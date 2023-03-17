"Americana" is often defined as the collection of pieces considered important to the history of the United States. It might be a fancy term for "American culture," but Americana has more to do with sensibilities and iconography. Any collection of things that speaks to American history, ancestry, legacy, and heritage is considered Americana.

Thus, Americana can often be found in cinematic works throughout history. From classic films about the struggles during the Great Depression to modern offerings dealing with tradition's role in an increasingly modern world, these movies capture Americana perfectly, becoming as iconic as the elements they are portraying.

1 'The Grapes of Wrath' (1940)

John Ford's adaptation of John Steinbeck's 1939 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Grapes of Wrath is widely considered among the best films in cinematic history. The film tells the story of the Joad family, who lose their farm during the Great Depression and become migrant workers on their way to California.

Both the film and novel received universal acclaim, with particular praise for their jarring and realistic depiction of the Joad family's hardships. The Grapes of Wrath is now considered a classic, a perfect film to summarize a tragic but pivotal moment in American history.

2 'East of Eden' (1955)

The iconic James Dean, cinema's eternal bad boy, is a prominent symbol of American culture thanks to his brief but meaningful time in Hollywood. Elia Kazan's 1955 period drama East of Eden, also based on an acclaimed Steinbeck novel, follows a young man and his complicated relationships with his family, especially his deeply religious father.

East of Eden is a classic of American cinema. The exploration of generational conflict and familial dynamics against the rich backdrop of World War I America are among the film's prevalent topics, making it an insightful and striking portrayal of American culture at a pivotal moment in the nation's history.

3 'Giant' (1956)

Dean would star in another seminal film in American cinema, George Stevens' 1956 Western Giant. The actor co-stars opposite Rock Hudson and Elizabeth Taylor in a story about the volatile love triangle between a wealthy rancher, his socialite wife, and an ambitious young ranch hand.

Giant is an epic portrayal of the male-dominated Texan culture in 1920s America. Sweeping and arresting, the film also serves as a refreshingly honest look into the increasingly troubled dynamics between Southerners and Mexican-Americans, an issue that feels more relevant now than ever.

4 'Hud' (1963)

Paul Newman stars in arguably his most iconic role in Martin Ritt's 1963 revisionist Western Hud. Newman stars as the title character, the selfish and cunning son of a cattle rancher who fights for the ranch's control against his father during the outbreak of a hoof-and-mouth disease that threatens their livelihoods.

In many ways, Hud is a film that speaks to the American Dream's inherently selfish and all-consuming nature. Hud Bannon is an antihero for the ages, becoming an unlikely role model and effigy for the counterculture of the 60s, with audiences embracing and rooting for his decidedly amoral nature.

5 'The Last Picture Show' (1971)

Peter Bogdanovich's 1971 coming-of-age drama The Last Picture Show stars an ensemble including Jeff Bridges, Cloris Leachman, Ellen Burstyn, and Cybill Shepherd. The plot centers on two high school best friends living in a declining Texas town who ponder their future as they approach graduation.

Like many of the best coming-of-age movies, The Last Picture Show focuses on the uncertainty of the future and the complicated struggle into adulthood. The challenging and forgotten life in small-town America plays a central role in the story, with the characters fighting to escape their dying town but knowing their opportunities are scarce at best.

6 'American Graffiti' (1973)

Goerge Lucas' breakthrough film, the 1973 coming-of-age comedy-drama American Graffiti, remains a highly influential entry into the teen genre. The plot consists of several vignettes centering on teenagers living one last night of adventures in the summer of 1962's California.

American Graffiti is among cinema's all-time best and most accurate depictions of adolescence. Moreover, it captures a very specific time in Americana, showcasing the cruising culture and the rise of rock n' roll in the early 60s. Timeless and melancholic, American Graffiti is a thematic bridge between the "classic" America of the 50s and the subversive years of the 60s.

7 'Nashville' (1975)

Robert Altman's timeless classic Nashville stars a massive ensemble and follows multiple key characters heavily involved with the country and gospel music scene as they prepare for and perform in a gala concert. The large cast includes Shelley Duvall, Ned Beatty, Keith Carradine, Ronee Blakley, and Lily Tomlin.

Widely considered Altman's masterpiece, Nashville is a perfect and incisive reflection of its time, offering a decisive portrayal of American politics through the lens of country music. The film heavily revolves around the construct of fame and its influence on US culture, suggesting that society and its individuals are part of an ongoing and non-stopping charade that remains indifferent to everything happening off-stage. Nashville's brilliance is as palpable and relevant now as it was in 1975, confirming its status as a cinematic masterpiece.

8 'Field of Dreams' (1989)

Kevin Costner stars in the 1989 sports fantasy drama Field of Dreams. The story concerns a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield and attracts the ghosts of legendary baseball players. The late Ray Liotta also stars alongside Amy Madigan and James Earl Jones.

Baseball is as integral to the fabric of American culture as the Statue of Liberty, and Field of Dreams is a love letter to the sport. The film might be overly sentimental in its portrayal of Americana, but it's still a heartfelt and occasionally insightful look into the country's deep and reciprocal relationship with baseball.

9 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Few films are as shamelessly American as Robert Zemeckis' epic drama Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks stars as the titular character, a well-meaning but slow-witted Alabaman man who lives a life of adventure, unwittingly achieving fame and success.

Forrest Gump is the overly positive side of the American Dream, a film that suggests everything is possible if people just try. The movie received acclaim upon release but has aged poorly, with many modern critics condemning its simplicity and saccharine tone. Yet, Forrest will always appeal to many people, thus confirming its status as an American icon; many will always view it as the ultimate celebration of Americana, even as others decry it as an artificial attempt at American glory.

10 'Pleasantville' (1998)

Tobey Maguire and Reese Witherspoon lead a cast of veterans, including Joan Allen, William H. Macy, and Jeff Daniels, in the 1999 fantasy comedy Pleasantville. The plot centers on two siblings trapped in Pleasantville, a 1950s family show that upholds the idea of "traditional American values."

Subversive, clever, and profound, Pleasantville is among the 90s' most underrated masterpieces. The film is both an ode to and a scathing critique of 1950s Americana, contrasting the ideas of what mainstream audiences believe life in the 1950s was like with what it was actually like. The result is a brilliant examination of society that respects American culture while still acknowledging its flaws.

