If there is one thing about cinema, it is how it manages to completely engulf audiences and immerse them in a totally different universe. Funnily, whole new worlds are something that the film industry is quite familiar with as well.

With so many intriguing films about the multiverse capturing many's attention — especially Everything Everywhere All At Once, which won the big prize at this year's Academy Awards — it only makes sense that a proper cinephile platform like Letterboxd would gather the best films that tackle the subject in a single list. From Back to the Future Part II to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, these are the best alternate universe movies.

10 'Back to the Future Part II' (1989)

Back to the Future remains, after all these years, one of the most well-known science fiction franchises out there. Robert Zemeckis' second installment, titled Back to the Future Part II, follows Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doctor Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd) on yet another adventure through space and time. This time, the protagonist must repeat his visit to 1955 after visiting 2015 to prevent disastrous changes to 1985.

With a perfect blend of comedy and adventure, there is no doubt that the Back to the Future movies remain fan favorites nowadays (and are among the '80s classics that shouldn't be remade). They were among the first films to introduce the concept of multiverse in features several years ago and still make for an enthralling time in front of the screen today.

9 'The Matrix' (1999)

This Keanu Reeves-led franchise is no stranger to anyone. Directed by the Wachowski sisters, The Matrix movie series has understandably captured the attention of many when it first came out in 1999. It is set in a dystopian future in which humanity is trapped inside a simulated reality that intelligent machines have created.

A groundbreaking film for its time, the first entry for the franchise offers audiences an intriguing narrative and captivating world-building on top of memorable, highly referenced characters. No doubt that it left a huge mark on pop culture and the science fiction genre, remaining widely celebrated today.

8 'Mulholland Drive' (2001)

When a car accident leaves a woman with amnesia (Laura Elena Harring), she and a hopeful actress (Naomi Watts) search for answers across Los Angeles in a twisted journey through dreams and reality on the winding Mulholland Drive.

A favorite among film buffs, David Lynch's surrealist masterpiece, Mulholland Drive, is certainly worth checking, especially for those who enjoy great psychological thrillers with an intriguing twist of fantasy. It sends a thoughtful message about "the Hollywood dream" that many aspiring actors and filmmakers chase, which often turns out to be deceptive.

7 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time, The Wizard of Oz centers on teenager Dorothy Gale (played by Judy Garland) as she is swept away by a tornado with her dog Toto and lands in the magical land of Oz, embarking on a wild adventure and making new friends while attempting to return home in the meantime.

Given that Oz is set in an alternate, parallel universe, it only makes sense that such a list includes this all-time classic by VictorFleming, and Letterboxd users seem to agree. The technicolor movie remains a treasured one in the film industry — that only makes sense, considering that it paved the way for many other fantasy movies while also sending powerful messages about friendship.

6 'Spirited Away' (2001)

It is not for no reason that Spirited Away held the record for the highest-grossing film in Japanese history for 19 years. After all this time, Studio Ghibli's most famous feature endures a treasured film in the animation genre. It tells the story of a ten-year-old girl who moves into a new neighborhood only to accidentally enter a world ruled by gods, witches, and spirits.

Individually drawn and painted by artists, Spirited Away is a visually stunning film with rich and vivid visuals and a compelling storyline. The unforgettable fantasy movie, which introduces audiences to an imaginary world that exists as an alternate universe, is indeed an incredible animation flick that will appeal to audiences of all ages.

5 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Set on Christmas Eve in 1945, It's a Wonderful Life tells the story of a frustrated business executive (James Stewart) who has given up his personal dreams and is on the verge of ending his own life. An angel (Henry Travers) is sent to Earth to make George realize how many lives he has touched and impacted.

While it kicks off with a somewhat dark narrative, this holiday classic directed by Frank Capra quickly becomes one of the most compelling and heartwarming movies of all time, providing important life lessons and reflecting on family, friendship, and "the divine purpose."

4 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Donnie Darko offers audiences a glimpse into an alternate reality by following an emotionally troubled teen (Jake Gyllenhaal) who is tormented with visions of a man in a large rabbit suit after being on the verge of a bizarre sleepwalking accident. In the meantime, the mysterious person informs Donnie that the world will end in just over 28 days.

Featuring a great soundtrack and a memorable protagonist, thisRichard Kelly cult classic is still very much a beloved film to this day; part of that has to do with the way it shines a light on free will, the sense of belonging, sacrifice, and isolation.

3 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

A well-crafted and beautifully animated movie (much like its predecessor), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is filled with fun Easter eggs as it follows Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore) on yet another wild adventure. This time, the character returns to save the multiverse and encounters a team of Spider-People while also reflecting on his feelings for Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld).

Equal parts creative and engrossing, this second installment for the animated Miles Morales universe by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson makes for an incredible addition to the franchise. It is arguably more emotional and more ambitious than the previous movie.

2 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Even though the previously mentioned flick is one of the best features of the year so far, the first installment of the franchise is even more well-liked. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces audiences to Miles Morales and follows the character as he navigates through life and accommodates the fact that he is Spider-Man.

Visually striking and thoroughly immersive, Into the Spider-Versecan easily be considered a perfect comic book movie. With a deserved spot among the best of its genre, it features compelling and believable characters, an incredible soundtrack (and sound design), and to-die-for animation that will draw audiences in throughout.

1 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

This year's Best Picture winner broke barriers all over the globe, becoming one of the highest-grossing A24 films to date and taking home the big prize at the Academy Awards. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once provides audiences with a genre-blending narrative centering around a Chinese-American immigrant woman's (Michelle Yeoh) quest to enter the multiverse and stop the world from annihilation.

Throwing science fiction, martial arts, comedy, and action into the mix, this absorbing surrealist film tackles themes of existentialism and generational trauma, highlighting the undeniable significance of healthy family dynamics with an emphasis on mother-daughter relationships. All of these strong aspects play a part in it being widely regarded as the best multiverse movie.

