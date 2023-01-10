The recent release of A Man Called Otto may be the most recent example of Hollywood borrowing a story from international cinema, but it is certainly not the first. While many would argue that all stories, in a sense, are remakes, re-inventions, or re-imaginings to some degree, the American film industry – through not only its remakes but its reboots and endless sequels – has developed a reputation for rip-offs.

While plenty of remakes have earned such disdainful reception, there have been quite a few that honor the stories they were based on, showing respect for what they achieved while expanding certain elements where necessary. From remakes of Scandinavian comedies to Oscar-winning adaptations of Asian crime thrillers, these films prove that a remake isn't always a terrible thing.

‘A Man Called Otto’ (2022)

Tom Hanks’ recent comedy-drama is the latest in a long line of American pictures to find inspiration overseas. Following a grumpy widower whose cold exterior towards his neighbors slowly cracks to showcase the kind-hearted, compassionate man he is deep down, A Man Called Otto is a good-natured dramedy with Hanks’ trademark charm setting the tone.

Inspired by the success of the Swedish black comedy-drama A Man Called Ove (and the 2012 novel of that name), the American remake replicates the broad strokes of the story but opted to remove the film's much darker elements. While that does rob the remake of some of the story's poignance, both films excel as uplifting and heartfelt tales of lonely people learning to love life again.

‘True Lies’ (1994)

While it may be one of James Cameron’s lesser-known films today, True Lies was a notable 90s hit as an action-comedy spy movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. It follows a spy who leads a double life, appearing to his family as a simple computer salesman while actually working for a top-secret counterterrorism unit of the government.

It was based on the similarly ridiculous story of La Totale!, a French comedy from 1991. With its silly tone, cartoonish yet creative action sequences, and Schwarzenegger’s starring performance, True Lies was a box office hit earning over $370 million to become the third-highest-grossing movie of 1994.

‘Twelve Monkeys’ (1995)

An adaptation of the 1962 French featurette La Jetée, Terry Gilliam’s gritty sci-fi drama Twelve Monkeys became both a critical and commercial success upon release. The gripping thriller follows James Cole (Bruce Willis), a prisoner from a post-apocalyptic future sent back in time to uncover the mystery of the deadly virus that wiped out humanity and the group who released it.

Twelve Monkeys refined the time travel dynamics of La Jetée and spruced up the action to become a moody cult classic of sci-fi entertainment. La Jetée on the other hand, is a thoroughly compelling 28-minute composed mostly of still images, an approach which bears its own haunting aesthetic. Both of which are must-watch films for all sci-fi diehards.

‘The Ring’ (2002)

Hollywood has adapted, remade, and even blatantly stolen countless foreign horror concepts to re-model for American audiences, usually with disastrous results. One of the rare exceptions was 2002’s The Ring, a remake of the 1998 Japanese horror film Ringu which centers on a cursed videotape where people die seven days after viewing it.

In the U.S. remake, Naomi Watts plays Rachel, a journalist who investigates the death of her niece’s friend and uncovers the creepy mystery of the tape. The film became a horror hit of the 2000s, spawning two sequels and paving the way for several other Japanese horror movies to be remade in America.

‘Godzilla’ (2014)

While it wasn't Hollywood's first attempt at adapting the legendary kaiju to an American setting, 2014's Godzilla did prove to be a notable hit. With just enough emotional groundwork done to keep the mega monster movie anchored, Gareth Edwards sought to capture Godzilla in all of his glorious might and largely succeeded.

As a bona fide cinematic icon, Godzilla has a very well-documented history in Japanese cinema, spanning as far back as the 1950s. The 2014 film wasn't just a pulsating blockbuster that honored that history, it also served as the introduction to Legendary Pictures' 'MonsterVerse' which has seen a number of the famous kaiju make the transition to Hollywood with spellbinding results.

‘Scent of a Woman’ (1992)

Revered as one of the definitive dramas of the 1990s, Scent of a Woman is most well known for Al Pacino's flawless and powerful performance as a blind war veteran which earned him his first ever Academy Award. The film focuses on a preparatory school student who takes a job assisting Pacino's Lt. Col. Frank Slade over Thanksgiving weekend which involves an unexpected trip to New York City.

The famous film was based on a 1971 Italian Picture of the same name (Profumo di donna in Italian), which followed a Captain and his aide who journey to Naples. While the American remake was nominated for four Oscars and was significantly elevated by Pacino's terrific performance, both films are well-told stories of lost souls finding a way to go on.

‘The Birdcage’ (1996)

Based on the 1978 French-Italian film La Cage aux Folles (which was itself based on a play), The Birdcage is a hilarious social comedy about an openly gay nightclub owner, Armand (Robin Williams), and his drag queen partner, Albert (Nathan Lane) who is the star of his show. Their happy life is uprooted when Armand's son announces he is engaged to the daughter of a conservative senator, leading Armand and Albert to pose as a straight couple when they host a dinner for the two families.

The performances made the adaptation a smash hit in the states, with Hank Azaria and Gene Hackman just as funny as the two stars throughout. Both The Birdcage and La Cage aux Folles, in addition to being fantastic comedy hits, deserve credit for their positive depiction of same-sex love which was years ahead of its time.

‘The Magnificent Seven’ (1960)

With its immortal soundtrack and wonderful ensemble cast, The Magnificent Seven is fondly remembered as one of America’s greatest and most rousing Western epics. It follows a band of gunslingers who unite to defend a poor Mexican village suffering at the hands of the ruthless bandits who raid them.

The film was a direct copy of Akira Kurosawa’s iconic masterpiece Seven Samurai which centered on a similar story set in feudal Japan. While the American remake was initially disappointing at the domestic box office, it became profitable due to its popularity in Europe and has since become a beloved classic of the Western genre.

‘Some Like it Hot’ (1959)

One of America’s most celebrated comedies, Some Like It Hot follows two musicians who dress up as women and join an all-girls band to escape New York after witnessing a mob hit. Coming from esteemed director Billy Wilder, the film has endured as a comedy classic for decades and is now widely regarded as one of the best films of the genre ever made.

It is a little known fact however that it was largely inspired by Fanfares of Love, a West German film from 1951 following two struggling musicians who dress up as women for better career opportunities. The U.S. version proved to be an example of a remake exceeding its predecessor thanks to its snappy dialogue and excellent comedic performances from Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis, and Marilyn Monroe.

RELATED: 10 Essential Billy Wilder Movies Every Serious Film Fan Should Watch

‘The Departed’ (2006)

As the film that finally earned Martin Scorsese an Oscar for Best Director, The Departed is one of the filmmaker’s greatest and most defining pictures. The Boston-set crime thriller centers on a gripping cat-and-mouse game between an undercover police informant in the Irish Mob and the mob’s own mole inside the force.

Scorsese took the idea from Internal Affairs, a Hong Kong crime thriller from 2002, while also imbuing his remake with some inspiration from the real-life Boston Walter Hill Gang. In addition to netting Scorsese his first Best Director Oscar, the film went on to win another three Academy Awards including the Oscar for Best Picture.

