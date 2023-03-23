Sure, subtle acting is nice. There's a certain level of restraint and skill needed to convey quieter thoughts and feelings effectively on-screen. After all, more down-to-earth emotions need to be presented in a way that's clear to the viewers watching, but not so extreme that the acting becomes distracting or unbelievable. Some titles call for this style of acting, and seeing it done well - having the balance perfectly struck - can be immensely satisfying to watch.

However, at the same time, it's also a ton of fun to see actors go big and explode on-screen. Oftentimes, the best way for actors to channel big emotions is by getting angry, and playing larger-than-life characters who are either consistently about to explode, or are continually detonating while devouring all the scenery around them in cathartic outbursts of rage and fury. For those who like seeing angry performances, the following actors are some of the best and most convincing at displaying such emotions on-screen.

10 Brian Cox

Brian Cox's career as an actor goes back decades, with him first getting international recognition thanks to playing Hannibal Lecter in 1986's Manhunter (five years before Anthony Hopkins). There, he showcased a quiet sort of intensity, but it ended up being his later roles that allowed him to let loose and go wild with heightened, angry emotions.

Few roles showcase this better than one of his most recent ones: that of the intense and sometimes terrifying Logan Roy, patriarch of the Roy family in Succession. He's bombastic but consistently believable, with his shouty outbursts (seemingly directed at just about every other character in the show) already becoming iconic, even though the show itself began less than five years ago.

9 Joe Pesci

Few actors are as good at playing loud, scenery-chewing gangsters as Joe Pesci. He's a versatile actor who isn't always going for broke when it comes to delivering loud, showy performances, but when the role calls for it, he pulls that kind of acting style off incredibly well.

He's appeared in numerous Martin Scorsese movies, and often emerges as one of the most memorable parts whenever he does, whether it's because of how much he swears, how darkly funny his sociopathic characters can be, or simply because of how explosive he is. He's great at getting loud and furious outside Scorsese's filmography too, as seen in movies like Home Alone and My Cousin Vinny.

8 Jack Nicholson

Calling an actor hammy or over-the-top isn't necessarily a putdown, as an overly theatrical performance is something that can be done well or not so well. When it comes to Jack Nicholson, not only is he capable of being more down-to-earth thanks to his range, but when he wants to go for broke, his angry, loud performances are the stuff of legend.

He's elevated numerous award-winning movies with his flashy performances, and has probably chewed the most scenery in movies like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Shining, and The Departed. Few actors can thrash about and yell with quite the same level of intensity as Nicholson, and it's a large reason why he's considered one of the best actors of all time.

7 Daniel Day-Lewis

The majority of the time, Daniel Day-Lewis is fairly restrained as an actor. His earlier roles tended to be characterized by him playing characters with subtlety and finesse, thereby making them feel like real people. Then in the 2010s, his two roles – in Lincoln (2012) and Phantom Thread (2017) – also had him fairly quiet most of the time, with him receiving an Oscar win for the former and an Oscar nomination for the latter.

For a period in the 2000s, however, Day-Lewis went all-out with showing how great he could ham it up, playing ferocious and outburst-prone characters. His role as Bill the Butcher in 2002's Gangs of New York demonstrates this fantastically, as does his Oscar-winning role as Daniel Plainview in 2007's There Will Be Blood.

6 Cate Blanchett

It's hard to pin down Cate Blanchett as an actor, as she seems capable of playing just about any type of role in any kind of movie. For much of her career, she didn't seem to play villains too often, but that's changed in more recent years, seeing as she played the main antagonist in Thor: Ragnarok, and then played a complex and often unlikeable protagonist in 2022's TÁR.

To call her character in TÁR an outright villain could be a stretch, but it's an ambiguous movie in many ways that lets the viewer decide what they want to about Lydia Tár as a person. Either way, the intensity and angry energy Blanchett brings to that lead role is remarkable, and stands as a big reason why TÁR is such a challenging and memorable movie.

5 Dennis Hopper

During the 1980s and 1990s, there seemed to be very few actors who could reliably play over-the-top, love-to-hate villains as well as Dennis Hopper could. His earlier roles throughout the 1960s and 1970s had him play often ambiguous or mysterious characters who seemed a little off, but the latter decades of his career more frequently saw him hamming it up in villainous roles.

And honestly, cinema was all the better for it. Few villains have proven to be as hateful, vile, and irrationally angry as Hopper's Frank Booth in the David Lynch-directed Blue Velvet. Similarly hammy performances – though not quite as menacing – can also be seen in various Dennis Hopper movies from the 1990s, including Speed, Super Mario Bros (1993), and Waterworld.

4 James Gandolfini

Tony Soprano was one of the most complex TV characters of all time, and therefore required a great deal from the actor who portrayed him. Thankfully, James Gandolfini rose to the occasion, and was instrumental in making Tony one of the greatest characters in the history of fiction. He wasn't angry all the time, but outbursts and instances of quieter fury were common, and these were emotions Gandolfini presented on-screen scarily well.

Beyond The Sopranos, Gandolfini had other roles where he could exhibit anger. He was in a remake of 12 Angry Men, playing one of the titular angry men, and also had a scene-stealing performance in True Romance, playing a brutal thug who exploded with the kind of rage that would later be seen during Tony's most intense scenes during The Sopranos.

3 Isabelle Huppert

When it comes to acting angry in a way that's icy cold, rather than fiery and explosive, Isabelle Huppert is a master. She specializes in playing extremely intense characters, and often ones who don't outwardly express their anger; rather, they give the viewer an impression that an explosion could happen at any moment, making such movies remarkably tense.

It's the kind of performance that often works well in a Michel Haneke movie, which makes it unsurprising that Huppert's shown up in several. Her most intense of these is likely 2001's The Piano Teacher, and she plays a similarly quiet and occasionally menacing role in 2016's Elle, an often shocking movie directed by Paul Verhoeven.

2 Kiefer Sutherland

Right from the start of his career, Kiefer Sutherland was always good at playing larger-than-life characters. He took on numerous villainous roles throughout the 1980s and 1990s, and perhaps the best example of one of these that let him unleash with a high level of anger was his role in 1987's The Lost Boys, where he played the lead vampire antagonist.

However, his most famous role saw him playing an anti-hero type character: that of Jack Bauer on the long-running action/drama series 24. Even though he wasn't a villain there (at least not most of the time), he still had to shout, emote, and act physically bombastic a good deal of the time, thanks to how stressful and intense the show – and Bauer himself – could be.

1 Nicolas Cage

An argument could be made that Nicolas Cage is the greatest over-the-top actor of all time. He may have his more restrained roles here and there, but he's firing on all cylinders and dialing all his emotions up beyond their limits for the majority of his roles, it often feels like.

And honestly, that's the way it should be, because there's nothing quite like seeing a Nicolas Cage character melt down – or blow up – angrily on-screen. There are too many iconically bombastic Cage roles to list, but some of his best and loudest can be seen in movies like Face/Off, Vampire's Kiss, Moonstruck, and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans.

