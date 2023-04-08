The Wachowski sisters, if nothing else, know how to reach for the stars when making a movie (pun intended). Released sixteen years after their most well-known film, The Matrix, Jupiter Ascending follows an ordinary woman from Earth, Jupiter, played by Mila Kunis. Jupiter is eventually made aware of a world that she didn't even know existed, spanning galaxies and centuries, a world in which she plays an integral part.

To say that Jupiter Ascending was polarizing on release would be an understatement. Ascending had flaws, but even its harshest critics mostly agreed that the story was ambitious, interesting, and engaging. The Wachowskis injected their signature blend of philosophy, action, and social commentary, aspects that mostly work. The same can't be said for Eddie Redmayne, but that's another story. Science fiction is, at its best, boundary-pushing, much like Jupiter Ascending. Here are some films that dared to do the same.

10 '2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Everything about 2001: A Space Odyssey is ambitious. Stanley Kubricks' 2001: A Space Odyssey is one of the most aesthetically recognizable science fiction films ever made. From the geometric corridors of Discovery One to the sinister red glow of HAL 9000's lens, some of the most iconic scenes in cinema are in this film.

The screenplay is equally impressive, written by Stanley Kubrick and legendary sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke. It was meticulously researched, with Clarke and Kubrick interviewing numerous scientists about actual space travel and what real extraterrestrials might appear. The result remains a landmark moment in film history

9 'Ad Astra' (2019)

In Ad Astra, Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) sets out past the known reaches of our solar system in search of his missing father. Stragne energy reading and pulses have been detected, and these pulses threaten all of humanity. The source of the energy is linked to a project that Roy's father, Clifford (Tommy Lee Jones), was in charge of.

The film that follows is an intimate examination of human relationships through the lens of a well-made sci-fi film. Much like in Tarkovsky'sSolaris, attention is placed on the character's thoughts, emotions, and psyches rather than the technologically advanced world they inhabit. Brad Pitt's poignant and sentimental portrayal of a son searching for his father as his father looks for meaning at the expense of his own family, was rightly was nominated for multiple awards.

8 'WALL-E' (2008)

"Ambitious" is likely not the first word that comes to mind when mentioning Pixar's WALL-E. But the plot's simplicity and its child-friendly presentation are merely vehicles for a vision much grander than it appears. Pollution and accumulated trash have left Earth uninhabitable. Little WALL-E is left to clean up the mess as humanity literally runs away from that problems it created.

As cute as the titular robot, WALL-E hides a profoundly resonant and vital message about people and our relation to our planet and technology. Humans, after trashing the earth, have become reliant on tech to clean up our mess and sustain us after leaving it. A stark warning about a potentially bleak future is hidden in a candy-coated Pixar shell: WALL-E is an excellent example of animation as serious art. But don't take our word for it.

7 'Dark City (1998)

Though maybe not as well-known as Ridley Scott or James Cameron, Director Alex Proyas has a strong science fiction filmography. One of his more complex offerings is Dark City, despite bombing at the box office. John Murdoch, with no memory, finds himself accused of multiple murders. What follows is a spiraling search for the truth.

Most of the praise for Dark City is directed at its visuals, and that's well deserved. But Dark City's complex plot looks intently at individuality, identity, and what it means to be human.The truth about the city, the identity of the mysterious Strangers, and Murdoch's desperate search, make this a must-watch for ambitious science fiction fans. With the 25th anniversary of the film falling this year, now is a perfect time to see this unappreciated cyberpunk caper.

6 'Prometheus' (2012)

Ridley Scott will undoubtedly go down as one of the most influential directors of our time, primarily due to his work in the sci-fi genre with Blade Runner and Alien. Long after these two successes, Scott returned to the world he created in Alien with Prometheus.

But fans expecting a return to the claustrophobic corridors of the Nostromo were surprised (and some were disappointed) when Scott took the franchise in a different direction. Prometheus, for better or for worse, is bigger in every sense of the word. The themes are bigger. The sets are bigger. The visuals are a character unto themselves. The Alien universe grew exponentially. Scott might have tried to fit one too many existential crises into this prequel, but his decision to do and try something radically different deserves recognition.

5 'Dune: Part 1' (2021)

Based on the novel of the same name, Dune was once said to be unfilmable, with the book is a complex examination of human development, religion, and political machinations. Famed cult director Alejandro Jodorowsky attempted it in 1974 and was hampered by a massive budget. David Lynch's version was realized, but it was not well received.

But Denis Villeneuve's 2021 Dune manages to not only mix the book's themes into a relatively homogenous whole but does so inside one of the most visually striking films in recent memory. The sand and grit of Arakis look both intimidating and awe-inducing, with all other planets, like the Harkonen and Atreides homeworld, having their own distinct style to contrast.

4 'Solaris' (1972)

Solaris is an outstanding achievement in not just science fiction but in cinematic history. The film from Soviet Russia follows the team at a space station as they descend into an emotional breakdown. Will Kris, a psychologist tasked with evaluating the crew, succumb to the same fate?

Directed by the legendary Andrei Tarkovsky and released in 1972, Solaris follows a more character-driven and emotionally grounded arc than most sci-fi. Tarkovsky felt that most other science fiction films at the time were driven more by the advancement of technology and what that meant for the future, rather than how these scientific advancements might affect us.

3 Akira (1988)

It is hard to understate the importance of Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira. With crisp animation that is now more than 30 years old, it has even been argued that Akira is as important to science fiction as Blade Runner and 2001. And honestly: those arguments are correct, with Akira's fingerprint being all over multiple films on this list and beyond.

It is easy to see that the psychological scars of Hiroshima and Nagasaki remain painful, with the aftermath directly influencing the post-apocalyptic world of Akira. The government in the film, however, is embittered in internal strife, hampering it from seeing that the city of Neo-Tokyo is about to blow up, in more ways than one.

2 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Alex Garland made his directorial debut with the slick sci-fi thriller Ex Machina. Oscar Isaac plays a reclusive tech CEO who, after running a contest with his staff, invites Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) to work on a secret project at his swanky, secluded mansion.

The project involves Caleb running tests on an incredibly lifelike robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander) because apparently no has ever seen Terminator. Ex Machina is bleak and nihilistic, posing questions like, what would a conscious robot look like? Would we even know that that consciousness had been achieved?

1 'A Trip to the Moon (1902)

Created by film pioneer George Melies, A Trip to the Moon is considered the first science fiction film and one of the most ambitious films ever attempted. It featured groundbreaking special effects and a surprisingly sharp satirical story about the scientific community at the time, and colonialism.

But perhaps its most lasting impact comes from its contributions to cinema and film history. Many of the techniques and Melies, from editing to sound and costumes to themes, continue to be used by filmmakers today.

