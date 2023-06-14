The American Film Institute takes great pride in curating lists that celebrate excellence in cinema. They compiled a collection of the greatest 100 films to celebrate their 10th anniversary, and these are the top 10 American films featured in the television special AFI's 100 Years in 2007.

So, which movies made the cut? From musicals to dramas to mysteries, the best ones span several genres. A cowardly lion, a famous boxer, and a media mogul are among the iconic characters that stand out from the rest. These are among the best American films of all time.

10 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

"Toto, I have a feeling we're not in Kanas anymore." Dorothy and her little dog are carried off by a twister to the magical land of OZ in the classic musical The Wizard of Oz. The iconic film has thrilled viewers for eight decades and continues to charm to this day.

It has an amazing ensemble cast featuring Judy Garland, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr, and Ray Bolger (as Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, and The Cowardly Lion). The movie earned five Academy Award nominations (taking home the 1940 Oscar for Best Original Song and Best Original Score). The Wizard of Oz is an enduring classic.

9 'Vertigo' (1958)

Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo is one of the best film noir thrillers in the game. It follows the story of a San Francisco detective who retired after an incident in the line of duty left him afflicted with a fear of heights and vertigo. James Stewart and Kim Novak co-star and have an undeniable chemistry that jumps off the screen.

It's considered a masterpiece by Hitchcock fans, and Stewart's turn as John "Scottie" Ferguson makes Vertigo one of his most iconic movies. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Art Direction and Best Sound. While it didn't win an Oscar, it's a timeless mystery that's worth a watch.

8 'Schindler's List' (1993)

There are few movies that capture the hearts of viewers, and Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List is one of the most powerful World War II films in cinematic history. The plot centers around a factory owner who protects Jewish workers by hiring them in German-occupied Poland.

Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Kingsley give outstanding performances in this film that dominated the 1994 Academy Awards with twelve Oscar nominations. Schindler's List took home seven Oscars (including Best Picture and Best Director). It's an epic film that should be on everyone's must-watch list.

7 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

The classic film Lawrence of Arabia highlights the life of English officer T.E. Lawrence. It's a highly influential movie about the man who united the Arab tribes to fight the Turks during World War I. Directed by Robert Bolt and Michael Wilson, it's one of the most notable biopics of the 20th century.

Peter O'Toole stars as Lawrence in a groundbreaking performance that is considered to be one of the best movie heroes of all time, according to the AFI. This is one of those flicks that everyone should see at least once in their life (though some critics question its historical accuracy).

6 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

"Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn." The iconic line spoken by Rett Butler to Scarlet O'Hara is one of the most famous scenes from Gone with the Wind. Set during the Civil War, it follows the story of a spoiled southern belle (played shrewdly by Vivien Leigh) and a profiteer (portrayed by Clarke Gable) in the Reconstruction period.

While the movie hasn't aged well in modern times (HBO Max removed it from the platform for depicting painful stereotypes), it won eight Oscars at the 1940 Academy Awards. Directed by Victor Fleming, George Cukor, and Sam Wood, the movie is a snapshot of a dark and antiquated time in American history.

5 'Singin' In The Rain' (1952)

When it comes to musicals, it doesn't get much better than Singin' in the Rain. Set in 1920s Hollywood, Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O'Connor sing and dance their way through this beloved film about the transition from silent film to "talkies."

Directed by Stanley Donen (the man behind Funny Face) and Kelly, the film was nominated for two Oscars but didn't take home a statue. Regardless, it's a classic movie that stands the test of time. Who could forget the iconic moment with Kelly swinging on a lamppost in the rain?

4 'Raging Bull' (1980)

Robert De Niro kills it as boxer Jake LaMotta (known for his temper) in the classic biopic Raging Bull. Director Martin Scorsese loves covering gritty characters; this film is one of his best. It earned eight Academy Award nominations and won two Oscars for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Film Editing.

The supporting cast does an amazing job (Joe Pesci and Cathy Moriarty give standout performances). From the realistic depiction of boxing to the top-notch acting, it's no wonder Raging Bull is considered one of the best films of 1980. This one should be required viewing for movie buffs.

3 'Casablanca' (1942)

One of the most romantic films of all time, Casablanca does not disappoint. An American café owner in French Morocco is forced to decide if he will help his ex-lover and her wanted husband to escape the Nazis. Directed by Michael Curtiz (who also directed The Adventures of Robin Hood), it's must-see entertainment.

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman give smoldering performances as star-crossed lovers. The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won three Oscars (Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Writing). Casablanca deserves all the accolades and still holds up eight decades later.

2 'The Godfather' (1972)

Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather was a box-office sensation upon its release. It tells the story of the head of a mafia family, Don Vito Corleone, who hands his empire over to his youngest son. Based on the novel of the same name by Mario Puzo, it's an important piece of cinema.

Marlon Brando gives the performance of his career alongside Al Pacino and James Caan. The movie won three Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role. Between the stunning cinematography and the amazing storytelling, The Godfather is edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

1 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Citizen Kane marked the directorial debut of Orson Wells, who also starred in the film. The plot centers on the life of Charles Foster Kane (portrayed by Wells), a newspaper magnate. A reporter is assigned to decipher Kane's dying words and uncovers a complicated man's rise and fall before death.

Winner of the 1942 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, Citizen Kane is one of the most revered movies of all time. Critics and fans agree that this film's contribution to the art of movie-making made an indelible mark. With themes covering power, corruption, and vanity, it's a story for the ages.

