5 Movie Sequels That Should Have Worked But Didn't (And 5 That Shouldn't Have But Did)

Concocting an original film is an uphill task, requiring the highest performance from various connected branches. Then imagine if you had to do that again, only bigger and with higher expectations. That is often the burden for films when making a sequel.

Often the number one reason for sequels is to profiteer off the success of the original. However, a good reason is that there is an ingenious idea out there that can cleverly build on the first film. While some films have great ideas for sequels, they may not be the best executed. Contrariwise, some sequels may sound like disasters but turn out surprisingly well.

10 Should Have Worked But Didn't — 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008)

Getting passed around from screenwriter to screenwriter before landing on David Koepp, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull had many elements that had made the previous films uproarious successes. Released and taking place 19 years after the previous installment, the film was generally well-received by critics but disliked by audiences and fans.

While it had a similar age dynamic to the previous Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and retained many of the vital cast elements, including Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg, the film drew criticism for its silliness and lifelessness. The franchise has since taken a sabbatical but is set to return with James Mangold now at the helm in 2023.

9 Shouldn't Have Worked But Did — 'Creed 2' (2018)

One of the best American directors under the age of 40, Ryan Coogler, has proven himself a maestro at creating big franchise movies with art-house intentions. He followed up his acclaimed indie Fruitvale Station with Creed, the seventh film in the Rocky franchise, which was critically acclaimed. Coogler would skip the chance to direct the sequel, Creed 2, and be replaced by Steven Caple Jr.

It's never a great sign when a uniquely talented director leaves a project in which his success was instrumental. However, in the case of Creed 2, the film survived and even flourished under Caple Jr's direction. Rousing and effective, Creed 2 was a surprising triumph. Star Michael B Jordan will next attempt to build on the franchise's legacy by directing the next installment himself with Creed 3.

8 Should Have Worked But Didn't — 'French Connection 2' (1975)

Winning Best Picture at the Oscars, The French Connection is one of the defining films of the 1970s and has been ranked up there with the greatest films ever made. The film that won him Best Actor, Gene Hackman, would return for the sequel, French Connection 2, which would be set in Marseilles instead of New York.

The film had great promise, a chance to make a more eclectic, artsy thriller in the vein of French crime movies of the late '60s and early '70s, such as Jean Pierre Melville'sUn flic(A Cop). Instead, what is presented is an often drab crime picture with little to no sense of style or setting. What remains is a tiresome mixture of Hackman's brashness as Doyle and a slow, banal plot.

7 Shouldn't Have Worked But Did — 'Back to the Future 3' (1990)

Back to the Future 3 would not have worked in any other franchise. What should have felt like a forced conclusion to tie up loose ends instead turned into a joyous and lively romp through the 1880s with some of the most beloved characters of the 1980s. An improvement on its predecessor, Back to the Future 3, would go on to be the sixth highest-grossing movie of 1990.

Back to the Future 3 is far more satisfying, sweet, and uncluttered than the second film in the trilogy. In addition, including Mary Steenburgen and her storyline gives the film a surprisingly good romantic edge. Improbably charming, Back to the Future 3 is an anomaly as the closing film in a trilogy that is a worthy summation.

6 Should Have Worked But Didn't — 'Prometheus' (2012)

20 years after the disastrous Alien 3 and fifteen years after the underwhelming Alien: Resurrection, Ridley Scott returned to his legacy-defining franchise with Prometheus. Grossing over $400 million, the success of the quasi-prequel would allow Scott to direct a sequel to his prequel, titled Alien: Covenant.

With a stellar cast, Scott back as director, and an ambitious storyline, Prometheus was a slam dunk in theory. However, its ambition outreached its ability, with the narrative and the philosophy unable to find a balance. Containing some stunning visuals, Prometheus lacks the thrilling climactic sequence and sharp storyline of Scott's original Alien.

5 Shouldn't Have Worked But Did — 'Live Free or Die Hard' (2007)

With an older star, a worse director on paper, and a new screenwriter, few fans thought Die Hard 4, or Live Free or Die Hard, would be anything more than a mega-budget disaster. More financially successful than any of its predecessors, Live Free or Die Hard was seen as a comeback for the franchise, with many critics naming it their favorite Die Hard sequel.

Employing the over-the-hill motif to Bruce Willis's John McClane, the movie creates an updated scenario that is implausibly constructed yet also implausibly action-packed. As proven by John Moore's follow-up, A Good Day to Die Hard, Live Free or Die Hard could have been a catastrophe in the wrong hands, but Willis's committed performance and Len Wiseman's maximalist direction make the film worth the ride.

4 Should Have Worked But Didn't — 'Hannibal' (2001)

Perhaps no franchise has had more ups and downs than that of the fear-triggering, flesh-devouring killer known as Hannibal Lecter. First appearing on-screen in Michael Mann's brilliant, genre-defying Manhunter, Lecter would become iconic as portrayed by Anthony Hopkins in the Oscar-winning Silence of the Lambs before reprising his role for 2001's Hannibal.

A sequel to Silence of the Lambs rather than Manhunter, Hannibal is defined by a series of quizzical choices. Sure, it recasts its star Jodie Foster, but it replaced her with Julianne Moore, one of the best actors of her generation. Sure, it replaced its director Jonathan Demme but got Ridley Scott instead. Sure, it didn't have screenwriter Ted Tally, but it was written by Eric Roth and David Mamet, two of the best screenwriters of all time. What comes out is a sordid, pulpy movie that doesn't live up to its hefty expectations.

3 Shouldn't Have Worked But Did — 'Before Sunset' (2004)

In hindsight, it would seem vehemently unwise to doubt the trio of Richard Linklater, Ethan Hawke, and Julie Delpy when it was announced that, nine years after their era-defining Before Sunrise, they would make a sequel. Set in real-time, Before Sunset was universally praised, like the rest of the trilogy, appearing on many critics' year end lists.

The concept for the film is clever and simple and makes so much sense when put in the context of the rest of Linklater's career. Arguably the worst film in the Before triad, which says a lot, Before Sunset is painfully well-observed and well-spoken. Ranked by The Guardian as the third greatest romance film of all time, Before Sunset is such a small film with such emotionally dense, overwhelming ambition.

2 Should Have Worked But Didn't — 'The Two Jakes' (1990)

Having endured a legendary and exhaustive production, The Two Jakes eventually took off in 1990. A sequel to Chinatown, one of the best films of all time, The Two Jakes kept Robert Evans as producer, Robert Towne as a writer, and Jack Nicholson as a star, who also directed. Despite this, the film became a muddled and tedious disorder.

Part of the issue is the labyrinth script, a feature that has plagued numerous Towne screenplays. Opposed to the Chinatown script, which is one of the best ever, The Two Jakes lacks lucidity and a concise, sharp conclusion, opting to be far too literary. Nicholson's direction is adequate but far less interesting than in Drive, He Said, or Goin' South. In the end, the biggest mystery in The Two Jakes is how it wasn't a better movie.

1 Shouldn't Have Worked But Did — 'Missing' (2023)

2018's Searching was one of the most innovative and enthralling thrillers of the 2010s. Surpassing its gimmick, the film is a smart, comic, and hauntingly affecting mystery with more twists than a 1964 high school graduation party. One would think that a film like this would be unduplicable. However, they would be wrong.

Directed by Searching's editors, Nicholas D Johnson and Will Merrick, Missing uses its antecedent format to create something new and exciting. An anthology sequel rather than a narrative one, Missing has already become a box office and critical success. With its prosperity, perhaps Missing will give way to a whole wave of screen-set mysteries.

