It is an undeniable fact that pets make everything better. This, of course, includes movies. Over time, many unforgettable four-legged fellas have graced the silver screen with their presence, leaving a memorable imprint on viewers that endures engraved in their minds (especially when it plays a significant part in a film's narrative).

With that being said, given that we're constantly praising actors for their impressive performances in feature films, it's time we give the fur-coated friends the attention they deserve for their own efforts — as it turns out, some were really born to be movie stars. On Reddit, several users share which are the most striking performances by animals, from Buddy in Air Bud to Black Philip in The Witch.

10 Buddy in 'Air Bud' (1997)

Air Bud's Buddy is easily one of the most impressive on-screen dogs to ever bless audiences' screens. In the entertaining family film, the titular protagonist and talented Golden Retriever owned by the Framms is shown to be very friendly and fun-loving, awing many with its talent in various sports.

On Reddit, users could not help mentioning the athlete dog when asked which is the "best acting from an animal." Nevertheless, while a popular pick, a Redditor was shocked that they had to do "far too much scrolling to find Airbud."

9 Jenny the Donkey in 'Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

Banshees of Inisherin was one of last year's biggest hits with a plethora of Oscar nominations under its belt. Still, while both Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson deserved a nod for their impeccable performances, the endearing Jenny the Donkey was undoubtedly an MVP in Martin McDonagh's top-tier tragicomedy.

"Jenny from Banshees of Inisherin," a user remarked under a discussion. "Biggest Oscar snub of the year," another Redditor replied. 2022 was a memorable movie for donkeys; not only did Banshees of Inisherin feature one, but so did huge successes like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Triangle of Sadness.

8 Milo the Dog in 'The Mask' (1994)

The Jack Russell Terrier from The Mask, also known as Jim Carrey's character's pet, is certainly a cutie pie worth mentioning. He is equal parts shy and loyal, with a sweet and loving personality that makes him completely irresistible to any animal lover.

Redditors seem to agree with this fact, starting with jmo4545 who admits that there is "no better Dog Acting than the dog from The Mask." Additionally, Jls919 assents, showcasing their excitement with not being the first person "whose mind immediately went to Milo."

7 Sam in 'I Am Legend' (2007)

It would've been a crime not to mention Samantha, Robert Neville's (Will Smith) German Shepherd companion and secondary protagonist in the post-apocalyptic film I Am Legend, in this list. After all, she is the highlight of Francis Lawrence's heart-wrenching thriller.

Without providing any further details, it is unarguably impossible not to remember I Am Legend when talking about unforgettable pet performances. According to RiotShaven, Sam — who was, in reality, played by two three-year-old dog actors named Abbey and Kona — was "incredibly expressive." They added, "I haven't ever before thought that a dog is a talented actor, but she was perfect."

6 Shadow in 'Homeward Bound' (1993)

Although all the talking animals in the adventure comedy Homeward Bound by Duwayne Dunham were incredible, Shadow has seemingly caught the attention of many. The movie follows an American bulldog, a Himalayan cat, and a golden retriever on a journey through the wilderness.

To the question "best performance by an animal in a movie?" a now-deleted account quickly pointed out the film: "The dogs in Homeward Bound. Specifically when Shadow is in the ditch covered in mud trying to get out," they wrote. "I honest to god believe that that dog is solemnly overlooking the waterfall while monologuing about the duty dogs have to mankind," Arkeolith commented on a different post, also regarding Shadow's talents.

5 Toto in 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

It is hard to imagine the iconic technicolor musical Wizard of Oz without Dorothy's (Judy Garland) adorable Toto, who is swept into a wild adventure with his loving owner. After all these years, the Cairn Terrier endures as one of the most iconic and recognizable dogs in the film industry.

"Maybe Judy had a piece of ham in her pocket or something," Pithecanthropus88 suggested. "But that Cairn Terrier never takes his eyes off of her in any scene they have together." In truth, there is no denying that the genuine bond between the two is easily among the best parts of the iconic 1939 piece of filmmaking by Victor Fleming.

4 Sarii in 'Prey' (2022)

It is not hard to understand why so many people fell for Prey's Sarii the Dog when the film first came out. Fearless, incredibly strong-willed, and fierce, the American Dingo has proven to be an ultimate good girl whose on-screen presence was beyond unforgettable.

"The dog in Prey. Stood up to a bear and a Predator with no fear and lived to tell the tale," RimmyMcJob explained why the Sarii clearly stands out from the rest. "Exceptional answer. That dog [redacted] ruled," kronicfeld replied when another user mentioned the dog.

3 Jonesy in 'Alien' (1979)

When it comes to legendary cats in movies, Jones is certainly at the top of the list. Sigourney Weaver's action heroine and her cat, also called Jonesy, an American Shorthair tomcat, proved to be thick as thieves in the first Alien installment. The loyal companion stole every scene he was in.

Played by four identical cats, Jonesy is possibly the most well-known feline in horror. That being said, the fact that so many people mention him on the platform comes as no surprise. "The way it watches the Xenomorph killing its victim…" Pow67 commented.

2 Jed in 'The Thing' (1982)

John Carpenter's 1982 horror cult classic haunts audiences to this day, and that is (also) thanks to its memorable performances, which include Jed, a wolfdog who helped elevate the film's mood and atmosphere to a whole different level.

The Thing's stunning pet is also among the most popular picks on the website, with highrisedrifter noting that his performance in the film is "pretty damn good." Furthermore, nkleszcz commented, with many people agreeing, that "the lone husky/wolf hybrid pulls off some of the best acting ever in a movie." In a reply, Unabated_Blade pinpoints "how well that dog sells that scene in the kennel."

1 Black Philip in 'The Witch' (2015)

When it comes to the best animal performances of recent times, we clearly have a winner: The Witch's charming antagonist Black Phillip undoubtedly stood out among the bunch. Funnily enough, the horror movie's fictional Puritan family were not the only people that the billy goat tormented. Apparently, some cast members had an awful experience with the animal — Ralph Ineson, for one, claimed that the goat was "horrible" and would not stop attacking him.

"His facial expressions blew me away and added so much to the film, especially his innocent "who me?" looks," MettaWorldPete wrote. "Apparently he was quite unruly in real life on the set." That, he sure was. "Method acting," a Redditor noted under a similar comment by a different user.

