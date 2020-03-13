In addition to delivering much-needed supplies like toilet paper and headphones directly to your door, Amazon Prime also actually makes pretty great original movies. Amazon entered the original film realm a few years ago just as Netflix was also ramping up production of its own movies. The early Amazon Prime original movies were really angling for prestige, and they succeeded! Films like Manchester By the Sea and I Am Not Your Negro found success at the Oscars, but recently Amazon has begun diversifying its catalogue with horror films, comedies, and just straight-up feel good movies.

We’ve gone through all of Amazon Prime’s original movies and singled out the very best ones. So if you’re in the mood to watch some great recent releases, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list of the best Amazon Prime original movies below.