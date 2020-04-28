The Best Alternatives to Cable and TV

Cord-cutting has been a trend for years amongst the technologically adventurous — what’s changed these days is the ever-growing array of options for bringing media into your home. There is a whole world of non-cable options out there beyond Netflix, and if you haven’t explored them before, why not start now? (Especially because many of them cost a whole lot less than your typical cable subscription.) These picks are tailored to American subscribers — however, many are also available globally. So below, check out our choices for the best alternatives to TV and cable.