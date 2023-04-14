The Apple TV+ miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me stars an impressive cast of recognizable faces, including the ever-reliable Jennifer Garner, Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and the familiar but underrated Angourie Rice. The 22-year-old Australian actress is quickly becoming a name in Hollywood, having recently been announced as Cady Heron in Paramount+'s upcoming Mean Girls: The Musical adaptation.

Despite her young age, Rice is already a pro in the business, having starred in Marvel blockbusters and critically-acclaimed HBO miniseries. Her filmography is impressive, as evidenced by her many fresh tomatoes in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Every Day' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%

Michael Sucsy's sci-fi teen romance Every Day stars Rice as Rhiannon, a 16-year-old girl who falls in love with "A," a traveling spirit who occupies a new body every new day. Justice Smith, Debby Ryan, and Maria Bello also star.

Every Day is a fascinating and inventive teen fantasy romance that overcomes its genre's tired and overdone conventions and delivers a refreshing story. The film doesn't do half as much as it could with such an intriguing premise, but Rice's performance keeps it afloat and prevents it from descending into conventional teen romance territory.

9 'The Beguiled' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

The Beguiled, Sofia Coppola's 3027 adaptation of Thomas P. Cullinan's eponymous novel, stars an ensemble cast including Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, and Rice. The plot centers on a wounded soldier who seeks refuge at an all-female Southern school, awakening desires and tensions among the staff and students. Rice plays Jane, one of the young pupils at the school.

Hypnotic and restrained, The Beguiled is a fascinating look into the classic story from a decidedly modern perspective. Powered by a stellar ensemble, The Beguiled is a Southern Gothic triumph, balancing its weighty themes with an openly seductive tone that will win over every skeptic.

8 'Jasper Jones' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

Based on the 2009 novel of the same name, Jasper Jones follows 14-year-old Charlie Bucktin, whose life changes after outcast Jasper Jones convinces him to hide the dead body of Laura Wishart, Jones' girlfriend. Rice plays Eliza, Laura's younger sister, who forms a deep connection with Charlie.

Jasper Jones addresses racial tensions, societal divide, and legacy, blending them with an old-fashioned mystery. Rice and the rest of the young cast do excellent work with a particularly serious subject, and while the film struggles to maintain its momentum, it ultimately leads to a satisfying yet haunting conclusion.

7 'These Final Hours' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

The apocalyptic thriller These Final Hours stars Rice alongside Nathan Phillips and Sarah Snook. Set in a soon-to-be-destroyed world, the plot follows James, a young man who, on his way to an end-of-the-world party, saves Rose, a young girl looking for her father. Rice plays Rose, the film's de-facto female lead.

Small-scale apocalyptic movies are in short supply, making These Final Hours essential viewing for fans of the elusive genre. Quiet, intimate, and heartfelt, the film soars thanks to Phillips and Rice, despite its admittedly bleak and ultimately bittersweet ending.

6 'Honor Society' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Rice stars opposite Gaten Matarazzo and Christopher Mintz-Plasse in 2022's Honor Society. The film centers on Honor, an ambitious high school senior determined to get into Harvard. To succeed, she plans to sabotage her competitors but unexpectedly falls for one.

Clever and thoroughly entertaining, Honor Society is a brilliant showcase for Rice's charm and star quality. The actress delivers a hugely entertaining and compelling performance echoing Reese Witherspoon's star turn in 1999's satirical comedy Election. Aided by an equally impressive supporting cast, Rice takes Honor Society to the peak of high school movies.

5 'Ladies in Black' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Rice stars as Lisa in 2018's comedy Ladies in Black. Lisa is a shy schoolgirl who gets a summer job in the prestigious Sydney store Goode's, where she meets the titular Ladies in Black and sees her life change. Julia Ormond and Rachael Taylor also star.

Ladies in Black is fun and poignant, packing quite a punch in a fittingly stylish and lighthearted way. Rice and the cast excel in the film, which tackles relevant issues like immigration and female empowerment without ever succumbing to tired tropes found in similar "message" films.

4 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Tom Holland reprised his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man for the 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home. The plot sees Peter and his friends go on a summer vacation to Europe, where he gets recruited by Nick Fury and the mysterious Quentin Beck to fight against four massive and powerful creatures known as the Elementals. Rice's Betty Brant has an expanded role as she begins a relationship with Jacob Batalon's Ned.

Far From Home came out after Avengers: Endgame, when critics and fans were still on a Marvel high. The film received positive reviews, with major praise for the cast's performances but criticism for its plot holes and lack of focus on Peter's grief following Tony Stark's death.

3 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Ryan Gosling and Russel Crowe star in Shane Black's neo-noir comedy The Nice Guys. The story follows Holland March, an inept PI, and Jackson Healey, a brute enforcer, who team up to investigate the disappearance of a young girl. Rice plays Holly, Holland's sassy teenage daughter who helps the pair crack the mystery.

Hilarious but clever, The Nice Guys is an exceptional comedy powered by a stellar cast. Rice is a scene-stealer, going head to head with heavyweights like Gosling and Crowe and holding her own. Thanks to Black's wicked screenplay and the cast's committed efforts, The Nice Guys is a refreshing spin on the neo-noir genre.

2 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Tom Holland headlined his first MCU movie in 2017. Spider-Man: Homecoming sees Peter Parker settling into his new life as a superhero while facing his first villain, the Vulture. Michael Keaton co-stars as the villain, with Zendaya, Laura Harrier, and Jacob Batalon as Peter's high-school friends. Rice plays the iconic Betty Brant, one of Peter's classmates and a young reporter.

Homecoming received positive reviews for its action and teen spirit. Holland and Keaton's performances were widely praised, with critics and fans agreeing they elevated the film. The younger actors also attracted positive reviews, with Batalon attracting major praise and his character, Ned, becoming one of the most reliable supporting characters in the MCU.

1 'Mare of Easttown' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Oscar winner Kate Winslet stars in Mare of Easttown, one of the all-time best HBO miniseries. Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a small-town police detective investigating a young woman's recent death and another's disappearance. Rice plays Siobhan, Mare's rebellious teenage daughter.

Mare of Easttown received universal acclaim from critics. Winslet's Emmy-winning performance was heavily lauded, with many considering it among the best in her career. Co-stars Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson, and Jean Smart also received rave reviews, with the first two receiving Emmys. Rice's work also attracted positive commentaries, with critics and fans noticing her talent at keeping up with her more experienced co-stars.

