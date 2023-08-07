Following aspiring models vying to get a chance to win the then-coveted title, America's Next Top Model had — for the longest time — enjoyed a reasonable amount of success. It was once a popular and highly regarded reality competition program until audiences revisited some of the show's earlier seasons and discovered everything incredibly offensive and wrong with the reality series. The show Tyra Banks hosted and created back in 2003 received long-overdue criticism for its problematic and controversial moments from the first until the last season.

America's Next Top Model has been heavily criticized not only for the comments made by the judges but also for how it harshly treated its contestants, resulting in the once-successful reality series never seeing the light of day again. But while the show has long been considered dead for not aging fairly well — without producing many or any successful models, as it ought to — America's Next Top Model has had its fair share of "next-level fierce" moments, too.

If there’s one thing the show has done right, it’s some of the photoshoots that have "smized" their way into television history forever. After all, over five years after the show concluded in 2018, it's perhaps the right time for some "pot ledom" refreshers, no matter how problematic the show has turned out to be. And to give time to appreciate the contestants that made the show somehow bearable from its first to 24th cycles, here are some of the best photoshoots for each cycle of America’s Next Top Model that served as the program's saving grace.

Cycle 24: Haunted Mansion

Image via VH1

Cycle 24 was a considerably fierce season — thanks in large part to Khrystyana Kazakova and Jeana Turner — but the American Horror Story-inspired photoshoot was one for the books. Unfortunately, most of the contestants failed to capture the sinister essence of the challenge, but Khrystyana and Jeana proved that they are to be looked out for. Sadly, though Liz Harlan provided a stellar performance in the challenge, the contestant decided to leave the competition after a heated exchange with some of the girls, opting to prioritize her mental well-being over anything else.

Cycle 23: Supermarket Avant-Garde

Image via VH1

The judging panel underwent some changes during Cycle 23. Rita Ora replaced Tyra for this season, with Ashley Graham, Drew Elliott, and Law Roach joining her. Despite being a lackluster season with more video shoot challenges than actual photoshoots, the contestants more than made up for Cycle 23's failure to preserve the high fashion nature of previous cycles. The Episode 5 avant-grade-themed challenge was perhaps the only time the season actually adhered to its predecessor's original format.

Cycle 22: Lookalike Editorial With Dogs

Image via The CW

Photographed by Asia's Next Top Model judge Yu Tsai, the models had to pose with breeds of dogs that best resembled their facial features. All the eliminated contestants returned to Episode 9 for a chance to compete again. In the end, Dustin McNeer received praise for finally coming out of his shell and was given another chance to win Season 22 of America's Next Top Model (also called ANTM). Nyle DiMarco, on the other hand, won the episode's first call-out.

Cycle 21: Photoshoot at Gyeongbokgung Palace

Image via The CW

The remaining contestants went to South Korea to continue their journey toward becoming America's Next Top Model. Lenox Tillman showcased her modeling prowess, blending perfectly in the Land of the Morning Calm's exquisite palace. Keith Carlos won the challenge, which gave him an upper hand by eventually winning the entire season.

Cycle 20: Splashing Body Paint

Image via The CW

In the show, being a "no-neck monster" was a modeling faux pas worse than a crime. And Jourdan Miller, the eventual winner of ANTM's first Guys & Girls season, appeared to have taken careful notes.

Cycle 19: Warrior Princesses at Dunn’s River Fall

Image via The CW

The College Edition of ANTM was a season full of dramatic run-ins, but the ladies also demonstrated their ability to slay photoshoots. Tyra photographed the contestants as they posed to embody different nature-related themes. Leila Goldkhul won the episode, receiving praise for her striking photo that tells a compelling story.

Cycle 18: Silk Dresses With Silkworms

Image via The CW

The British Invasion season was an exciting piece of television, considering two groups with differing cultures joining together. In the end, American Laura LaFrate joined English fashion model Sophie Summer in the finals and has notably contributed one of the season's best photos from one episode to another. In this episode, Laura's photo was simply a chef-d'oeuvre. While clad in a silk gown surrounded by silkworms, the Cycle 18 contestant provided high fashion and editorial. Sophie ultimately prevailed in the competition, but Laura was certainly a tough competitor.

Cycle 17: Ancient Olympian Athletes

Image via The CW

Called the All-Stars season, various fan favorites returned to compete once again, including Isis King, Alexandria Everett, Angelea Preston, Lisa D'Amato, and Allison Harvard. Though the season had some exceptionally weird photoshoot themes (from creating signature hot dogs to posing on a salad bowl), the Episode 10 challenge was the icing on the cake. In the season's earlier episodes, it felt like the models were not given a chance to do what they're all actually good at: modeling. But Episode 10, which was photographed by ANTM veteran judge Nigel Barker, was one of the show's best photoshoots and, overall, the season's greatest. The models were required to embody ancient Olympic sports, and Laura Kirkpatrick's astonishing photograph put her ahead of the pack.

Cycle 16: Landfill Couture

Image via The CW

The release of Cycle 16 was when ANTM was still in its prime. The succeeding seasons were pretty subpar compared to usual, though they managed to generate a fair amount of views until Cycle 24 aired. The 16th cycle of the show was the epitome of how ANTM should be (or used to be). A season full of magnificent photoshoots — complete with contestants that are way too good in their field — choosing the best in this season was beyond difficult. But although we can name other episodes that can be included in this list, Episode 8's couture in a landfill shoot was creative, original, inventive, and whimsical all together. Wearing ensembles designed by Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco, the models were able to strike awe-inspiring poses in spite of their surroundings.

Cycle 15: Fallen Angels

Image via The CW

Similar to Cycle 16, the 15th cycle of the modeling competition show had some iconic photoshoots in its arsenal. From underwater beauty shots and a lucha libre-inspired theme to modelli folli and marble statues coming to life, choosing a photoshoot that tells a story would be the best course of action. In this photoshoot, the models were asked to convey different emotions. Ann Ward, the season's eventual winner, was a force to be reckoned with. And in this photoshoot, embodying "longing," the 6'2" model was able to encapsulate the overwhelming and melancholic emotion through her point of view. Both Chelsey Hersley and Kayla Ferrel were also successful in accurately portraying their respective stories.

Cycle 14: Era-Descent Couture

Image via The CW

There's something eerie yet splendid about this photoshoot, and Krista White — as is the case in the season's other episodes — delivered a hauntingly marvelous photograph. Raina Hein, though called out for "relying on pretty," was able to snag second place, which catapulted her into the grand finale. Krista won the competition with four "best photos" under her belt.

Cycle 13: Beauty Shots With Fabric

Image via The CW

This challenge was a battle of "smize," and Brittany Markert, Erin Wagner, Jennifer An, and Nicole Fox devoured the photoshoot while donning only scarves. Regrettably, Cycle 13 — a 5' 7" and under edition — was perhaps only remembered for Tyra's insensitive decision to make the girls portray mixed heritages, even going so far as to paint their faces dark. All the contestants, especially the top four, were splendid nonetheless.

Cycle 12: Exotic Birds

Image via The CW

Cycle 12 was the world's introduction to Allison Harvard's odd and bizarre world. While the fan-favorite was nothing short of amazing and talented, considering her "robbed" twice in the competition (she joined Cycle 17, All-Stars) was a major insult to Teyona Anderson, who had proven all season long how deserving she was to win the competition. Episode 12's Brazilian jungle-inspired photoshoot saw the girls dressed as exotic birds, and — shocking absolutely no one — Allison was able to evoke the theme's strange intent.

Cycle 11: Windmill Couture

Image via The CW

Posing on a countryside backdrop, complete with an avant-garde-like ensemble, the top four — McKey Sullivan, Samantha Potter, Lio Tipton, and Marjorie Conrad — all performed reasonably well, with McKey and Lio (then called Analeigh) making it to the top two. While Samantha and Marjorie did well in the challenge, one contestant had to go, and considering their struggles to deliver one good photo, the judges ultimately decided to send the latter home. Cycle 11 had its fair share of exceptional photoshoots as well, including the hot air balloon couture, fierce eyes above water, and mod-style natural disasters. However, the penultimate challenge got even better with its perfectly chosen antiquated-looking background that complements the model's contrasting modernized, dramatic look.

Cycle 10: Fuerza Bruta

Image via The CW

Cycle 10's Episode 7 was widely regarded as one of the strangest ANTM photoshoots, as the models were required to pose over a mylar sheet — with water, no less — from the off-Broadway production of Fuerza Bruta. However, though considerably weird, the models were able to produce one of the season's great sets of images, with Fatima Siad, Anya Kop, and Katarzyna Dolinska managing to earn praise from the judges by creating ethereal photos out of the odd, neck-breaking concept.

Cycle 9: Great Wall of China Warriors

Image via The CW

Even though Tyra has been embroiled in many ANTM-related controversies over the years, there is no denying she's a talented woman — and that would have been much appreciated had she not made some problematic choices. In Episode 12 of Cycle 9, where the models flew to Beijing for the show's final episodes, the final four — Saleisha Stowers, Chantal Jones, Jenah Doucette, and Bianca Golden — were asked to pose on the Great Wall for a warrior-themed photoshoot photographed by Tyra herself.

Cycle 8: Candy-Coated Photoshoot

Image via The CW

Cycle 8 had some stunning photoshoots throughout 12 episodes, but there's something campy, fierce, and high fashion about the candy-coated nude photoshoot in Episode 3. Apart from capturing the playful spirit of the photoshoot, Brittany Hatch was also able to catch the attention of the judges and won best photo of the week. The late actress and model Jael Strauss made it to the second call-out, while Sarah VonderHaar placed third. Though the season's eventual winner, Jaslene Gonzalez, struggled during the challenge, apparently for losing her "spicy," her photograph was also good, albeit far from the fierceness the top three delivered.

Cycle 7: Circus Freaks

Image via The CW

The seventh cycle of ANTM had some questionable photoshoot challenges, to say the least. However, the circus freak-themed photoshoot was one of Cycle 7's redeeming qualities. By perfectly portraying the peculiar and uncanny gist of the photoshoot's theme, CariDee English (as the elephant woman) and Eugena Washington (as the bird lady) were lauded for their impressive performances. Other standouts are A.J. Stewart's cannibal woman, Michelle and Amanda Babin's Siamese twins, and Melrose Bickerstaff's old lady.

Cycle 6: Swarovski Crystals

Image via UPN

For the second episode of Cycle 6, the models had to pose in Swarovski crystals. Not only did almost all the models do well in the challenge, but the first call-out, Nnenna Agba, looked delicate, stunning, and subsequently expensive.

Cycle 5: Country Couture

Image via UPN

In Episode 3 of Cycle 5, Nicole Linkletter and Coryn Woitel rose to the top after flawlessly surviving the week's challenge. Although Cassandra Whitehead hated her makeover so much and was one of the girls who left the competition for that reason alone, she managed to obtain first call-out for her remarkable photograph. And though it took some of us years to realize there's something radically wrong with ANTM — and that Cassandra had been right for leaving all along — ANTM's extreme makeovers used to be one of the show's "defining" aspects.

Cycle 4: Animals for Lubriderm/Posing With Crocodile

Image via UPN

All the contestants did well in Episode 9 of Cycle 4, but Kahlen Rondot's portrayal of springbok placed her at the top. Though the "model" crocodile was slaying it, Kahlen's natural talent for modeling matched the animal's energy. Posing alongside a crocodile for a Lubriderm campaign, Naima Mora — the season's winner — was tasked with portraying a cheetah, while Christina served as the ostrich.

Cycle 3: Beauty Shot With Tarantula and Verragio Diamonds

Image via UPN

Cycle 3 demonstrated that ANTM's production enjoyed exploiting people's traumas, vulnerabilities, and phobias in order to advance the show's narrative — and Cycle 3, unfortunately, was not the reality competition's last. Eva Marcille (then Eva Pigford) was terrified of having to pose with a tarantula for a beauty shot for Verragio diamonds. Despite her fear, she managed to create an unforgettable photograph alongside Yaya Dacosta and Amanda Swafford's equally note-worthy photos. Cycle 3 also marked the beginning of ANTM's massive popularity. And while the season did not provide many iconic photoshoots, the beauty shot alone became so iconic that Eva returned for Cycle 24 to pose with Cycle 24 contestants in another photoshoot with live tarantulas.

Cycle 2: High Fashion Beauty Shots

Image via UPN

Yoanna House's finale beauty shot would definitely rank among the top ANTM photos in the eyes of avid fans. Her smize and her beauty radiated so much that it is still widely regarded as ANTM's greatest photo to date; it's one of those images that just speaks to you. But despite the photo's remarkable and iconic mark in the show's history, the Verona Arena photoshoot was the season's faithful nod to high fashion. Featuring designs by Gucci, Max Mara, Dior, Burberry, and Giorgio Armani, Yoanna and Shandi Sullivan quickly secured their spots in the finals.

Cycle 1: Beauty Shots with Snakes

Image via UPN

This is the season that kicked it all off — the season that started the whole "Wanna Be on Top?" craze. And what better way to start the inaugural season than by going all in? In Cycle 1's third episode, the models were asked to pose alongside snakes. Shannon Stewart, Elyse Sewell, and Adrianne Curry — the first ANTM winner — clearly dominated the challenge, but Shannon's fiery, expressive, and arresting photograph was simply the season's best (if not the entire show's greatest).