. The personal recording of the event gives this movie an extra feeling of realism as a present-day can easily imagine what it would be like watching this on a social media live stream.

6. Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Image via MGM

This one's your typical scary alien invasion story. You know, the kind you’ve seen over and over again: aliens disguise themselves as clowns, turn their spaceships into a traveling circus, lure unsuspecting townsfolk for them to watch the show, then shoot them with a pink-goop that harvests them into a bubble gum cocoon.

Okay, obviously this is the opposite of typical. If Earth ever got invaded by an alien species like the ones in Killer Klowns from Outer Space, they would surely be coming from a planet named “Cult-Classica”, which is found in the “Campiness Galaxy.” But despite the sometimes-cringy ridiculousness of KKFOS, there is still an unnerving, creepy vibe to the film. This is one that can’t be fully described. You really need to see it to believe it.

5. Species (1995)

Image via Metro Goldwyn Mayer

With a unique take on how alien entities may try to insert themselves into our society, the creature in Species, the invasion comes within the form of a transmission signal.

When scientists are given the instructions to create a new type of human hybrid species, which has been included within a distant cosmic radio signal, they react the way all movie scientists would: give it a try, of course! Unfortunately for them (fortunately for us), the results are downright horrifying. The human-alien-hybrid not only violently escapes, but immediately becomes fixated on reproducing. The creature, played by Natasha Henstridge, disguises herself as the perfect non-human “devil in disguise,” as she seduces her way to her species’ ultimate goal: total genetic infiltration.

4. The Blob (1988)

Image via TriStar Pictures

The Blob, a remake of the 1958 classic, perfectly blends the ingredients of a classic alien invasion storyline, campy 80s horror, and wonderful gross-out moments.

In this film (which feels like it only should be viewed at a drive-in theater), an intergalactic alien wad of goop travels millions of miles via meteorite, which really is the best way for goop to travel between the stars, and is discovered by a couple of lovebirds in the woods, shortly after it crashes here on Earth. Turns out, this pink stuff is less benign than it appears. For those who think this quivering being (that resembles your grandma’s Jell-O mold) is as harmless as a stress toy, they’d be deadly wrong. This extraterrestrial gelatin absorbs any life it touches and dissolves it into its own body!

For those horror buffs looking for the perfect concoction of giggly sci-fi throwback mixed with disgusting moments that can only be viewed through fingers, The Blob was made for you.

3. Annihilation (2018)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Much like The Blob, the terrifying elements of an alien invasion once again arrive via meteorite. Based on a hit novel of the same name, Annihilation stars Natalie Portman as Lena. Lena, who currently lives in this disturbing reality, describes her time in the Shimmer, which is the very quarantined area in which this meteorite crashed. After her husband returns from the now-affected area, his changed behavior is just one of many disturbing alterations that this crash site has caused. Within the Shimmer, plants and animal life take on new forms and purposes, clearly manipulated by these alien entities.

Not knowing if these aliens have good or bad intentions, keeps viewers interested and on the edge of their seats, throughout.

2. A Quiet Place (2018)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Co-written and directed by The Office’s John Krasinski, A Quiet Place is set in the aftermath of an extraterrestrial invasion of a deadly species. The details of the invasion itself is never revealed due mostly to the fact that this uber-intense film has almost no dialogue! The survivors must be as quiet as possible so as not to be caught by the noise-attracted alien predators.

This terrifying movie brilliantly gives audiences plenty of “what would I do in that situation'' tension, making it easy to sympathize with this on-screen family. Real-life married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt give masterful performances as their characters Evelyn and Lee do everything parents can possibly do to keep their children alive in this horrific situation.

1. The Thing (1982)

Image via Universal Pictures

Both fans of horror and science fiction agree that director John Carpenter uses his vast knowledge of terrifying entertainment to take this alien invasion story and turn it into a timeless classic.

The Thing takes place at an arctic station that houses a team of researchers, led by MacReady, played by Kurt Russell. This extraterrestrial invasion is one that has been waiting to be discovered, as an otherworldly creature is found frozen within a neighboring Norwegian research camp. While investigating, the Americans find that the camp has been destroyed and all its team dead. Horror is perfectly blended with mysterious paranoia as the team discovers that the creature has the ability to morph itself into any appearance it likes. That includes members of the research team or even dogs. Dogs that turn into giant spiders.

20 Scariest Animated Horror Movies: From Disney Classics to Adult Anime These ain't your same ol' Halloween movies.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email