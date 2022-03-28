Although there’s always the discussion surrounding which live-action Batman is the Batman-iest, these conversations often overlook all the animated iterations of the Caped Crusader that we’ve seen over the years. There’s been way more animated incarnations of the Dark Knight than there have been live-action performers and every version brings something new to the character. Whether it’s incredibly campy and goofy, overly comedic, or dark and gritty, all of them have highlighted different aspects of the character. With so much variety, we narrowed down the ten best animated versions of The Bat.

10. Batman Unlimited Series

Image via Warner Bros.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with Batman Unlimited and its titular character, but his entire existence seems based around the concept of selling action figures. The history behind this version of Bats is kinda fascinating. So in 2015, the Batman Unlimited toy series hit the market, taking its name from a discontinued line of toys from a few years prior. It gave Batman a bright color palette probably to catch the eye of any third-grader wandering around the toy section of the grocery store. But in collaboration with the toy line, the YouTube channel DC Kids started airing animated shorts starring this specific Batman. They were wordless, three-minute episodes that seemed to only exist to promote toy merchandise and then those were followed by three straight-to-DVD movies. This Batman is a stern, straightforward hero, but he’s also the type of hero to yell “Lights out Grundy” before zapping Solomon Grundy with electrical wiring. A perfect Saturday morning Batman.

9. The Batman (2004)

But what if you’re looking for a perfect Saturday morning Batman that also has a bit of grit to him? That’s where The Batman comes in. No, that isn’t referring to Robert Pattinson’s The Batman movie, but rather a whole other animated show that ran for five seasons on both Kids’ WB and Cartoon Network. Now The Batman is a special show that flew under the radar for most of its run, but managed to introduce a mostly compelling new version of the Dark Knight to build a show around. The reason The Batman ranks so low though on this list of best animated Batmans is because the world around the character is a lot more interesting than him. This is a show that introduces new designs for almost every major Batman character and manages to pull in some pretty stellar voice actors to bring them to life, including Batman legends Adam West, Frank Gorshin, and Mark Hamill, who all voice characters you wouldn’t expect. But although this version of Batman doesn’t stand out, the show is still worth a watch to see how it tells a mostly serialized story over the course of five seasons and eventually morphs into a full Justice League show. Plus, this Batman got a follow-up movie where he gets to fight Dracula called The Batman vs Dracula, which is a lot of fun. The only problem with that is now Robert Pattinson’s The Batman sequel can’t be called that…

8. Young Justice (2010)

Image via Warner Bros.

Young Justice’s version of Batman sees the Dark Knight take on more of a mentor role than usual. Yes, Batman’s whole thing is that he trains young kids to become his crime-fighting sidekicks and now has about 15 Robins running around, but Young Justice initially put Batman in charge of an entire team of unique youngsters desperate to be superheroes. Of course, the show has evolved a lot since its early days and even survived an almost six-year cancellation, but its beginnings saw Batman play the role of adult team leader who would give the Young Justice team their assignments. It’s a role that suits Batman perfectly. The show isn’t really about Batman, so it doesn’t place as high on this list, but it does feature an all-time great exchange that proves the writers understand the Bat character and his relationship with his young sidekicks.

7. Batman Beyond (1999)

Image Via Warner Home Video

So this list is all about ranking the best animated Batmans, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be Bruce Wayne behind the cowl. Batman Beyond was a new type of Batman show set in 2039 where Bruce Wayne is as old and cranky as you’d expect. But with Gotham still having that pesky crime problem, someone else had to step up and become the new, futuristic version of the Bat. Enter Terry McGinnis, a young teenager who eventually would be revealed as Bruce’s son. As Batman, Terry brought something new to the table. Yes, he loved to work alone and do things his way like his predecessor, but he also wasn’t as dour and had a much more open display of compassion in everyday life compared to Bruce. While Bruce often let the Batman persona consume him, Terry strove to have relationships outside his superhero antics, and it gave him the strength to keep going. Plus, being set in the future meant a suit with more futuristic upgrades which was always fun to watch. And brace yourselves. With Michael Keaton returning to the role of Bruce Wayne after all these years over in the live-action realm of things, the calls for a live-action version of Batman Beyond will only continue to get louder, so better familiarize yourself with Terry McGinnis.

6. Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Adam West holds a rare honor of being the only live-action Batman to also have a full-length animated movie while playing the same character. Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders and its sequel, Batman vs. Two-Face, were two animated films that continued the story from West’s classic television show. And it makes almost too much sense because in a lot of ways, Adam West’s Batman is a cartoon character. West’s 60s Batman show was a campy, cheesy hoot that leaned into the corniness of the character, which is a far cry from the dark, brooding, and grim characterization we usually get today. So for West and his trusty sidekick Robin (Burt Ward) to return for a new animated adventure almost sixty years later is something special. But admittedly, this version of Batman isn’t for everyone. Although this Batman probably would bring a smile to your face, it’s not exactly in line with what the character has become in recent years. And even if arguably Batman works more on the darker side, West’s animated portrayal reminds us that there’s many interpretations of the Caped Crusader and all of them have merit.

5. DC Animated Movie Universe

Image via Warner Bros.

While the live-action DC universe has struggled to maintain continuity and a singular vision over the last decade, over on the animated side of things, they’ve been quietly crushing it. The DC Animated Movie Universe is a connected set of over fifteen films that are loosely based on New 52 storylines. Starting with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox and ending with Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, the series maintained a mostly consistent level of quality throughout. And although it focused on a lot of different characters, Batman was one of the driving forces for the overall series. Throughout the series we got to see this version of Batman handle the training and acceptance of Damien Wayne, assemble the overall Bat Family to help protect Gotham, deal with his personal father issues in The Flashpoint Paradox and experience a Hush comic adaption. That’s a lot of major Batman stories! This is basically everything you want from a Batman, and as an added bonus, you get to see him put the cocky Hal Jordan in his place. What’s better than that?

4. Harley Quinn (2019)

Image via HBO Max

Diedrich Bader doesn’t get enough credit for his Batman voice. His authoritative, soothing vocals always embeds the Bat with the proper amount of gravitas and the work he does on the Harley Quinn television show allows him to play the straight man in a gleefully adult-rated world. This version of Batman is more subdued than Bader’s other big Batman role which is coming up shortly, but you shouldn’t overlook this version of the Caped Crusader. Although it’s played for laughs, the show shines a spotlight on the complicated relationship between Batman and Jim Gordon and emphasizes the bond the two have created in their long years as partners. To earnestly examine Batman’s relationships with other characters while also being a vulgar, silly laugh-riot is a seriously impressive accomplishment.

3. Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2008)

But of course, while Bader’s voice acting talents are suited for a stone-cold serious Batman, he should forever be immortalized on the Bat Rushmore for his voice work in Batman: The Brave and The Bold. This show manages to walk a very thin tightrope between campy and dumb, and yet always finds a way to pull off the right tone and that mostly rests on Bader’s capable shoulders. This version has a lot in common with Adam West’s Batman because of his tongue-in-cheek delivery and general demeanor, but there’s something just overall more heroic about this version of the Caped Crusader. Batman is many things to many people and although everyone may disagree about what constitutes a good Batman, everyone can at least agree that Batman’s a hero. The Brave and The Bold takes that idea and runs with it, making this Batman the most heroic and righteous character in Gotham, framing the character as a role model upstanding citizens would want to emulate. He maintains a steely resolve in his pursuit of justice and nothing will ever stop him from doing the right thing.

2. The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Imaghe via WB

Will Arnett is basically playing a caricature of Batman in The Lego Movie, painting The Dark Knight as an arrogant blowhard who knows his character is beloved by millions and is constantly worried about keeping up his macho, cool-guy charade. And by itself, it’s a very funny read on the Caped Crusader, who at that point had become so revered in pop culture that it was funny to see a version that knew how important he was and played off the image of Batman in today’s society. That itself is impressive, but then things went a step farther in The Lego Batman Movie, which still is one of the best Batman stories that’s ever been told. Yes, the movie is ridiculous on every level, but it also goes out of its way to dig into Bruce’s mindset and feelings in regard to his childhood trauma to help explain his relationship with his extended Bat family. That’s heavy stuff for a kid’s movie! On top of exploring the inner workings of Bruce’s mind, the movie also highlighted the Batman and Joker relationship and showed how much the two actually need each other in order to keep going.

1. Batman: The Animated Series (1992)

Was there ever really any contest? Of course Kevin Conroy’s Batman is the best animated Batman thanks in large part to the iconic Batman: The Animated Series. This show was a major influence when it came to the Bat character and his characterization, style, and tone can be felt in almost every animated Batman that came after him. You can take traits from all the animated Batman characters mentioned on this list and apply them to this version of the character. He’s so many things all at once including heroic, stoic, dedicated, compassionate, funny, and scary, and thanks to the animation and the exemplary voice acting, this is far and away the defining animated Batman. And if the show wasn’t enough, then make sure to check out Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, which should always be in the discussion for the best Batman movie. Batman from The Animated Series showcases the absolute wonder animation can bring to the table, and it stands tall among the very best Batmans of all time, animated or live-action.

