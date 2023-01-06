Cats are among the most popular pet animal in the world. Originating from Western Asia and Northern Africa, they have delighted humans for thousands of years thanks to their sleek designs, their charming personalities, and their skill at killing pest species. Many myths and legends also include cats as prominent characters and gods.

The rise of cinema has seen all manner of cat characters be introduced to general audiences. The most memorable of them comes from the world of animation, where animators can use pencils and computers to perfectly capture their graceful movements and eccentric personalities.

The Chesire Cat - 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

In the topsy-turvy Wonderland, everyone is at least a little mad. The maddest of all would be the Chesire Cat, a magenta-striped cat with the power to vanish and appear at will. Knowing no authority but his own, this crazy cat enjoys making mischief and is capable of hindering or helping a lost traveler.

The Chesire Cat is one of the most expressive creations to come from Disney's animated canon. His trademark smile is accentuated thanks to his vanishing powers, which results in a creepy yet whimsical tone as he manifests outward from his grin. Disney Legend Sterling Holloway further adds to this with his vocal performance, which sells the Chesire Cat as someone who delights in the smallest of things.

Shere Khan - 'The Jungle Book' (1967)

Of all the animals who live in the jungles of India, none are more feared than Shere Khan. This articulate tiger is known for his fearless nature and hatred of man. When he learns that Mowgli the man-cub is lost in the jungle, he sets off with a heart full of glee to stalk and kill him.

Despite only appearing in the last third of the film, Shere Khan is easily one of Disney's best villains. Milt Khal, one of Disney's Nine Old Men, animated him in a fluid manner that is both playful and powerful, especially when he takes delight in his sport. George Sanders gives a performance that oozes class and sophistication so that you hang on to every word he says.

Duchess - 'The Aristocats' (1970)

The beloved pet of Madame Adelaide Bonfamille, Duchess lives with her owner and her three children, Marie, Berlioz, and Toulouse, in Paris, France. When Bonfamille decides to leave her inheritance to her cats when she dies, her greedy butler tries to dispose of the cats, so he will be next. Dropping them in the countryside, Duchess accepts the help of a tomcat named Thomas O'Malley to try and get back home.

Duchess might be one of the best-designed feline characters before the rise of computer animations. Brought to life by several of Disney's Nine Old Men, she moves with a certain elegance and grace befitting the pet of an aristocrat. Beneath her animation, she is also a kind and compassionate soul with plenty of love to share between her children, owner, and complete strangers.

Dragon - 'The Secret of NIMH' (1982)

Those animals that wander too close to the Fitzgibbons' farmhouse run the risk of catching the eye of Dragon. Despite being half blind, Dragon is an agile hunter who delights in trying to catch birds on the wing. He is also skilled at trapping mice, with his most recent victim being Mrs. Brisby's husband, Jonathan.

Everything about Dragon is designed to live up to his namesake. In the eyes of our mouse protagonist, he moves like a great best: fast, vicious, and unconquerable. He would prove to be the first of director Don Bluth'smany instances of terrifying cats in his films.

Tiger - 'An American Tail' (1986)

Immigrant mice arriving in New York City for a better life fall prey to the Mott Street Maulers, a gang of cats who abuse, extort, and murder the mice. Among their members is Tiger, a friendly and big-hearted cat, who only goes along with the gang because he has nowhere else to go. When he learns of the plight of a young Fievel Mousekewitz, the two become friends and Tiger does what he can to help him find his family.

Tiger's impact on the story is small, but it remains one of the most memorable in any Don Bluth film. This is thanks in no small part to Dom DeLuise, whose infectious smile and laughter blend perfectly with Bluth's animation. DeLuise would return to voice Tiger in three sequels and a short-lived TV series.

Sawyer - 'Cats Don't Dance' (1997)

A talented dancer and singer, Sawyer Cat came to Hollywood in the hopes of becoming an actor. Unfortunately, animals are only given bit roles, so the best job Sawyer could get was the secretary to an agent for other animal actors. This left Sawyer bitter and cynical towards show business and following your dreams.

While the main character, Danny, is a ball of unbridled optimism, Sawyer is a hard and realistic look at someone who has lost all hope. She's quick with a deadpan snark, and the criticism she gives to Danny, while harsh, is ultimately to spare him the same pain she goes through. Jasmine Guy nails her frustration in the early film, as well as the budding optimism as time goes on, while Natalie Cole sounds beautiful as Sawyer's singing voice.

Puss in Boots - 'Shrek Franchise' (2001)

After being tricked into participating in a bank heist, Puss in Boots turned to the life of a mercenary in the hopes of earning the money to pay back his community. One of these jobs was to kill the ogre, Shrek. When Shrek spared his life, Puss vowed to repay the debt and became one of Shrek's closest friends.

Puss is a delightful mix of kitty cuteness and swashbuckler flare. His feline nature provides a number of boosts in his line of work, including cute appeal to distract opponents, and superior reflexes for acrobatics and swordsmanship. Antonio Banderas' delivery further sells this, as he brings the same amount of charm and allure as he does to The Mask of Zorro.

Mittens - 'Bolt' (2008)

A tough-talking street cat from New York City, Mittens makes her living bullying others out of food and threatening to scratch them with her claws. This changes when she runs into Bolt, a dog who believes he is a superhero. When Bolt accuses her of working for a supervillain, Mittens plays along with his delusions by offering to take him to Hollywood to reunite with his owner.

Mittens presents a look at the life of a pet who didn't find the right home. Having been abandoned by her previous owners, she is slow to trust others, and would rather try to strike it out on her own. This leaves her with a healthy dose of cynicism and sarcasm, which plays well off of Bolt's trusting and heroic disposition.

The Cat - 'Coraline' (2009)

When Coraline and her family move into a new house, one of her first new friends is a stray black cat. He has the power to follow Coraline into the world of the Beldam, which also lets him speak. He warns Coraline of the danger she's in and tries to help her out in what little way he can.

The Cat possesses all the best traits of a mysterious feline character. He rarely explains things any more than he has to and often leaves Coraline confused about the situation, but genuinely wants to help her. Finally, Keith Davidgives a wonderful performance that is as slick, elusive, and coy as his character.

Sox - 'Lightyear' (2022)

When Buzz Lightyear returns after testing some hyperspace fuel, four years have passed by for those who saw him off. To help him adjust, his old partner gifts him Sox, a robotic cat meant to act as a therapeutic companion. Though reluctant at first, Buzz soon warms up to the robot and embraces him as a friend.

Despite how polarizing Lightyear was among fans, Sox emerged as the agreed-upon highlight of the film. His genuine compassion towards others is much appreciated in the film's dark tone, as is his tendency to inject levity into a scene. Peter Sohn's voice is warm and soothing and fits the character perfectly.

