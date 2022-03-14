Though she’s been part of a big musical ensemble and starred as a romantic lead, there’s more to Amanda Seyfried and her career than meets the eye. She is one of those talents in Hollywood that really has done it all. For almost two decades, Seyfried has been in front of our screens, moving through different genres and creating memorable performances along the way. From teen comedies to awards season darlings, the thirty-six-year-old actress showcases skill and charm that audiences keep gravitating toward. The Oscar-nominated actress is slipping on the black turtleneck of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s limited series, The Dropout, adding another layered portrayal to an already impressive filmography.

Looking at just a few of her great roles, it’s easy to see how Seyfried’s career got to this point, and why we’re excited to see where she’ll go from here.

Karen Smith in Mean Girls (2004)

There’s a thirty percent chance that you already knew this was coming. Mean Girls has cemented its place among the great teen comedies, and part of that reason is due to the comedic chops of Amanda Seyfried. As one of the Plastics, Karen Smith is your run-of-the-mill dumb blonde; yet Seyfried uses her ditziness to create comedy gold. She delivers the dialogue of Tina Fey with sincerity in a way where her comedic timing never falls flat. Seriously, who else could deliver the line “I’m a mouse, duh” with such conviction? Plus, Seyfried utilizes her body for physical comedic moments; for instance, in Karen’s introduction, she attempts to catch a football with her chest. It’s no surprise that Seyfried’s film career launched due to the movie’s success and her memorable performance.

Sophie in Mamma Mia! (2008) and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again not only shows off Amanda Seyfried’s strengths as a singer, but also proves she can hold her own among an all-star cast, which includes the likes of Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski, and Cher (just to name a few). She stars as Sophie, a loving daughter who wants to learn the truth about her father and to keep the legacy of her mother alive. Her storyline moves the plot forward in her attempts to make things right and forge a new path. Whether she’s singing a dance hit like “Honey, Honey” or an emotional ballad like “My Love, My Life,” Seyfried showcases a range of emotions that communicate the longings of her heart at any given moment. She anchors these movies in both the past and present timelines, between big musical numbers and dancing queens.

Anita “Needy” Lesnicki in Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Amanda Seyfried trades in dumb high school blonde for insecure, nerdy best friend where there’s more than meets the eye. When Jennifer (Megan Fox) is possessed by a demon, Needy does what she can to save her friend. Underneath the surface of a dorky exterior, Seyfried carries Needy with rage, ready to explode when pushed over the edge. Jennifer and Needy’s friendship is a toxic one, yet there’s a push and pull to it that keeps them connected through all the veiled hostility. Plus, it’s suggested that Needy has romantic feelings for her best friend-turned-succubus. Seyfried portrays the complexities of this dynamic, shifting from innocent and helpless to a violent final girl over the course of the movie. Jennifer’s Body has since become a cult classic, garnering new appreciation for Seyfried’s role to play in the feminist horror film.

Cosette in ​​Les Misérables (2012)

From ABBA dance hits to the melancholy ballads of Les Misérables: once again, Amanda Seyfried shines alongside an all-star cast featuring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, and Russell Crowe. Nominated for Best Cast in a Motion Picture SAG Award, Seyfried plays Cosette, a mistreated orphan taken in by Jean Valjean who falls in love with revolutionary Marius (Eddie Redmayne). This adaptation of Les Misérables is unique because the actors sang their parts live on set; though it was a challenge, Seyfried conveys the hope and vulnerability that comes with young love in a time of revolution. Also, Cosette is frustrated that her adopted father won’t tell her the truth of his past, and Seyfried brings that fire to the surface when confronting Valjean. In a tragic story like Les Misérables, Cosette is one of the few people who keep a small flame of hope alive.

Linda Lovelace in Lovelace (2013)

Amanda Seyfried gives it her all in her portrayal of Linda Lovelace, star of the one of the most famous porn films of all time, Deep Throat. In Lovelace, Seyfried transforms from the girl-next-door into the world’s first porn star, her rise to fame and the abuse she endured. Seyfried’s performance is a shift from her more “good girl” roles of the past; Lovelace challenges Seyfried to showcase her dramatic acting prowess, as well as perform in more risqué scenes. When Linda pleads with her mother to move back home after escaping more abuse from Chuck (Peter Sarsgaard), she fights back tears with raw fragility as she realizes her own mother won’t protect her from the horror she’d been living with. Though Lovelace was not a critical nor box office success, the complexity of her performance exhibits that she’s capable of more than starring in musicals and comedies.

Mary Mensana in First Reformed (2017)

First Reformed is a film about people in crisis: Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke) is a pastor struggling with a crisis of faith who slowly gives in to nihilism; Amanda Seyfried plays Mary Mensana, a pregnant wife facing a crisis in her marriage. When her husband wants her to get an abortion because he doesn’t want to bring a child into a world plagued by climate change, she seeks out Toller for counsel, and from there, they all sink further into the surrounding despair. Mary carries not just her unborn child, but also the weight of hopelessness that threatens to consume her, which Seyfried portrays scene to scene. Though Hawke received critical praise for his performance, Seyfried matches him well in a role she shot in just seven days and was pregnant at the time.

Marion Davies in Mank (2020)

In Mank, David Fincher’s black-and-white ode to the making of Citizen Kane, Amanda Seyfried dazzles the screen with her refreshing and dynamic portrayal as Marion Davies. She brings vulnerability and heart to a woman known for her wit and bold personality. Seyfried’s comedic skills lend itself to delivering sharp, snappy dialogue. Her wide-eyed expressions communicate a facade of playfulness, underneath accepting the reality of her relationship with William Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance). It’s no wonder Mank (Gary Oldman) found a drinking friend in her and used her story in his most famous script. The way Seyfried is able to peel back the layers of Marion in this standout performance is the reason why she earned her first Oscar nomination.

