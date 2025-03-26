Due to the versatility of the fantasy genre, it can be broken down further based on certain qualities in the story, such as tone, archetypes, and aesthetic. One subgenre that has been growing in popularity is dark fantasy, which is usually defined by its more conservative use of magic and more grounded and occasionally bleak tone. Dark fantasy also includes elements of horror and mature themes, often leading to more brutal imagery than fairy tale stories or high fantasy epics.

For these reasons, dark fantasy doesn't show up as often in the world of animation, a medium still widely treated as kid-centric. When it does appear, the films quickly carve out a unique niche that offers audiences something with a bit more bite than what they are expecting from lands of magic and monsters. Even films aimed at children can get intense, thanks to the peril they put their characters through and the mature themes they explore. This list will rank the best dark fantasy animated movies based on their quality, visuals, and the themes they address in their often challenging yet always rewarding narratives.

10 'Wendell & Wild' (2022)

Directed by Henry Selick

Image via Netflix

After the death of her parents, Katherine Elliot (Lyric Ross) blames herself and becomes a juvenile delinquent. After being transferred to a Christian school, a skull-shaped mark appears on her hand, which marks her as a Hell Maiden who can communicate with demons. Two ambitious demon brothers named Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele) learn about Kat and offer to revive her parents if she will summon them to Earth, which gets Kat involved in a dangerous conspiracy.

Wendell & Wild is another feather in the cap of the king of dark fantasy stop-motion, Henry Selick. By combining Selick's iconic eerie yet whimsical aesthetic with Peele's sharp storytelling, it explores themes of grief, guilt, and self-acceptance while exploring the depths of societal evils. Every scene brings with it a new macabre twist or creative character, including obsessed demon hunters, zombified city councilmen, and dark rituals that force Kat to face the stylistic manifestations of her trauma.