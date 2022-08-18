You know the feeling. You’ve finally found the show to binge this weekend—the perfect length to take you right through these next 48 hours of rest. Problem is, it can be hard to find the show, especially one that you can explore from start to finish in such a short time.

Amazon Prime has the goods—perfect bite-sized full-length shows to carry you through. From light-hearted comedies to complete mythical universes and everything in between, there are plenty of Amazon Prime shows you can binge from start to finish in one weekend.

'Modern Love'

An adaptation of the New York Times column of the same name comes Modern Love, a light-hearted dramatization of every type of love imaginable, from familial to romantic. This is an anthology series, with each episode telling a different story with a different cast.

Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Andrew Scott, and Tina Fey are some of the big names that have starred in this hit series, with even more seen in season 2. If you’re looking for an interesting, dynamic look at love of all kinds, this is the weekend binge-worthy show for you.

‘The Wilds’

Think of The Wilds as a cross between Gossip Girl and Lost—an Amazon Original that centers around a group of teenage girls who survive a plane crash while traveling to a women’s empowerment conference.

The girls don’t know each other and are very different, stemming from separate walks of life. The extra plot twist is revealed when the girls realize that someone is watching them try and survive - showing viewers that nothing is as it seems on this island.

‘Frank of Ireland’

If you were betting on traveling to the Emerald Isle but COVID got in the way, we’ve got you covered. Frank of Ireland is a comedy written by brothers Brian & Domhnall Gleeson, following the story of an aspiring singer-songwriter in a perpetual state of suspended adolescence.

This entire show takes place under the guise of all of our protagonist’s friends and family begging him to grow up. If you’re after a comedy that will have you in stitches from laughter, Frank of Ireland is the ideal show.

‘The Boys’

Okay, this one is a little longer and would be better suited for a long weekend. If you’re starting to feel sick of all the superhero movies dominating the box office, The Boys is the show for you. Superheroes are the bad guys, and nothing is as it first seems.

While also based on a graphic novel, The Boys breaks away from traditional comic book archetypes and shows us a universe where good is bad and bad is good. You’ll never know who you’re rooting for in this three-season extravaganza—guaranteed to keep you parked on the couch all weekend.

‘Undone’

If you’re looking to have an existential crisis this weekend, look no further than Undone—an animated series about a young woman (Rosa Salazar) who finds herself faced with the ability to travel through time after a car accident. Using pictures and rotoscoping gives the animation an interesting look that often comes across as hyper-realistic.

This two-season story has received warm critical reception over the years and has appeared on several top adult animation rankings. With eight short episodes in each season, it’s the perfect bite-sized watch for your weekend.

‘Homecoming’

Another project by the creator of Mr. Robot comes Homecoming, a tense psychological thriller designed to keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s an adaptation of a popular podcast about a mysterious war veteran facility, starring Julia Roberts and Stephan James unraveling the secrets of the veteran program.

The second season of the show centers around a new character, played by Janelle Monae, and is equally captivating as the first. Homecoming is the perfect watch for fans of twisted settings filled with deception and deceit.

‘Fleabag’

Created by comedic genius Phoebe Waller-Bridge comes Fleabag, a short and snappy two-season comedy about, at its core, grief, love, and relationships with those you care about most.

The second season is especially favored by most, thanks to the lead love interest being played by Andrew Scott.Fleabag is exceptionally witty and takes you through our protagonist’s (played by Waller-Bridge) life, career, relationships with her sister and wider family, and more, all while constantly breaking the fourth wall and being poignantly hilarious.

‘Carnival Row’

Carnival Row is a fantasy fan favorite, with celebrities like Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne playing starring roles. It’s difficult to describe Carnival Row, but the show involves war and a mix of mythical creatures and humans working for victory in this fantasy world.

For fans of something dark, whimsical, and fantastical, and a season 2 on the way, Carnival Row is the show for you—fit with a beautiful world, solid acting, and storytelling to keep you engaged all weekend long.

