"All-Stars" reality shows and seasons are like an exciting treat for fans since they bring back their favorite contestants for another thrilling round of competition. These include the champs and the memorable contestants that audiences haven't forgotten.

As former winners, finalists, and other former contestants reunite, the "All-Stars" reality shows and seasons bring in even more drama, fun, and surprises just like its original shows. Ultimately, the best "All-Stars" reality shows and seasons that stand out are the ones that mix nostalgia and fresh energy. This blend of TV magic keeps audiences glued to their screens.

10 'All Star Shore' (2022 -)

The thrilling successor to Jersey Shore, All Star Shore brings together reality television stars from all over the world, including reality shows such as Jersey Shore, Love Island USA, RuPaul's Drag Race, and Ex on the Beach. They all come together under one roof in a sun-soaked villa in Spain, vying for the grand prize of $150,000.

As they're from worldwide, the contestants had different accents which made the show interesting to watch, All Star Shorealso had many hilariously unpredictable moments such as heated rivalries and intriguing drama. Its combination of fun, chaos, and entertainment made this All-Star spin-off fun to tune into.

9 'Bachelor in Paradise' (2014)

The spin-off to the popular dating shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise unites former contestants from both shows in the franchise. These also included some of the most controversial contestants in The Bachelor. It allows viewers to watch returning stars from previous seasons rekindle old flames and explore new possibilities.

With many fan-favorite contestants returning, chemistry and tension run high and sparks fly, just like its original shows. Only now, the drama unfolds even more as emotions run deep and the rose ceremonies are even more heart-pounding. With the show on eight seasons, it delivered unforgettable moments that kept viewers hooked.

8 Season 20 of 'Survivor' (2010)

The 20th season of Survivor was named an All-Star season as it brought back iconic contestants from past Survivor editions. This riveting season pits heroes against villains in a battle of strategy and survival on a remote island.

Fans of Survivor got to watch a diverse mix of former contestants who left their mark on previous seasons. From unparalleled drama to intense showdowns, this All-Star season brought many memorable moments that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. It is clear that this season left its mark on the Survivor franchise.

7 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' (2023 - )

The newest spin-off of America's Got Talent brought together a remarkable ensemble of winners, finalists, and beloved contestants from previous seasons of America's Got Talent, as well as those from other shows in the Got Talent franchise. Viewers got to watch more entertaining performances, witness heart-stopping moments, and even the most dangerous acts.

While America's Got Talent is already a popular reality competition show in itself, America's Got Talent: All-Stars allows fans to watch their favorite contestants have another go at winning again. Although there could only be one winner at the end of the day, it was great for audiences to see popular contestants return.

6 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' (2019 - 2020)

Before there was America's Got Talent: All Stars, there was also America's Got Talent: The Champions. Not only did the show feature contestants from previous seasons of America's Got Talent, but it also brought on winners, finalists, and standout performers from its international counterparts.

Ultimately, the contestants returned to battle for the title of "Champion". Audiences got to watch incredible vocal performances, extraordinary magic tricks, and a wide variety of different acts that stood out as the best in the world.

5 Season 8 of 'Top Chef' (2010-11)

The eighth season of Top Chef, also known named Top Chef: All Stars, invited back previous chefs who didn't win previous seasons but left an indelible mark. The returning chefs returned to whip up dishes and go head-to-head with former contestants from previous seasons.

As the intensity of the competition rises, the returning chefs create mouthwatering creations and dishes that amaze fans. Along the way, the stakes for the chefs were much higher and the pressure was intense. Nevertheless, having previous chefs return for this special season of Top Chef made it a standout season in the series, having many rewatchable episodes.

4 Season 7 of 'Big Brother' (2006)

Also known as Big Brother 7 or Big Brother: All Stars, season seven of Big Brother brought together an ensemble of former house guests for more gameplay. These included fan favorites, winners, and strategic masterminds, and each of these contestants formed even more alliances and rivalries.

From shocking eviction ceremonies to strategic gameplay, this season of Big Brother kept viewers on the edge of their seats. While the show's legacy remained intact, this "All-Star" season was a standout season as audiences were captivated but the drama and enduring gameplay of contestants in the competition.

3 'Project Runway All Stars' (2012 - 2019)

The spin-off of Project Runway gathered talented designers from the show's previous seasons to compete once more for the ultimate fashion crown. Viewers watched as the returning designers reenter the workroom and showcase their innovations and unique visions.

Project Runway All Stars continued to bring in exciting design challenges and runway showcases that the original show was known for. Only this time, it was the former contestants that went head-to-head and got into creative clashes and unexpected twists that kept audiences hooked.

2 'The Challenge: All Stars' (2021 - )

Fans of The Challenge got to watch fan-favorite contestants from past seasons return for its All-Star spin-off, The Challenge: All Stars. The previous contestants returned for more physical challenges, strategic gameplay, and there were even more twists along the way.

As the "All-Star" spin-off, the stakes are even higher for these contenders as not only do they team up, but also reignite rivalries and alliances from past seasons. Viewers got a feeling of nostalgia as the spin-off still continued to stick with the original show's roots.

1 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' (2012)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars brings back the fiercest queens from past seasons to go for the coveted title of "All-Star". As legendary host RuPaul guides the queens, the queens face fierce challenges that showcase their charisma, uniqueness, and talent.

The show continued to stick with the original show's legacy as it celebrates the art of drag and the empowerment of self-expression. Audiences are entertained with memorable moments such as the queens' stunning transformation and lip-sync for their lives in epic showdowns.

