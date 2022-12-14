Christmas movies are often saccharine and romantic, featuring overly attractive protagonists who find love amidst the tinsel. Not so with this collection of bizarre flicks from around the world that flip the Christmas trope on its head.

If you’re bored with the usual festive fare, then these weird movies are definitely worth watching. Featuring an assortment of Martians, devils, bounty hunters, and Nazis, they’ll keep you well and truly entertained over the holidays.

‘Elves’ (1989)

Image via Action International Pictures

In this low-budget American horror film, Kirsten (Julie Austin) and her friends accidentally summon an ancient demonic Christmas elf when they perform an ‘Anti-Christmas’ pagan ritual in the woods. Unbeknownst to the teens, the elf is part of a Neo-Nazi plot hellbent on carrying out Hitler’s plan to create the master race.

But there’s a twist! Turns out Hitler really wanted to create human-elf hybrids. And another twist! Kirsten is the last remaining pure-blood Aryan virgin in the world. Enter Mike McGavin (Dan Haggerty), a down-on-his-luck alcoholic ex-cop who has volunteered to play Santa Claus at a local department store. This renegade Santa is the only one that can stop the Nazi onslaught. Is the plot absurd? Absolutely, which makes Elves all the more entertaining.

‘Santa Claus’ (1959)

Image via K. Gordon Murray Presents

A space-dwelling Santa Claus (José Elías Moreno) battles a demon called Pitch sent to Earth by the Devil (José Luis Aguirre ‘Trotsky’) with the express intention of ruining Christmas by murdering Santa and making children do evil things.

Aided by his trusty assistant Merlin the Magician (Armando Arriola), this Mexican fantasy movie features dancing dolls, dream powder, magical keys, and mechanical reindeer and cranks the bizarre factor up to 11. Alternatively titled Santa Claus vs. The Devil, an English-dubbed version was released in 1960, especially for American audiences.

‘Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny’ (1972)

Image via R & S Film Enterprises Inc.

Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny’s flimsy plot shouldn’t dissuade you from watching this ridiculous American musical fantasy film in which Santa (Jay Ripley) crash-lands on a Florida beach. Waking to find his reindeer missing, he telepathically recruits local children to bring him animals—including a man in a gorilla suit—to pull his sleigh back to the North Pole.

And the titular Ice Cream Bunny? It appears at the end of the film, driving an antique fire engine after being summoned by the children’s dog, Rebel. Weird doesn’t even begin to describe this movie.

‘Bikini Bloodbath Christmas’ (2009)

Image via Blood Bath Pictures

Riding high on the success of Bikini Bloodbath (2006) and Bikini Bloodbath Car Wash (2008), directors Jonathan Gorman and Thomas Edward Seymour decided to add a Christmas movie to their bikini-centric repertoire.

Repeating the winning formula of the previous films, serial killer Chef Death (Matt Ford) returns to provide audiences with a holiday-inspired bloodbath. And, of course, buxom scream queens in bikinis feature prominently. Look out for an appearance by Troma Entertainment’s co-founder, Lloyd Kaufman as Dr. O’Masterblaster. But you shouldn’t expect too much from this movie; it’s not exactly highbrow.

‘Deadly Games’ (1989)

Image via Deal/UGC

Known alternatively by its original title, 36.15 code Père Noël, and as Dial Code Santa Claus, Game Over, and Hide and Freak, this French horror thriller was the predecessor of the well-known Christmas movie, Home Alone (1990).

Thomas de Frémont (Alain Lalanne) lives in a secluded, high-tech castle with his mother, grandfather and pet dog. A child prodigy, he loves two things: tinkering and ’80s action heroes. On Christmas Eve, a derelict (Patrick Floersheim) claiming to be Père Noël—Father Christmas—breaks into the castle, leading to a crazy game of cat-and-mouse as Thomas deploys an arsenal of booby traps, security systems, and makeshift weapons to repel the murderous imposter. Given the plot similarities, it's understandable that the film's director, René Manzor threatened Home Alone’s makers with legal action on the grounds of plagiarism.

‘Don’t Open Till Christmas’ (1984)

Image via 21st Century Film Corporation

It’s Christmastime in London and someone is killing Santa Claus impersonators, prompting a couple of New Scotland Yard detectives to investigate. Kate (Belinda Mayne), who witnessed her father being murdered, teams up with the detectives to uncover the killer. As more and more Santas are slain there is a major plot twist as viewers find out who the killer is and why they’re on a rampage.

This British slasher film includes the gratuitous sex scenes that mark this subgenre (and the ’80s in general) as well as some inventive forms of murder—chestnuts anyone? But if you don’t mind sex and gore, this Christmas movie might be the perfect antidote to what the Hallmark Channel has on offer this festive season.

‘Christmas Bounty’ (2013)

Image via WWE Studios

Tory Bell (Francia Raisa) is a New York City elementary school teacher with a secret: she used to be a bounty hunter. While at her parent’s house in New Jersey for Christmas she agrees to take on one last bounty hunter job as a means of helping the family’s struggling business.

Teaming up with her ex-boyfriend and fellow bounty hunter Mike (WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin), Tory hunts her target while trying to keep her past a secret from her fiancé, James (Will Greenberg). This American TV movie’s plot is predictable but fun nonetheless. A Christmas movie that combines action, a love triangle, and bounty hunters—what’s not to love?

‘Santa Claus Conquers the Martians’ (1964)

Image via Embassy Pictures

Ignore the fact that the American sci-fi comedy Santa Claus Conquers the Martians regularly appears on IMDb’s ‘Bottom 100’ list and just enjoy the movie for what it is: unabashed weirdness on a level you’ve probably never seen before.

Concerned that their children are being negatively affected by society’s rigid structure, Martian parents Momar and Kimar decide to allow their kids to have a little fun. In this case, ‘fun’ means abducting Santa Claus and bringing him to Mars. Hijinks ensue as some nasty Martians try to sabotage Santa’s toy factory. Aside from its oddness, what’s notable about this movie is that it’s the first documented appearance of Mrs. Claus in a motion picture.

‘Anna and the Apocalypse’ (2017)

Image via Vertigo Releasing

UK Christmas movie Anna and the Apocalypse throws everything at its audience: a little bit of zombie horror, a lot of teen drama, and a smattering of musical numbers. Mixing genres is often a risky proposition, but it works in this case, giving the film a weird but endearing charm.

Fans of Shaun of the Dead (2004) will appreciate the dialogue, which typifies the dry, satirical humor the Brits are renowned for. Because of its largely unknown cast and lack of publicity, it’s a movie that largely flew under the radar. But if you’re a fan of off-kilter comedies with song-and-dance routines, this is the Christmas movie for you.

‘Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale’ (2010)

Image via FS Film Oy/Scanbox Entertainment/Chrysalis Films

When a team of archeologists unearths the not-so-jolly Joulupukki, Finland’s version of Santa Claus, from deep within the Korvatunturi mountains, they unleash evil elves intent on protecting their master. With the appearance of a mysterious old man, the locals are forced to stop what’s behind the slaughtered reindeer and missing children.

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale is a Finnish production, co-produced with production companies from Norway, Sweden, and France. Its fusion of deadpan horror with Christmas horror—and some well-placed jump scares—made it a hit with audiences and critics alike. With a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 90%, this alternative Christmas movie is a classic and one to add to your list.

