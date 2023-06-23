American Dad is known for its wilder plots and sometimes wilder characters. The premise of American Dad allows for lots of creativity. IMDb users have ranked each episode of the series across its tenure.

Some episodes lean into the humor that American Dad is known for. Others delve deeper into surprisingly heartwarming or heartbreaking moments. What each of the top-rated episodes have in common is that they each deepen one particular character or the entire ensemble to flesh out what makes this such a fun series to watch.

10 "Great Space Roaster" Season 5, Episode 9

For Roger's birthday, the Smith family comes together to honor his one request, subjecting him to a roast. After Roger takes the jokes seriously, however, he promises to change his life. As usual, he takes things too far and puts the Smiths in mortal peril.

This episode perfectly encapsulates Roger's particular brand of chaos. He truly knows no limits when it comes to pettiness. It's easy to see from the story here how fragile his ego is and how prone it is to bruising.

9 "In Country... Club" Season 6, Episode 1

Stan (Seth MacFarlane) makes Steve (Scott Grimes) participate in a Vietnam War re-enactment when Steve is unable to sing the National Anthem. The experience changes Steve in unexpected way. Stan is also forced to look inward and examine how he influences his son.

The irreverent tone of this episode is one that makes the series so unique. Additionally, watching Stan confront how terrible he can be as a father makes him just a little bit more likable. At the end of the day, this is Steve's journey, and it's hard not to sympathize with him by the end of the story.

8 "Dope and Faith" Season 3, Episode 3

Stan tries to convert his new atheist friend to Christianity by putting him increasingly dangerous situations. Things don't go according to Stan's plan. Steve also gets caught up in gang activity as he pretends to be a part of the Harry Potter universe.

This episode gets to the heart of who Stan is as a character. His best intentions have sometimes disastrous consequences for those he loves most. This episode features Stan at his best and at his worst. Thankfully, he comes away having learned the right lesson, that it's best to let everyone live their own lives.

7 "The Vacation Goo" Season 3, Episode 1

This episode reveals that Stan hasn't taken his family on a single family vacation in years. Instead, he has put them in a coma-like state where the family experiences vivid dreams that they have actually gone on a trip. When the Smiths go on a real vacation, chaos ensues.

What makes this episode so charming is that it focuses on what makes the Smiths so lovable, as dysfunctional as they are. This is a case of Stan being forced to face the consequences of his actions, in this case resorting to cannibalism after neglecting his family. The fact that the events of this episode are never mentioned again illustrates just who the Smiths are.

6 "Lost in Space" Season 9, Episode 18

This episode focuses on Jeff Fischer, and the fact that he finds himself surrounded by aliens on a spaceship. He's been apart from his family after being tricked by Roger. Now, he needs to find his way home.

What makes this episode so endearing is watching Jeff do the massive amount of internal work he needs to do to earn Hayley's love. Watching him recognize all the ways he has fallen short makes him deeply human. He makes the choice to be a better man, and he's more lovable for it.

5 "Tearjerker" Season 4, Episode 10

American Dad does James Bond complete with Bond-esque villains. Roger plays a killer movie producer who kidnaps celebrities and replaces them with robots who can't act. It's down to Stan to reign Roger in.

This is a hilarious parody of a beloved franchise. The episode demonstrates the relationship between Stan and Roger, and how they're always chasing each other. They're each other's anti-heroes which is what makes their dynamic so powerful.

4 "For Whom the Sleigh Bell Tolls" Season 6, Episode 8

After Stan and Steve accidentally shoot and kill Santa Claus, they must work to evade him when he comes back to life. This resurrected Santa is hell-bent on seeking revenge against the entire Smith family. Along the way, Stan is compelled to accept that Jeff is in fact a part of this family.

This is one of American Dad's best Christmas episodes, combining action and humor. It also solidifies the Smith's new family dynamic, now that Jeff has been accepted as one of their own. The fact that the Smiths have to rely on each other to survive makes them stronger.

3 "The Two Hundred" Season 13, Episode 10

Stan journeys through a post-apocalyptic wasteland to find his family after The Blast, a world-ending event. Along the way, he relays to anyone who will listen the story of how he obtained each of his many tattoos. The pieces start slowly coming together as this new reality takes shape.

There are so many parts of this story that work to make it one of the series' most popular episodes. While the twists and turns may not be as wild as The 100, they come together in a surprisingly heartwarming way. Watching all of Roger's personalities converge at once also feels like the pinnacle of a story seasons in the making.

2 "Rabbit Ears" Season 14, Episode 4

This episode features Stan acquiring a secondhand TV and becoming obsessed with a 1960s TV show. Stan's reality becomes skewed as he's unable to tell the difference between his life and the show. Roger takes on the personality of a baby, and pulls the Smith's focus to him.

The jarring revelation that American Dad is a show within a show, featuring a family that is trapped within the TV is a dark turn for this otherwise comedic series. This is a twist worthy of stories like The Truman Show, with an equally unsettling commentary about the perils of mass surveillance.

1 "Rapture's Delight" Season 6, Episode 9

American Dad takes on the end of the world, as Stan and Francine have to navigate being left behind during The Rapture. As the world devolves into a hellscape, Stan is roped into fighting the Anti-Christ with Jesus himself. The ending has interesting and startling implications for the rest of the series.

Since Stan is someone who uses his religion as a hammer of sorts in his daily life, it's at least a little bit satisfying to see him have to put his faith into action when he can no longer just talk about it. Ultimately, this episode is a love story, proving how much Stan and Francine are meant to each other. Stan doesn't waste his chance at redemption, and proves that for all his faults, he's always willing to fight for those he loves most.

