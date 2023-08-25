Television and film have been host to hundreds of alien characters over the years, from terrifying sci-fi horror antagonists to lovable comedic relief characters, and even brave and heroic protagonists. Alien characters give writers and filmmakers plenty of exciting opportunities to develop the world of the show or movie through the exploration of unfamiliar societal structures or inhuman biology, and the endless opportunities for unique backstories.

With so many fascinating alien characters throughout film and television, viewers are spoiled for choice in determining the cream of the crop. However, these 10 alien characters stand out as especially memorable and popular, due to their unique designs, captivating stories and intriguing personalities.

10 The Thing

'The Thing' (1982)

The Thing, from the cult classic John Carpenter film of the same name, is an alien creature hell-bent on destruction, that possesses the ability to absorb and replicate every lifeform in its path, from dogs to humans. After its spacecraft is uncovered by scientific researchers, the creature begins wreaking havoc on a team of people working at an isolated facility in Antarctica.

The Thing is an intriguing villain because of its truly unknowable nature - it is both bestial and intelligent, and its ability to replicate people's appearances causes the film's characters to become increasingly paranoid and distrusting of one another. Brought to life by incredible practical effects, The Thing is one of the most iconic monsters in modern horror and one of cinema's best alien characters.

9 Stitch

'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

The truly adorable four-armed blue alien Stitch from Disney's Lilo & Stitch is a genetically engineered extraterrestrial creature that is given to young Lilo as a pet. Although Stitch begins his journey on Earth simply using Lilo as a way to evade capture, the two of them eventually develop a very sweet friendship as a result of their fun-loving personalities and mutual abandonment issues.

As Stitch learns the value of family, he develops into a kind and loving character after having previously been completely feral. This strong arc along with his cute design and wacky alien adventures all combine to make Stitch one of the best movie aliens, especially in children's media.

8 The Predator

'Predator' (1987)

One of the best action movies of all time, Predator introduced a fearsome alien character in its titular antagonist. The Predator is a fearsome hunter from an advanced alien race who treats humans as if they are the prey in a big game hunt, even collecting trophies from its victims.

The creature possesses advanced alien technology, from weapons to tactical equipment like thermal vision technology and an invisibility cloak device, but is also adept in hand-to-hand combat. Made even more fascinating by the fact that it simply appears to hunt humans for pleasure rather than out of any sense of necessity, the Predator is a truly fantastic alien antagonist.

7 Drax

'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014 - 2023)

Although frequently used as hilarious comic relief in Marvel's irreverent Guardians of the Galaxy series, Drax (Dave Bautista) is much more than a punchline. With a tragic backstory involving the death of his family, Drax begins the first film on a quest to avenge his loved ones but eventually begins to focus on his role within the Guardians, who take on a 'found family' quality in each other's lives.

Drax is brave, kind and driven, and his humorous characterization comes largely from his bluntness and the way he takes most things completely literally. His imposing stature and toughness, as well as his soft-heartedness create a character that is incredibly watchable and one of the best aliens in the MCU.

6 Zoidberg

'Futurama' (1999-)

One of the recently rebooted sci-fi comedy series Futurama's most beloved characters, Dr. John Zoidberg is an anthropomorphic crustacean who works as a medical doctor despite his complete ineptitude at the job. Often regarded by others as gross, unhygienic and irritating, Zoidberg is nevertheless good-natured and strives to be included by the other members of the Planet Express crew.

Zoidberg is a hilarious character, delivering some of the best moments and quotes in Futurama. As one of the most popular sci-fi comedy series of all time, Futurama is the home of numerous alien characters but none shine quite as brightly as Zoidberg.

5 E.T.

'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed family-friendly sci-fi movies of all time, and its titular character is a huge part of why. E.T. himself is a small brown alien who befriends a young boy named Elliot (Henry Thomas) after becoming stranded on Earth, and the two of them work together to contact E.T.'s home planet.

Highly intelligent, curious and filled with a childlike sense of wonder, E.T. has an enchanting personality that creates the film's famously magical atmosphere. Posessing powers of healing, levitation and a psychic connection with plants, E.T. is a sweet and fascinating alien creature equipped with unique abilities.

4 Xenomorph

'Alien' (1979)

Still considered the gold standard of on-screen aliens, the Xenomorph (credited in the film simply as 'the alien') from Ridley Scott's sci-fi horror masterpiece Alien is one of science fiction's most terrifying creatures. Designed by visionary artist H. R. Giger and portrayed by 6'10" actor and artist Bolaji Badejo, the creature is visually imposing and strangely beautiful.

The film deftly explores themes of assault and bodily autonomy as the alien parasitically uses human hosts in order to grow, resulting in the film's iconic 'chestburster' scene. With a sleek insectoid body and a complex life cycle that plays out in its entirety throughout the film's runtime, the Xenomorph lives up to its film's title by being truly and completely alien.

3 Spock

'Star Trek' (1966 - 1969)

Beginning Star Trek: The Original Series as the second officer and science officer as the USS Enterprise before later becoming commanding officer, Spock (Leonard Nimoy) is one of the most important and iconic characters in the series. Half-human and half-Vulcan, Spock is frequently torn between his human and alien identities, causing compelling conflict both internally and with other characters.

Spock is an intelligent and logical thinker who has great respect for life and a strong dedication to his mission, although he often struggles to relate to and understand those around him. With such a strong and well-defined personality and legendary actor Leonard Nimoy originating the character, it is unsurprising that Spock - one of television's best alien characters - is still explored in Star Trek adaptations to this day.

2 The Doctor

'Doctor Who' (1963-)

Portrayed by over a dozen actors since 1963, Doctor Who's alien protagonist The Doctor is one of the most dynamic characters in television history. Belonging to the ancient alien race of the Time Lords from the planet Gallifrey, The Doctor travels through time and space in the TARDIS (their spaceship/time machine vehicle) sometimes for leisure and often to intervene in conflicts.

Although humanoid, The Doctor is a truly alien character, possessing inhuman physical qualities such as two hearts and the ability to escape death by completely regenerating into new forms, transcending human constructs such as race and gender. The Doctor is a complex and nuanced character, alternately embodying qualities like lighthearted humor and cataclysmic rage, and they are an excellent TV alien.

1 Yoda

'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Debuting in The Empire Strikes Back, Yoda is one of the Star Wars franchise's most popular characters. With his green skin, elfin ears and famous speech pattern, Yoda is an instantly recognizable pop culture icon. His popularity cannot be overstated, with his impact inspiring the creation of Grogu (initially dubbed 'Baby Yoda' by fans) one of Star Wars' other most famous figures.

One of the leading Jedi masters, Yoda is known for his wisdom and is a skilled fighter who is adept in combat, despite his tiny stature. Serving as a general in the Clone Wars and training generations of Jedi in the ways of the Force, Yoda is one of the most crucial characters in Star Wars and arguably the best movie alien of all time.

