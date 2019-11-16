Menu

The 15 Best Amazon Prime Original Series

November 16, 2019 at 10:58 am
Written by Collider Staff

Out of all the streaming platforms out there—and there are now perhaps too many of them—Amazon Prime Video will always stand out for its unique subscription model and wide contract among its original productions.

There’s a subtle and sometimes quirky aesthetic to the Prime Video Originals banner, with many surprises in store for subscribers just looking for something different. Below you’ll find a roundup that traces the four corners of what’s available on Prime. Check out our list of the best Amazon Prime original series.

